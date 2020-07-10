Moody's changes outlook to stable from negative on the Aa2 rating of the Fondo Latinoamericano de Reservas (FLAR), affirms rating

New York, July 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Fondo Latinoamericano de Reservas's (FLAR) rating to stable from negative and affirmed the Aa2 long-term issuer rating. The short term issuer rating has been affirmed at Prime-1 (P-1).

The key driver for the change in the outlook to stable from negative is the clearance of the non-performing loan (NPL) to the Central Bank of Venezuela; the non-performing exposure had been the key driver for assigning a negative outlook in March of this year. While the mechanism used to resolve the NPL is highly unusual, Moody's rating action today also reflects FLAR's pristine record on asset performance. FLAR used most of Venezuela's paid-in capital share to offset the full write-down of the loan from its accounts. Costa Rica repaid its loan early this year and Ecuador -- FLAR's only remaining borrower -- has remained current, underlining FLAR's continued status as a preferred creditor for its main shareholders. Although the use of paid-in capital to clear Venezuela's arrear results in a material reduction in FLAR's paid-in capital cushion, the entity's capital remains very large relative to its lending.

The affirmation of FLAR's Aa2 issuer rating primarily reflects the institution's very strong liquidity profile which reflects its main business focus on managing its shareholders' foreign-currency reserves as well as the absence of debt and very low leverage to date.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE

The key driver of Moody's decision to change the outlook on FLAR's Aa2 rating to stable is the clearance of arrears and resolution of the non-performing loan to the Central Bank of Venezuela.

In March 2020, following the approval of FLAR's 2019 financial statements, the Assembly of Representatives and the Board of Directors, approved a new policy that allowed members that are in arrears on their loan payments to FLAR for at least 180 days, and have undergone severe macroeconomic stress (i.e. an accumulated contraction of real GDP of over 30%, or an annual inflation rate of over 100%, in the past three years) to have a portion of their paid-in capital returned, to be used (by means of a sell off) for repaying any outstanding obligations to FLAR. On 26 March, FLAR applied the policy and resolved all delinquent payments from Venezuela using $466.7 million of Venezuela's paid-in capital, leaving only $30.7 million of Venezuela's prior $497.4 million equity stake. This led to a compression of FLAR's balance sheet by an equivalent amount. Although this caused paid-in capital to drop by more than 12%, its capital cushion remains strong.

FLAR had never recorded a non-performing asset in its history until the loan to the Central Bank of Venezuela became delinquent. Having resolved the delinquent loan and recovered past due interest and principal, FLAR's asset performance will improve as its non-performing asset ratio will decrease to 0% once again in 2020 from 30.17% in 2019. The recent marked deterioration in asset performance will constrain Moody's assessment of FLAR's capital adequacy for the foreseeable future. Moreover, the unconventional method for resolving the non-performing asset represented a decrease in paid-in capital that was not compensated, resulting in a decline of usable equity and a mixed assessment of the mechanism used to resolve the loan. Moody's notes that the method used to resolve the delinquent loan risks setting a precedent by the change in policy on the use of paid-in capital, in that if used more frequently, it would undermine Moody's view of FLAR's preferred creditor status.

Nevertheless, Moody's believes that a resurgence of non-performing assets has become less likely, as lending to Venezuela has now ceased, and all other members continue to consider FLAR a preferred creditor. As of end-June 2020, FLAR's only outstanding loan was to Ecuador (Caa3 negative), which has remained current on its payments to FLAR, even when defaulting on market debt. The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that FLAR will maintain a capital buffer larger than similarly-rated peers in order to compensate for risks from inherent concentration and the nature of FLAR's lending activity, particularly if lending activity increases as a result of liquidity stress among borrowing members.

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF FLAR'S Aa2 RATING

The affirmation of FLAR's Aa2 rating incorporates Moody's view that despite the recent contraction in its balance sheet from resolving the delinquent Central Bank of Venezuela loan, FLAR's intrinsic financial strength remains strong, supported by ample capital buffers and very high liquidity. Importantly for the current Aa2 rating, FLAR does not have any debt outstanding, and loan disbursements are expected to be limited, despite the recent increase in borrowing and lending capacity, while its liquid assets provide very strong coverage given that the vast majority of its assets are highly liquid treasury portfolio assets.

FLAR's business model differs from other rated supranational entities given its dual role as a regional lender of last resort and reserve fund. Given this mission, FLAR must be able to lend quickly to shareholders facing external liquidity pressures and also to serve as a depository institution for mainly official financial entities, including member central banks.

FLAR's leverage ratio, calculated as assets to useable equity (an indicator of how much capital is available to cover the assets from which risks typically arise) was 71% at end-2019, which compares favorably to the median for 'Aa'-rated peers of over 150% in 2019. FLAR has the second lowest leverage ratio among all 'Aa'-rated Supranational entities. FLAR's lower leverage means that it is better equipped to withstand losses on its development assets. FLAR can count on a large buffer of paid-in capital, which at $3.0 billion is equivalent to 76% of total subscribed capital as of end-2019. Moody's believes that due to the nature of FLAR's lending activity and inherent higher concentration risk, FLAR must maintain a capital buffer larger than similarly-rated peers to achieve the same rating.

In May 2020, FLAR's Board of Directors approved a material increase in the lending capacity via an increase in FLAR's borrowing limits to 162% of paid-in capital from 65% previously. Moody's views this as a precautionary measure in the unlikely event that such level of disbursement were ever needed. Moody's notes that a departure from the conservative balance sheet management that has been a key support of FLAR's creditworthiness would weigh heavily on its rating. In this regard, a substantial increase in lending activity and debt issuance that marks a change to the institution's business model would be viewed as negative for FLAR's credit profile if not compensated with a significant increase in usable equity.

By far the largest share of FLAR's assets (72.4% of total assets) are held as cash and highly liquid securities with short duration (less than 0.33 years). Highly liquid money market instruments make up the bulk of FLAR's treasury asset allocation. 'Aaa'-rated instruments make up 73.5% of all treasury assets. Unlike the majority of similarly-rated Supranational entities, FLAR currently operates without any borrowings as it doesn't lend as often as other rated Supranational entities. FLAR has had no borrowings since 2011.

These credit strengths also help to compensate for a low strength of member support because of FLAR's lack of callable capital and its shareholders' relatively low ability to support FLAR.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are not material for FLAR's rating based on the type of lending that the institution extends.

Social considerations are not material for FLAR's rating based on the type of lending that the institution extends.

Governance considerations are material. FLAR's governance, and in particular its risk management policies and practice, are strong and in line with similarly-rated Supranational entities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Due to the recently incurred non-performing asset and despite its quick resolution, upward pressure on FLAR's rating is unlikely in the near term. Upward rating pressure would arise from the incorporation of new highly rated non-borrowing shareholders, resulting in a substantially higher weighted median shareholder rating and large amounts of paid-in or callable capital.

Downward pressure on the rating would arise if a new non-performing asset were to be incurred, or if the policy for resolving the delinquent Venezuela loan were to be applied once more, that would signal a weakening of FLAR's preferred creditor status among members. A material erosion of FLAR's capital and liquidity indicators, namely a large increase in borrowing, even for the purposes of increasing FLAR's lending capacity or as a result of the need to replenish resources in the event of increased lending due to a simultaneous and protracted balance-of-payments crisis in several of FLARs member countries, that is not compensated by a significant increase in usable equity, would place downward pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities published in June 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147813. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

