Moody's changes outlooks of ConEd and CECONY to positive; affirms ratings

Approximately $23 billion of reported debt outstanding

New York, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ConEd, including its Baa2 senior unsecured rating) and Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY, including its Baa1 senior unsecured rating). See a list of all debt affected toward the end of this press release.

The rating outlooks for ConEd and CECONY have been changed to positive from stable due to the prospects for financial metric improvement following the 16 February 2023[1] filing of a joint settlement proposal in CECONY's general rate case.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The rate parameters of CECONY's joint proposal, coupled with ongoing COVID cost recovery provided by the New York Public Service Commission, should improve financial metrics for both ConEd and CECONY" said Ryan Wobbrock – Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. "If the commission were to approve rates that are similar to those in the joint proposal, we estimate that ConEd and CECONY could generate cash flow to debt ratios above 17%, a marked improvement from the roughly 14% that each produced in 2022" added Wobbrock.

On 16 February 2023, CECONY and various intervenors filed a joint proposal with the New York Public Service Commission (NYPSC) that outlined a three-year rate plan that would increase the utility's allowed return on equity to 9.25% from 8.8% and total revenue by about $645 million per year, on a levelized basis, with new rates effective 1 January 2023. The filing was made to update CECONY's operating costs to account for rising costs related to items such as labor, pensions, storms and environmental remediation, as well as capital spending of nearly $4.0 billion per year for its electric and gas businesses. Moody's views the joint proposal to be evidence of ConEd's more cooperative stakeholder and customer relationships, which also reflects improving demographic and societal trends in New York as the city and state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. This has also been exhibited in what appears to be an improving relationship between the utility and key politicians within the state.

These general rate increases would be incremental to the credit positive COVID-19 arrears recovery which was initiated through two NYPSC orders in April 2022 and January 2023. This recovery consists of state funds applied to a portion of customer arrears balances and surcharge mechanisms that will address roughly $780 million of outstanding CECONY arrears balances over a 10-year period (roughly $115 million of this balance will be recovered over a 4-year period). Moody's expects the combination of the joint proposal and COVID cost recovery to translate into a 3-year average ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt of over 17% for CECONY.

Additionally, CECONY has filed a request with the NYPSC for approximately $140 million of incremental revenue for its steam business. The request is premised off a $1.8 billion rate base, 10% allowed ROE and 50% equity capitalization ratio. A revenue increase from this filing would also help to improve CECONY and ConEd financials.

These developments follow ConEd's $6.8 billion sale of its Clean Energy Business (CEB) to RWE AG (Baa2 stable), which was completed on 1 March 2023. While approximately $1.0 billion of the proceeds are being used to repurchase stock, about $1.25 billion will be used to retire parent-level debt which will leave the holding company essentially unlevered – a unique and financially conservative position compared to most utility holding companies. The remaining net proceeds will be used to invest in its utility business and forego equity issuance in 2023 and 2024 (with up to $900 million of common equity currently planned for 2025). After the CEB sale and recapitalization, ConEd's financial ratios will be closely aligned with those of CECONY.

Importantly, Moody's also expects that ConEd will maintain sufficient liquidity, despite two credit facilities that have gone current and are due over the next twelve months. Managing liquidity facilities in this manner is atypical for investment-grade quality companies, which generally extend them well in advance of expiration. In Moody's liquidity analysis, which does not assume refinancing of current facilities or debt maturities, ConEd continues to have adequate liquidity sources to meet near-term cash uses, due to the receipt of CEB sales proceeds. ConEd has a $2.2 billion master credit agreement expiring in December 2023 and a $750 million CECONY 364-day revolving credit agreement that expires next week, on 30 March 2023. These facilities are supported by a diverse bank group consisting of 17 lenders. Moody's understands that ConEd is in active discussions with banks to extend these facilities under similar terms.

The positive trends for ConEd and CECONY's financial profile and regulatory support help to mitigate some of the company's environmental risks, including its highly negative exposure to extreme weather events and the state's carbon transition efforts which will challenge the companies' natural gas and steam distribution businesses in the coming decades.

Outlooks

The positive outlook for CECONY reflects the potential for improved financial performance (e.g., CFO pre-WC to debt of at least 17% over the next several years) as base rate increases and COVID cost recoveries improve cash flow.

The positive outlook for ConEd reflects the positive outlook of CECONY and prospects for improved financials through enhanced utility cost recovery and the eventual repayment of $1.25 billion of parent-level debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

CECONY could be upgraded if the proposed three year rate plan is approved as expected and its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt is sustainable at 17% (excluding adjustments for energy efficiency) or higher over the next few years.

ConEd would be upgraded if CECONY is upgraded.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

While not likely given the current positive outlooks, CECONY could be downgraded if its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt remains below 14% for a sustained period or if there is a degradation in relationships between the company and New York politicians or regulators.

ConEd would be downgraded if CECONY were downgraded.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is a holding company whose principal subsidiaries are Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. and Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R, Baa2 stable). CECONY is one of the largest electric and gas transmission and distribution (T&D) utilities in the US, serving around 3.6 million electric, 1.1 million gas, and 1,530 steam customers in New York City and Westchester County. O&R serves about 300,000 electric and over 100,000 gas customers, mostly in New York State but also in the outlying areas in New Jersey.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Consolidated Edison, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

.... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

.... Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: New York State Research & Development Auth.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Consolidated Edison, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Case 22-E-0064 and Case 22-G-0065 filed with the NYPSC

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

