Moody's changes outlook to positive for STMicroelectronics N.V., affirms Baa3 rating

Frankfurt am Main, December 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed STMicroelectronics N.V. (ST)'s long term
issuer rating at Baa3. At the same time Moody's changed the
outlook to positive from stable.
The outlook change to positive from stable reflects its solid operating
performance since 2017 against difficulties in some of the company's
end-markets which were hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
ST benefits consistently from the increasing digitization with higher
product content per device across segments, which could support
a lower volatility of operating performance going forward. We believe
that ST will continue to show solid revenue growth while maintaining its
profitability and capital structure.
RATINGS RATIONALE
ST'S Baa3 issuer rating is supported by (1) its solid revenue growth
since 2017, which has well developed until Q119 (on top of the normal
seasonality), when revenues and margins temporarily declined as
expected due the challenging macro environment. In the first nine
months in 2020 ST was able to return to revenue growth against the backdrop
of the coronavirus pandemic that primarily impacted the automotive business
while its other segments grew by double-digit rates; (2) the
company´s ability to maintain EBITDA margins above 20% despite
the industry-inherent pricing pressure; (3) its increased
resilience against the downturn of single industries, due to a well-diversified
product portfolio; (4) its prudent financial policies, evidenced
by a gross leverage below 2.0x expected in 2020 and a high cash
balance of above $2 billion.
ST's Baa3 rating also takes into account (1) structural pricing
pressure, predominantly for ST's standard products,
which should be increasingly mitigated by new products such as 3D sensing
and silicon carbide; (2) end-market exposure (largely to automotive
industry and industrials) remains cyclical but less volatile as well as
some concentration risk in the customer base with the largest customer
representing around 20% of revenues; (3) ST's current
outsourcing capacity of just about 20% of production value which
is limiting the company's flexibility and free cash flow generation
relative to its competitors. ST targets to increase its outsourcing
capacity towards 30%.
RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK
We expect ST to continue to grow revenues in the low-single digits
in the next 12-18 months while maintaining a Moody's adjusted
EBITDA-margin well above 20%. Additionally,
we see the possibility of reducing Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA
in case the outstanding 2022 tranche B of the convertible bond issued
in 2017 is early redeemed at the first call option date in July 2021 which
will improve leverage to 1.4x. A continuation of the positive
performance trend could support further positive rating pressure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
Positive rating pressure could arise if:
- Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declines sustainably
below 1.5x
- Moody's adjusted EBITDA-margin approaches 25%
- Moody's adjusted FCF/debt is maintained above 15%
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
Negative rating pressure could arise if:
- Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA increases above 2.5x
- Moody's adjusted EBITDA-margin approaches 15%
- Moody's adjusted FCF/debt below 10%
- In case of a deterioration of the company's liquidity or
large debt-funded acquisitions
LIQUIDITY
ST's liquidity is strong and is supported by approximately $3.5
billion of cash and equivalents and marketable securities expected in
2020. In addition, ST has access to $1.2 billion
of unutilized and committed medium-term facilities. We assume
funds from operations (FFO) in the next 12-18 months to come in
at approximately $2 billion. ST has high capital expenditures
and we expect dividends around $200-$250 million
and only moderate working capital swings in the next 12-18 months.
Furthermore, ST has a share buy-back program of up to $750
million to be executed within a 3 year period, which was announced
in November 2018 of which €382 million has been utilized so far.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Semiconductor Industry
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
STMicroelectronics N.V., incorporated in the Netherlands
with its principal executive office in Geneva, Switzerland,
is a global independent semiconductor company that designs, develops,
manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits
and discrete devices. In fiscal year 2019 ST generated revenues
of $9.6 billion. The company operates through three
core product groups: (1) Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG);
(2) Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group (AMS); and (3) Microcontrollers
& Digital ICs Group (MDG). The French government (indirectly
through Bpifrance) and the Italian Ministry of the Economy and Finance
each control approximately 13.7% of the issued share capital
of STMicroelectronics N.V. through STMicroelectronics Holding
N.V.
