Moody's changes outlooks of three Korean regional banks to stable from negative; affirms ratings

Hong Kong, May 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the long-term A2 bank deposit ratings of Busan Bank, Daegu Bank, Ltd., and Kyongnam Bank and A2 senior unsecured ratings of Busan Bank and Daegu Bank, Ltd.

Moody's has also affirmed all other ratings and assessments of the three banks.

At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook on their ratings, where applicable, to stable from negative. The change in outlook reflects Moody's view that the three regional banks in Korea will maintain stable asset quality and profitability over the next 12-18 months, supported by an economy rebound in their home regions and stabilizing net interest margins while credit costs reduce.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessment is provided at the end of this press release, identifying each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in the three Korean regional banks' outlooks to stable from negative reflects Moody's expectation that downside risk to their credit profiles are limited over the next 12-18 months because: (1) the banks have been de-risking their loan portfolios over the past 2-3 years, (2) strengthened their provision buffers since the outbreak of the pandemic, and (3) have access to low cost deposits through their strong franchises in their home regions.

In addition, the affirmation of the three banks' ratings reflects their stable asset quality and profitability, as well as strong funding because of their close customer relationships in their home regions. However, the pace of rebound in the local economies will depend on the country's recovery from the pandemic.

Moody's also views that risks have reduced arising from the banks' concentration to the manufacturing sector because of the latter industry's resilient recovery. The banks' home regions serve as bases for the manufacturing industry.

Busan Bank:

Busan Bank's baa1 BCA reflects its (1) strong and stable profitability, as indicated by its average net income/tangible banking assets of 0.6% from 2018 to 2020, which was higher than that of its domestic bank peers; and (2) good capitalization, with a tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets ratio higher than the average of regional bank peers.

Daegu Bank, Ltd.:

Daegu Bank, Ltd.'s baa1 BCA considers the bank's (1) stable asset risk, driven by improvements in its loan quality; and (2) modest but stable profitability and capitalization.

The Adjusted BCAs of Busan Bank and Daegu Bank, Ltd. are at the same level as their BCAs of baa1 because the former does not incorporate any affiliate support.

Kyongnam Bank:

Kyongnam Bank's baa2 BCA reflects its (1) moderate capitalization; and (2) modest asset quality and profitability relative to domestic peers' because of its high exposure to problem industries.

Kyongnam Bank's baa1 Adjusted BCA incorporates a one-notch uplift for affiliate support from BNK Financial Group Inc. Moody's expectation of very high support from Kyongnam Bank's sister bank, Busan Bank, via BNK Financial Group reflects (1) BNK Financial Group's 100% ownership of both banks; (2) the fact that the banks share the same group brand, BNK; and (3) the banks share reputational risks because of the proximity of their primary operating regions.

For all three banks, their A2 long-term ratings incorporate two-notch uplift for government support to reflect the very high probability of support from the Korean government in times of need. Moody's view of government support takes into consideration the systemic importance of the regional banks to their respective regions, as indicated by their high market shares of loans and deposits in their respective home regions. The very high likelihood of government support also considers the Government of Korea's strong capacity to provide support, and the government's track record of bailing out distressed banks.

For all three banks, their Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) are positioned at A1/P-1, and their Counterparty Risk Assessments (CRA) at A1(cr)/P-1(cr). Korea does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Moody's therefore applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating Korean banks. The starting point for the CRR and CRA are one notch above the bank's Adjusted BCA, to which Moody's then adds the government support uplift.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Moody's could upgrade the three regional banks' long-term ratings if they improve their economic capitalization and profitability while maintaining stable asset quality, which could lead to a higher BCA.

For Kyongnam Bank, Moody's could upgrade its long-term ratings if Busan Bank's financial strength improves, resulting in an increased level of affiliate support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Moody's could downgrade the three regional banks' long-term ratings if their asset risk rises, with their problem loans/gross loans rising by more than 150 basis points. In particular, a downgrade could occur if asset risks rise as Korea's credit conditions deteriorate significantly due to a rapid growth of private sector credit and weakening of household balance sheet.

Moody's could also downgrade the three banks' ratings if their economic capitalization worsens, with their nominal leverage increasing significantly due to large credit losses or high credit growth; or their profitability weakens, with their net income/tangible assets falling below 0.3% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also downgrade the three banks' ratings if there is any change in regulations that weakens the framework for government support.

For Kyongnam Bank, Moody's could downgrade its long-term ratings if Busan Bank's financial strength declines, resulting in a reduced level of affiliate support.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Busan Bank, headquartered in Busan, South Korea, had total assets of KRW60.4 trillion (USD55.6 billion) as of the end of December 2020.

Daegu Bank, Ltd. is headquartered in Daegu, and had total assets of KRW59.3 trillion (USD54.5 billion) as of the end of December 2020.

Kyongnam Bank, headquartered in Changwon, South Korea, had total assets of KRW42.1 trillion (USD38.8 billion) as of the end of December 2020.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Busan Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2; Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

.... Long-term Subordinated Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

.... Long-term Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2 (hyb)

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A2; Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Daegu Bank, Ltd.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2; Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A2; Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Kyongnam Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2; Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Se Hoon Sean Roh

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

