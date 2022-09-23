Moody's changes outlooks of three Taiwanese banks and one financial holding company to stable from positive, affirms ratings

Hong Kong, September 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlooks to stable from positive for the long-term deposit ratings of Bank of Taiwan, Land Bank of Taiwan and Mega International Commercial Bank (Mega ICBC) as well as the long-term issuer rating of Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd (Mega Financial Holding), following the agency's decision announced on 22 September 2022, to change the outlook on the Taiwanese government's Aa3 ratings to stable from positive. Please refer to the press release on the rating action on Taiwanese government at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-changes-Taiwan-Chinas-outlook-to-stable-from-positive-affirms--PR_467958.

Moody's has affirmed the deposit ratings of Bank of Taiwan, Land Bank of Taiwan and Mega ICBC as well as the issuer rating of Mega Financial Holding.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) and Adjusted BCAs of Bank of Taiwan and Mega ICBC and affirmed the three banks' Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments. Land Bank of Taiwan's baa2 BCA and Adjusted BCA are not affected by today's rating action.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL469738 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

The Macro Profile for the Taiwanese banking system remains at "Strong" and unaffected by the rating action on the Taiwanese government.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of outlooks to stable from positive considers the limited upward pressure on the ratings of the three banks and Mega Financial Holding from the capacity of the Taiwanese government to provide support, as reflected by the affirmation of the government's ratings with the stable outlook.

Moody's also expects the financial profiles of the three banks and Mega Financial Holding to remain stable over the next 12-18 months.

Bank of Taiwan

Bank of Taiwan's Aa3 deposit ratings incorporate its baa1 BCA and a four notches of uplift based on Moody's assessment of a very high level of dependence to, and a government-backed level of support from the government in times of need.

The affirmation of ratings and assessments considers the bank's strong asset quality and liquidity and modest profitability. The bank's profitability lags behind the Taiwanese bank peers because its large proportion of low-yield lending to government and public-sector companies and the bank's policy role in offering high-cost deposit products, which constrain the bank's margin despite the rising interest rate environment. The bank has adequate capitalization which Moody's expects to decline as loans growth outpaces internal capital generation. Its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 13.2% at the end of June 2022. Bank of Taiwan has a strong funding profile with a low reliance on market funds, supported by its strong deposit gathering franchise.

The government-backed level of support is based mainly on (1) the bank's 100% government ownership, the government's appointment of the bank's board of directors and senior managements, and the government's close oversights of the bank; (2) history of capital injection including the in-kind capital injection made to the bank in the form of land transfer in 2019; and (3) the bank's systemic importance with assets market share of 9.5% as of 30 June 2022.

Land Bank of Taiwan

Land Bank of Taiwan's Aa3 deposit ratings incorporate its baa2 BCA and a five notches of uplift based on Moody's assessment of a very high level of dependence to, and a government-backed level of support from the government in times of need.

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's view that the government's capacity to support the bank remains unchanged and stable. The government backed level of support is based mainly on (1) the bank's 100% government ownership, the government's appointment of the bank's board of directors and senior managements, and the government's close oversights of the bank; (2) the bank's policy role as the only real-estate specialty bank designated by the government to conduct real-estate related lending and provide special loans pursuant to government policies relating to housing, urban renewal projects, etc.; and (3) the bank's systemic importance with assets market share of 5.6% as of 30 June 2022.

Mega ICBC and Mega Financial Holding

Mega ICBC's A1 deposit ratings incorporate its baa1 BCA and a three notches of uplift based on Moody's assessment of a very high level of dependence to, and a very high level of support from the government in times of need.

The affirmation of ratings and assessments reflects the bank's strong asset quality, good profitability and capitalization. Mega ICBC's CET1 ratio was at 11.9% at the end of June 2022. Moody's expects the bank to maintain good capitalization by balancing the loan growth, dividend payout and capital adequacy, considering that the bank is designated as a domestically systemic important bank (D-SIB) and will need to meet the minimum CET1 ratio of 11% by 2025. Mega ICBC's profitability will be supported by rising interest rates because the bank holds a large proportion of US Dollar assets than its peers. Mega ICBC has a solid funding profile but its reliance on market funds is higher than the other Taiwanese banks Moody's rate. That said, the bank's strong liquidity and the ample liquid assets are sufficient to cover the bank's market funds.

The rating affirmation of Mega Financial Holding reflects the satisfactory performance and the stable outlook of its key subsidiary Mega ICBC, and Mega Financial Holding's adequate level of double leverage ratio, which stood at 115.2% as of the end of June 2022. The company's A2 issuer rating is positioned one notch below Mega ICBC's deposit ratings to reflect the structural subordination of the holding company's senior creditors to the bank's senior creditors.

The very high level of government support assumption for Mega ICBC and Mega Financial Holding considers Mega ICBC's systemic importance as reflected in the bank's position as one of the D-SIB with the market share of 6.4% by assets as of 30 June 2022. It also considers the government's 27% ownership in its parent Mega Financial Holding, which in turn wholly owns Mega ICBC.

Moody's does not consider affiliate support for Bank of Taiwan, Land Bank of Taiwan and Mega ICBC. Therefore the Adjusted BCAs of the three banks are at the same level as their BCAs.

Moody's does not consider Taiwanese banks to operate under an operational resolution regime. Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating these banks' liabilities. The Preliminary Rating (PR) Assessments of the banks' deposit are the same as their Adjusted BCAs. The PR Assessment of the banks' CRRs and CR Assessments are at one notch above the banks' Adjusted BCAs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Bank of Taiwan

Bank of Taiwan's deposit ratings could be upgraded if the Taiwanese government's capacity to support the bank strengthens, as reflected in the upgrade of the Taiwanese government's ratings. Moody's could raise the bank's BCA if the bank's profitability improves significantly, such that it sustains the net income/tangible assets above 0.4%, and it maintains strong capitalization with its CET1 ratio above 13% and its asset quality remains strong with impaired loans/gross loans below 0.6%.

Bank of Taiwan's ratings could be downgraded if the government's capacity to support weakens, as reflected in the downgrade of the government's ratings; or if the government reduces its stake in the bank. Moody's could lower the bank's BCA if its asset quality deteriorates and credit costs rise sharply, with impaired loans rising to above 2.5% of gross loans; CET1 ratio falls below 9% on a sustained basis; or financial metrics deteriorate as a result of government-directed acquisitions.

Land Bank of Taiwan

Land Bank of Taiwan's deposit ratings could be upgraded if the Taiwanese government's capacity to support the bank strengthens, as reflected in the upgrade of the Taiwanese government's ratings. Moody's could raise the bank's BCA if it improves its capitalization, with its tangible common equity/risk weighted assets (TCE/RWA) exceeding 11% on a sustained basis and if the bank maintains its net income/tangible assets above 0.4% on a sustained basis.

Land Bank of Taiwan's ratings could be downgraded if the government's capacity to support weakens, as reflected in the downgrade of the government's ratings; or if the government reduces its stake in the bank or if the bank's policy role diminishes. In addition, Moody's may lower the bank's BCA if its asset quality deteriorates significantly and credit costs rise sharply, with impaired loans rising to above 3% of gross loans; or its financial metrics deteriorate as a result of government-directed acquisitions.

Mega ICBC and Mega Financial Holding

Mega ICBC's deposit ratings could be upgraded if the Taiwanese government's capacity to support the bank strengthens, as reflected in the upgrade of the Taiwanese government's ratings. Moody's could raise the bank's BCA if the bank maintains strong capitalization with TCE/RWA above 13% on a sustained basis, its profitability improved with net income/tangible assets exceeds 0.6% on a sustained basis and it maintains strong asset quality with impaired loans/gross loans remaining at below 0.6%.

Moody's could upgrade Mega Financial Holding's issuer rating if Mega ICBC's deposit rating is upgraded and Mega Financial Holding maintains a stable double leverage ratio that is below 115%.

Mega ICBC's deposit ratings could be downgraded if the government's capacity to support the bank decreases, as reflected in the downgrade of the Taiwanese government's ratings. Moody's could lower Mega ICBC's BCA if the bank's asset quality deteriorates significantly, with its impaired loans rising to more than 3% of its gross loans; its capital adequacy falls significantly, with its TCE/RWA falling below 10%; or its funding position weakens, with a significant increase in its wholesale funding.

Mega Financial Holding's rating could be downgraded if the government's capacity to support the company and Mega ICBC weakens, as reflected in the downgrade of the government's ratings. Mega Financial's rating could also be downgraded if the company pursues aggressive M&A and growth plans, leading to its double leverage ratio exceeding 120%; or the company's financial profile weakens, such as its capitalization and profitability decline substantially because of the significantly weak performance of its subsidiaries.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Taipei, Bank of Taiwan reported total assets of TWD5.8 trillion (or USD195 billion) as of 30 June 2022.

Headquartered in Taipei, Land Bank of Taiwan reported total assets of TWD3.4 trillion (or USD115 billion) as of 30 June 2022.

Mega International Commercial Bank and Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd are headquartered in Taipei. Mega International Commercial Bank reported total assets of TWD4.0 trillion (or USD 133.1 billion) as of 30 June 2022. Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd reported total assets of TWD4.3 trillion (or USD145.9 billion) as of 30 June 2022.

