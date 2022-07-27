Moody's changes outlook to positive on Magnolia's B1 rating

New York, July 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC's (Magnolia's) B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating and B2 rating on its senior unsecured notes. The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged. The outlook is changed to positive from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of the outlook to positive reflects Magnolia's consistently strong financial and operating performance and its focus on profitable growth.

The affirmation of B1 CFR reflects the company's solid credit profile, underpinned by its low absolute level of debt, resilient low cost production and strong free cash flow generation, as well as prudent financial policies.

Magnolia does not hedge oil prices and therefore has fully benefited from the substantial strength in oil prices in 2022. The company generates strong free cash flow even at much lower commodity prices and instituted a dividend in 2021, it also uses some of its excess free cash flow to fund share repurchases.

The company continues to develop its operations in the reemerging Giddings Field, that contributes more than half of its production, while the share of production from its core producing acreage in Karnes County is set to decline over time. Magnolia reports a relatively short life of about 4 years for proved developed reserves and 5 years for total reserves. Pending an increase in scale and reserve life, the credit profile is constrained by the modest size of reserves and short reserve life compared to similarly rated peers.

Magnolia has very good liquidity, reflected in its SGL-1 rating. The liquidity position is supported by sizable cash position of $346 million at March 31, 2022 (87% of debt). Magnolia's very good liquidity position is also underpinned by its free cash flow generation that remained resilient during the stressed oil and natural gas liquid prices in 2020, and the expectation that the company will not rely on external funding to support operations, resource development, or distributions to shareholders. The liquidity position is further supported by full availability under its senior secured reserve-based revolving credit facility that matures in 2026. The facility provides for maximum commitments of $1 billion but Magnolia elected to limit its borrowing base capacity to $450 million. The facility has financial covenants, including debt/EBITDA and current ratio. Moody's expects the company to maintain ample headroom under the covenants in 2021 and 2022. The company's next maturity is $400 million senior notes in 2026.

Magnolia is the issuer of the $400 million senior unsecured notes and the borrower under the senior secured borrowing base facility with the borrowing base set at $450 million. The B2 rating of the notes reflects the effective subordination of the notes to Magnolia's potential obligations under the senior secured revolving bank facility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Magnolia's B1 CFR may be upgraded if the company continues to deliver growth in its reserve base, particularly in Giddings, while maintaining a solid financial profile including its low debt levels and competitive returns on investment compared to peers. The ratings may be downgraded as a result of rising leverage, with debt/proved developed reserves above $10/boe, or decline in returns reflected in the LFCR trending to below 1x. Substantial utilization of secured bank facility or increase in the size of the facility may also lead to the downgrade of the B2 rating of the notes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021

