Moody's changes outlook to positive for STMicroelectronics N.V., affirms Baa2 rating

Frankfurt am Main, March 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed STMicroelectronics N.V. (ST)'s long term issuer rating at Baa2. At the same time Moody's changed the outlook to positive from stable.

"The outlook change to positive reflects ST's continuous strong financial performance as a consequence of the ongoing high demand for its semiconductors which allows significant price increases resulting in an strong margin increase", says Dirk Goedde, a Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst and lead analyst for ST. "This will support ST's significant investments in new capacity without a deterioration of its capital structure as we expect the company to maintain its prudent financial policy while cyclical impacts remain inherent in the company's end-markets", Mr. Goedde adds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ST's Baa2 long-term issuer rating is supported by (1) its strong revenue growth since 2017, which has accelerated since 2020 (on top of the normal seasonality) as a result of the strong market demand which is propelled by the digitization trend as well as rising demand for electrical vehicles with a significant need for semiconductors and we believe will remain at least in mid-term as a result of secular market trends; (2) the company´s ability to maintain Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins well above 25% despite the industry-inherent pricing pressure; (3) its increased resilience against the downturn of single industries, due to a well-diversified product portfolio; (4) its prudent financial policies, evidenced by a Moody's adjusted gross leverage well below 1.5x expected in 2023 and high cash and cash equivalents of around $3.9 billion resulting in a net cash position.

ST's Baa2 long-term issuer rating also takes into account (1) recently high investments into new capacity that will strain the company's free cash flow generation in 2023 with expected FCF/debt being in the low-teens (2) unchanged structural pricing pressure from high competition predominantly for ST's rather mature product portfolio, which should be increasingly mitigated by new products such as silicon carbide; (3) its end-market exposure (largely to automotive, industrial and personal electronics) remaining cyclical but less volatile as well as some concentration risk in the customer base with the largest customer representing around 17% of revenues ; (4) ST's in-house production strategy that represents 75% of total production value and is limiting the company's flexibility and free cash flow generation relative to its fab-lite competitors.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The rating is strongly positioned in the Baa2 rating category. Moody's expects ST to continue to grow revenues in the mid- to high-single digits in the next 12-18 months while maintaining a Moody's adjusted EBITDA-margin above 30%. Additionally, we expect Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to be maintained around 1.0x while the company's free cash flow generation as a percentage of debt is expected to increase above 30% in 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive rating pressure could arise if:

- Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declines sustainably to a maximum around 1.0x

- Moody's adjusted EBITDA-margin sustained in the high twenties in percentage terms

- Moody's adjusted FCF/debt is maintained above 20%

- Maintain a conservative financial policy including strong liquidity

Negative rating pressure could arise if:

- Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA increases above 2.0x

- Moody's adjusted EBITDA-margin falls towards 20%

- Moody's adjusted FCF/debt falls below 15%

- In case of a deterioration of the company's liquidity or large debt-funded acquisitions

LIQUIDITY

ST's liquidity is strong and is supported by approximately $3.9 billion of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investment of around $0.6 billion as of year-end 2022. In addition, ST has access to $1.3 billion of unutilized and committed medium-term facilities. We assume funds from operations (FFO) in the next 12-18 months to come in at approximately $5.0 billion. ST has accelerated capital expenditures towards $4.0 billion and we expect dividends meaningfully above $300 million and only moderate working capital swings in the next 12-18 months. Furthermore, ST has a share buy-back program of around $1.0 billion to be executed within a 3 year period, which was announced in July 2021 and is currently utilized by $0.6 billion.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74959. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

STMicroelectronics N.V., incorporated in the Netherlands with its principal executive office in Geneva, Switzerland, is a global independent semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices. In 2022 ST generated revenues of $16.1 billion. The company operates through three core product groups: (1) Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG); (2) Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group (AMS); and (3) Microcontrollers & Digital ICs Group (MDG). The French government (indirectly through Bpifrance) and the Italian Ministry of the Economy and Finance each control approximately 13.7% of the issued share capital of STMicroelectronics N.V. through STMicroelectronics Holding N.V.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dirk Goedde

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

