Rating Action:

Moody's changes outlooks on Hyundai Motor, Kia and Hyundai Mobis to positive; affirms Baa1 ratings

 The document has been translated in other languages

10 Feb 2023

Hong Kong, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlooks on Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation and Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. to positive from stable.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baa1 issuer ratings of Hyundai Motor, Kia and Hyundai Mobis, and Kia's Baa1 senior unsecured rating.

Moody's has also affirmed the Baa1 backed senior unsecured ratings of P.T. Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) and Hyundai Assan Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (HAOS), reflecting the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from their parent, Hyundai Motor.

Moody's has also changed the outlooks on HMMI and HAOS to positive from stable.

"The change to positive in the outlooks on Hyundai Motor, Kia and Hyundai Mobis reflects our expectation that Hyundai Motor's and Kia's profitability over the next 1-2 years will remain higher than their historical levels during 2017-20, supported by improved product competitiveness," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hyundai Motor and Kia

Moody's estimates that Hyundai Motor's adjusted EBITA margin (excluding its finance subsidiaries) increased significantly to about 7.5% in 2022 from 4.9% in 2021. Similarly, Moody's estimates Kia's adjusted EBITA margin increased to about 8.4% from 7.5% during the same period. Such improvements were because of favorable exchange rates, improved product mix and lowered incentives amid strong demand. These factors more than offset higher input costs and quality-related expenses.

Despite an expected moderation stemming from an appreciation in the Korean won and higher incentive expenses, both companies' profitability over the next 1-2 years will remain meaningfully higher than the levels in 2017-20, because of their improved product competitiveness, a rebound in auto sales, and a strengthened presence in the US and Europe.

Moody's expects Hyundai Motor's adjusted EBITA margin (excluding its finance subsidiaries) to decrease to 6.6%-7.1% over 2023-24. Likewise, Kia's adjusted EBITA margin will decrease to 7.9%-8.3% over 2023-24. These ratios are largely comparable to those of its A3-rated global automobile peers.

The rating actions also reflect the significant improvement in Kia's balance sheet over the last few years. Kia's reported net cash (excluding lease liabilities) increased to KRW11.9 trillion at the end of 2022 from KRW2.5 trillion at the end of 2019, underpinned by its robust profitability and operating cash flow. Moody's expects Hyundai Motor and Kia to generate free cash flow and further strengthen their balance sheets over the next 1-2 years.

Hyundai Motor's and Kia's Baa1 ratings continue to reflect their strong position in the Korean automotive market, competitive position in key overseas markets, high degree of geographic diversification and strong balance sheet. These strengths are partly offset by the inherent challenges in the automotive industry, such as the sector's intense competition and exposure to stricter emission regulation and electrification, and their weak performance in the Chinese market.

Hyundai Motor's and Kia's ratings also reflect considerable synergies between the two companies through a high degree of integration in all areas except marketing and design.

Hyundai Mobis

The change in the outlook on Hyundai Mobis to positive from stable mirrors the rating action on Hyundai Motor, given Hyundai Mobis' strong operational and ownership linkages with Hyundai Motor. Moody's expects a high likelihood of extraordinary mutual support between the two companies, given their strategic importance to each other.

Moody's expects Hyundai Mobis' adjusted EBITA margin to improve to about 5.5% in 2023 from about 5.1% estimated for 2022, mainly because of a rebound in Hyundai Motor's and Kia's auto sales. Nevertheless, overall profitability should remain meaningfully weaker than historical levels prior to 2020 because of elevated logistics and input costs. Hyundai Mobis should maintain a strong balance sheet, despite a likely moderate decline in its net liquidity holdings in 2023 due to high capital spending.

Hyundai Motor group controls most of its group companies through circular shareholdings among Hyundai Motor, Kia and Hyundai Mobis, which reinforce the companies' close linkages.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Hyundai Motor, Kia and Hyundai Mobis are exposed to the auto industry's transition to alternative fuel vehicles and stricter carbon emission regulations. The companies are also exposed to social risks with regard to product recalls, as highlighted by Hyundai Motor's and Kia's recurring quality-related expenses since 2018. The ratings also consider the risks related to the companies' circular shareholding structure and their prudent financial policies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Hyundai Motor's rating if (1) the company maintains a significant net cash position and adjusted EBITA margin (excluding its finance subsidiaries) above 6%-7%, while upholding its good brand equity and market position globally; and (2) Kia and Hyundai Mobis maintain adequate profitability and healthy balance sheets.

However, Moody's could change the outlook on Hyundai Motor back to stable if (1) the company's earnings remain weak, such that its adjusted EBITA margin (excluding its finance subsidiaries) stays below 6%-7% on a sustained basis; or (2) Kia's or Hyundai Mobis' credit quality deteriorates significantly.

Moody's could upgrade Kia's and Hyundai Mobis' ratings if (1) Hyundai Motor's rating is upgraded; and (2) Kia and Hyundai Mobis maintain their sound business and financial profiles.

Conversely, Moody's would change the outlooks on Kia and Hyundai Mobis back to stable if the outlook on Hyundai Motor returns to stable.

The principal methodology used in rating Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai Assan Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., P.T. Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia and Kia Corporation was Automobile Manufacturers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72240. The principal methodology used in rating Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Hyundai Motor Company, headquartered in Seoul, is Korea's dominant automaker by sales volume. Together with its subsidiary, Kia Corporation, Hyundai Motor reported approximately 6.9 million units of global auto retail sales in 2022.

Kia Corporation is Korea's second-largest automaker by sales volume and revenue. Kia's global retail sales totaled about 2.9 million auto units in 2022.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. is Korea's largest manufacturer of automobile parts by revenue. The company is one of the key members of the Hyundai Motor group, and is the main auto parts supplier for Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Wan Hee Yoo
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong,
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Chris Park
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong,
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

