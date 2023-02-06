Moody's changes outlook to stable on the University of Windsor; affirms the Aa3 ratings

Toronto, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the a1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and Aa3 long-term debt ratings of the University of Windsor. At the same time, the outlook on the ratings was changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Rationale for the change in outlook

The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's view that the university successfully mitigated the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and has a sustainable plan to ensure that key performance metrics remain in line with the Aa3 rating. Additionally, with resiliency across its operating results, the university has returned its leverage metrics to pre-pandemic levels following the most recent bond issuance in 2020. The outlook also reflects Moody's view that the university's 30 year agreement to provide occupancy payments to Tilbury Capital, which is expected to begin in the fall of 2024 following Tilbury's construction of a new residence on the university's campus, will have only a limited impact on the university's financial metrics. As such, Moody's does not forecast credit pressures to arise from either EBIDA margins or leverage metrics across the next 2-3 years.

Rationale for affirmation of ratings

The affirmation of the a1 BCA and Aa3 long-term debt ratings reflects the University of Windsor's sound operating outcomes, which reflects management's ability to adjust its operations during the peak effects of the pandemic as well as during the recovery afterwards. The rating also considers the strengthened leverage metrics following the most recent bond issuance in 2020. These strengths are offset by a challenging operating environment and increased risk due to the greater share of international students which increases risk of fluctuations in demand.

Owing to strategic cost cutting decisions during the pandemic to offset lower on-campus activity, and the ability to continue to offer courses for online and remote learning, the university limited the downward impact from the pandemic on its EBIDA margin, which fell to a low of 6.0% in 2019-20 before rebounding to 11.4% in 2020-21 and further improving to 11.9% in 2021-22. Moody's forecasts that EBIDA margins will remain within the 9-10% range over the next 2-3 years as the university continues to benefit from strong demand and control costs.

Balance sheet strength is also consistent with Aa3 rated peers, with total cash and investments equaling 0.8x operating expenses and 0.9x total adjusted debt in 2021-22. Additionally, annual debt service coverage was 3.4x in 2021-22, the strongest level within the past 5 years, highlighting that the university has transitioned through the effects of the pandemic with no lasting impact. Balance sheet strength and leverage metrics are expected to remain at roughly the same levels over the next 3-4 years, even as Moody's takes into account the financial implications of the university's contract with Tilbury Capital, a private developer who is currently constructing and will operate a new 452 bed residence on the university's grounds. Included in Moody's calculation of debt is the net present value of the contract between the university and the private developer which guarantees payments equivalent to residence fees from 400 students, indexed annually by inflation, for 30 years.

Credit challenges primarily stem from social risk factors, notably the university's stagnating demand from domestic students, which ultimately affects revenue generation abilities. This is related to weak demographic conditions that has seen a decrease in domestic undergraduate students enrolled relative to levels a decade ago. While the University of Windsor successfully pivoted to attracting an increasing number of international students in recent years, particularly for Master level certificate programs, to support revenue growth, the increased reliance on international students exposes the university to factors that can alter demand outside of the university's control such as macroeconomic shifts across the source countries and geopolitical risks. Nonetheless the Master's level programs have demonstrated to be relatively quick for the university to implement and can be adjusted should the university need to accommodate shifts in demand. These programs have supported revenue generation as international fees are not capped by the province and therefore help offset a challenging provincial operating framework, which includes several years of mandated frozen tuition levels for domestic students and stagnant levels of operating grants.

The Aa3 rating incorporates the a1 BCA, which takes into consideration the above mentioned credit factors, and Moody's assumption of a moderate level of support from the Province of Ontario (Aa3 stable) should the university face acute liquidity stress.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF WINDSOR

The University of Windsor's Credit Impact Score of CIS-3 reflects the following mix of environmental, social and governance risk exposure. The environmental Issuer Profile Score (IPS) of E-2 reflects the lack of material risk across all environmental categories Moody's considers. The social IPS S-3 primarily reflects the risk from weak domestic demographic trends which hinders revenue generation for the university. This is offset by the focus on attracting international students to support enrolment levels, but which itself exposes the university to risks from needing to continually meet these target students' evolving demand for programs. The governance IPS G-2 signifies the neutral-to-low risk stemming from governance considerations, including sound budgeting practices, solid oversight and prudent risk management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Consecutive years of EBIDA margins in excess of 15%, in tandem with a significant rise in cash and investments, could lead to upward pressure on the rating. Conversely, a sustained deterioration in leverage metrics could lead to downward credit pressure. An inability of the university to register EBIDA margins of at least 8% could also lead to a downgrade as it would suggest an inability to sustainably adapt to the operating environment.

