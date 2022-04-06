Moody's changes outlook to stable from negative and affirms Nedbank Private Wealth Limited's deposit ratings

Rating action follows affirmation of South Africa-based affiliate Nedbank Limited, outlook change to stable from negative

London, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the deposit ratings of Nedbank Private Wealth Limited (NPWL) of Ba1/Not Prime, its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of ba1, its Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of Baa3(cr)/Prime-3(cr) and its Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Baa3/Prime-3. The outlook on NPWL's long-term deposit ratings changed to stable from negative in line with the outlook of its affiliate.

The rating action follows the affirmation with outlook change to stable from negative of its affiliate Nedbank Limited (Ba2 stable, ba2), please click on this link: Moody's affirms the ratings of five South African banks, changes outlook to stable from negative (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_464621), following the affirmation with outlook change to stable from negative of the Government of South Africa (Ba2 stable). Please click on this link: Moody's changes South Africa's outlook to stable; affirms Ba2 ratings (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_464348).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of NPWL's Ba1 long-term deposit ratings and the Baa3 long-term CRR and Baa3(cr) CR Assessment reflect the affirmation of NPWL's ba1 BCA and Adjusted BCA. The affirmation of NPWL's BCA is driven by the affirmation of the creditworthiness of Nedbank Limited (BCA affirmed at ba2) as well as the stable operating environment to which NPWL is exposed. Furthermore, in Moody's view NPWL's creditworthiness continues to be inherently close to that of its much larger affiliate Nedbank Limited given its common branding, relatively small franchise and some albeit limited operational links. Therefore, the BCA of NPWL is unlikely to exceed by more than one notch Nedbank Limited's BCA. At the same time, the one notch differential reflects NPWL being domiciled and regulated in the Isle of Man (Aa3 stable), having a low level of direct financial exposure to its affiliate and having a more diversified geographic exposure including to economies with more robust operating environments. Although NPWL has a very low wholesale funding reliance, its material deposits from financial institutions are likely to be confidence sensitive, elevating the bank's sensitivity to any changes in its affiliate's credit profile.

The ba1 BCA of NPWL additionally takes into account (i) the bank's strong capital levels; (ii) moderate asset risk benefiting from the primarily collateralized nature of the loan book, low historic impairment levels but also relatively high single name and sector credit concentrations; (iii) its ample liquid asset holdings; (iv) a large ticket sized and concentrated deposit base, drawn in part from more confidence-sensitive counterparties; and (v) relatively limited business diversification.

NPWL is domiciled in the Isle of Man, which in Moody's view remains a non-operational resolution (non-ORR) regime and hence the agency applies its basic Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis. Accordingly, the long-term deposit ratings are positioned in line with the Adjusted BCA, while the CR Assessment and CRR are positioned one notch higher. Moody's believes the probability of support from the Government of the Isle of Man for NPWL to be low, resulting in no additional notches of uplift.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The bank ratings could be upgraded over the next 12-18 months following a reduction in the interlinkages between the NPWL and its affiliate Nedbank Limited as well as the strengthening of NPWL's wealth management franchise resulting in Moody's widening the differential between the BCAs of affiliate and subsidiary.

Given that the outlook on the bank has been changed to stable, Moody's is not anticipating downward pressure on the bank's ratings during the next 12-18 months. However, the bank ratings could be downgraded if its solvency and liquidity profile weakened significantly due to deterioration in the global macro-outlook or a weakening its affiliate's BCA beyond the outlook period.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Nedbank Private Wealth Limited

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Baa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-3

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Ba1, outlook changed to Stable from Negative

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Baa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-3(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

