Moody's changes outlooks on Genting Berhad, Genting Singapore and Genting Overseas Holdings to stable; affirms all ratings

Singapore, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 issuer ratings of Genting Berhad (GENB) and Genting Overseas Holdings Limited (GOHL), and the A3 issuer rating of Genting Singapore Limited (GENS).

Moody's has also affirmed the Baa2 backed senior unsecured rating on the notes issued by GOHL Capital Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GOHL. The notes are guaranteed by GOHL.

GOHL and GOHL Capital Limited are supported by a keepwell deed between GENB, GOHL, GOHL Capital Limited and the trustee of the guaranteed notes.

Moody's has also changed the outlook on all entities to stable from negative.

"The change in outlook to stable and ratings affirmation reflect our expectation that credit metrics across the Genting group of companies will improve over the next 12-18 months, supported by continued recovery in operating performance. For Genting Berhad, it will also benefit from full-year earnings contribution from Resorts World Las Vegas," says Yu Sheng Tay, a Moody's Analyst.

"The group's plans to expand its New York gaming operations under Genting Malaysia Berhad may affect its credit quality, but such developments, including the timing and funding structure of the investment, ultimately hinge on the awarding of the casino license, which remains uncertain at this point," adds Tay.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- Genting Berhad

Moody's forecasts GENB's consolidated EBITDA will increase to around MYR8.9 billion in 2023 from MYR7 billion in the 12 months ended 30 September 2022.

The higher earnings reflect an ongoing recovery in the group's leisure and hospitality businesses, particularly in Malaysia and Singapore, where pandemic and border restrictions eased last year. At the same time, Moody's also expects Resorts World Las Vegas (RWLV), which opened in June 2021, to contribute meaningful EBITDA in 2023.

Consequently, GENB's leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, will improve to around 4.5x in 2023 and around 4.0x in 2024, from 6.1x in the 12 months ended 30 September 2022. The company's retained cash flow/net debt will also improve to around 20% in 2023 and 2024, from 13%.

However, GENB's leverage could fail to trend towards 4.0x if the group wins a casino license in New York because of upfront license fees and development costs, which could exceed $1 billion. Although the outcome of the casino license bid and funding structure for the associated cash outlay remain uncertain, a material increase in debt will derail Moody's expectation of deleveraging and indicates an aggressive financial policy, thereby exerting downward pressure on GENB's rating.

The affirmation of GENB's Baa2 rating reflects the company's strong business profile. The company has diversified gaming operations across six countries and holds duopoly and monopoly market positions in Singapore and Malaysia, respectively.

Moody's also expects GENB to maintain excellent liquidity on a standalone basis, supported by dividend cash flows from its operating subsidiaries and a well-managed debt maturity profile.

-- Genting Singapore Limited

Moody's forecasts GENS' EBITDA will increase to around SGD990 million in 2023 from SGD548 million in the 12 months ended 30 June 2022. The improvement reflects ongoing recovery following the lifting of border restrictions in Singapore in April last year.

GENS' earnings are unlikely to return to 2019 levels until 2024-25. The company is dependent on the recovery of Singapore's tourism sector and faces cost pressures from rising utilities and labor costs, while casino tax rates have increased since March 2022.

Nonetheless, GENS' credit metrics will remain strong, supported by its net cash position of SGD3.1 billion as of 30 June 2022. The substantial cash holdings, along with cash flow generation, will also help fund expansion works at Resorts World Sentosa without the need for debt.

The affirmation of GENS' A3 rating reflects the company's 100% ownership of integrated resort Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) and duopoly market position in Singapore.

The A3 rating also considers the relationship between GENS and its ultimate parent, GENB. GENS is rated two notches higher than GENB, reflecting its stronger credit quality and a degree of independence as a listed company.

However, the gap between the two companies' ratings could narrow if Moody's assesses that there is reduced independence in decision making at GENS, resulting in increased cash leakage from GENS to GENB in the form of dividends or through other measures.

-- Genting Overseas Holdings Limited

The affirmation of GOHL's Baa2 ratings reflects structural subordination risk because of its role as GENS' holding company, and the linkage and alignment of its core operations with its parent, GENB.

GOHL has no other active businesses apart from its 53% holding in GENS, and relies on dividends from GENS to service its interest expense. As such, creditors at GOHL are subordinated to liabilities at GENS.

At the same time, Moody's believes GOHL's credit quality is capped by GENB. This is because GOHL will have to rely on GENB's resources to redeem or refinance the principal debt repayment of GOHL Capital's $1.5 billion notes upon their maturity in 2027, as it is unlikely to accumulate sufficient cash on a standalone basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-- Genting Berhad

Upward movement of the rating is unlikely given the company's expansion appetite. However, Moody's could consider an upgrade if the company (1) continues to generate stable cash flow from its leisure and hospitality operations; (2) executes its expansion plans in a financially prudent manner; and (3) maintains strong liquidity across the group.

Credit metrics supportive of a higher rating include debt/EBITDA below 3.0x and retained cash flow/net debt above 30%-35% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade GENB's rating if (1) the cash flows from Genting Malaysia Berhad and GENS to the holding company and GOHL deteriorate; (2) there are signs of excessive cash leakage via aggressive cash dividends or investments in businesses outside the group; (3) the regulatory environments in which it operates change materially.

Credit metrics indicative of downward rating momentum include debt/EBITDA failing to improve towards 4.0x and retained cash flow/net debt staying below 20%-25%.

-- Genting Singapore Limited

Upward movement of the rating is unlikely, given GENS' small scale compared with its global peers' and its concentration in Singapore.

Moody's could downgrade GENS' rating if (1) there is protracted weakness in the company's operating performance, such that its earnings and credit metrics do not gradually recover; (2) it fails to maintain its 100% ownership of RWS; (3) it increases debt at Resorts World at Sentosa Pte Ltd., resulting in structural subordination risk; or (4) its adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 1.0x.

In addition, any deterioration in its parent's credit quality or signs of excessive cash leakage to support its parent could strain GENS' ratings.

-- Genting Overseas Holdings Limited

Moody's could upgrade GOHL's ratings if (1) it continues to receive stable dividend cash flows from GENS; and (2) the rating of its parent, GENB, is upgraded.

Moody's could downgrade GOHL's ratings if (1) there is protracted weakness in Resorts World Sentosa's cash flow generation, resulting in lower dividend payouts and, in turn, decreased cash inflows for GOHL to meet its obligations; (2) the company reduces its ownership in GENS; and (3) GENB's rating comes under pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Genting Berhad (GENB) is the investment holding and management company of a group of companies (collectively, The Genting Group) that engages in various businesses, including gaming, leisure and hospitality, plantations, power, as well as oil and gas exploration. Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, its Chairman and Chief Executive, has a deemed interest of around 43% in GENB through Kien Huat Realty Sdn. Bhd.

Listed on the Singapore Exchange in 2005, Genting Singapore Limited's (GENS) principal activities are the development of integrated resorts and operation of casinos. It is best known for its flagship project, Resorts World Sentosa, which is one of the largest fully integrated destination resorts in Southeast Asia.

Incorporated in the Isle of Man, Genting Overseas Holdings Limited (GOHL) is an investment holding company that holds a 53% stake in GENS. GOHL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GENB.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

YuSheng Tay

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Vikash Halan

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

