Moody's changes outlooks on Hyundai Motor, Kia and Hyundai Mobis to positive; affirms Baa1 ratings

Hong Kong, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlooks on Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation and Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. to positive from stable.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baa1 issuer ratings of Hyundai Motor, Kia and Hyundai Mobis, and Kia's Baa1 senior unsecured rating.

Moody's has also affirmed the Baa1 backed senior unsecured ratings of P.T. Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) and Hyundai Assan Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (HAOS), reflecting the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from their parent, Hyundai Motor.

Moody's has also changed the outlooks on HMMI and HAOS to positive from stable.

"The change to positive in the outlooks on Hyundai Motor, Kia and Hyundai Mobis reflects our expectation that Hyundai Motor's and Kia's profitability over the next 1-2 years will remain higher than their historical levels during 2017-20, supported by improved product competitiveness," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hyundai Motor and Kia

Moody's estimates that Hyundai Motor's adjusted EBITA margin (excluding its finance subsidiaries) increased significantly to about 7.5% in 2022 from 4.9% in 2021. Similarly, Moody's estimates Kia's adjusted EBITA margin increased to about 8.4% from 7.5% during the same period. Such improvements were because of favorable exchange rates, improved product mix and lowered incentives amid strong demand. These factors more than offset higher input costs and quality-related expenses.

Despite an expected moderation stemming from an appreciation in the Korean won and higher incentive expenses, both companies' profitability over the next 1-2 years will remain meaningfully higher than the levels in 2017-20, because of their improved product competitiveness, a rebound in auto sales, and a strengthened presence in the US and Europe.

Moody's expects Hyundai Motor's adjusted EBITA margin (excluding its finance subsidiaries) to decrease to 6.6%-7.1% over 2023-24. Likewise, Kia's adjusted EBITA margin will decrease to 7.9%-8.3% over 2023-24. These ratios are largely comparable to those of its A3-rated global automobile peers.

The rating actions also reflect the significant improvement in Kia's balance sheet over the last few years. Kia's reported net cash (excluding lease liabilities) increased to KRW11.9 trillion at the end of 2022 from KRW2.5 trillion at the end of 2019, underpinned by its robust profitability and operating cash flow. Moody's expects Hyundai Motor and Kia to generate free cash flow and further strengthen their balance sheets over the next 1-2 years.

Hyundai Motor's and Kia's Baa1 ratings continue to reflect their strong position in the Korean automotive market, competitive position in key overseas markets, high degree of geographic diversification and strong balance sheet. These strengths are partly offset by the inherent challenges in the automotive industry, such as the sector's intense competition and exposure to stricter emission regulation and electrification, and their weak performance in the Chinese market.

Hyundai Motor's and Kia's ratings also reflect considerable synergies between the two companies through a high degree of integration in all areas except marketing and design.

Hyundai Mobis

The change in the outlook on Hyundai Mobis to positive from stable mirrors the rating action on Hyundai Motor, given Hyundai Mobis' strong operational and ownership linkages with Hyundai Motor. Moody's expects a high likelihood of extraordinary mutual support between the two companies, given their strategic importance to each other.

Moody's expects Hyundai Mobis' adjusted EBITA margin to improve to about 5.5% in 2023 from about 5.1% estimated for 2022, mainly because of a rebound in Hyundai Motor's and Kia's auto sales. Nevertheless, overall profitability should remain meaningfully weaker than historical levels prior to 2020 because of elevated logistics and input costs. Hyundai Mobis should maintain a strong balance sheet, despite a likely moderate decline in its net liquidity holdings in 2023 due to high capital spending.

Hyundai Motor group controls most of its group companies through circular shareholdings among Hyundai Motor, Kia and Hyundai Mobis, which reinforce the companies' close linkages.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Hyundai Motor, Kia and Hyundai Mobis are exposed to the auto industry's transition to alternative fuel vehicles and stricter carbon emission regulations. The companies are also exposed to social risks with regard to product recalls, as highlighted by Hyundai Motor's and Kia's recurring quality-related expenses since 2018. The ratings also consider the risks related to the companies' circular shareholding structure and their prudent financial policies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Hyundai Motor's rating if (1) the company maintains a significant net cash position and adjusted EBITA margin (excluding its finance subsidiaries) above 6%-7%, while upholding its good brand equity and market position globally; and (2) Kia and Hyundai Mobis maintain adequate profitability and healthy balance sheets.

However, Moody's could change the outlook on Hyundai Motor back to stable if (1) the company's earnings remain weak, such that its adjusted EBITA margin (excluding its finance subsidiaries) stays below 6%-7% on a sustained basis; or (2) Kia's or Hyundai Mobis' credit quality deteriorates significantly.

Moody's could upgrade Kia's and Hyundai Mobis' ratings if (1) Hyundai Motor's rating is upgraded; and (2) Kia and Hyundai Mobis maintain their sound business and financial profiles.

Conversely, Moody's would change the outlooks on Kia and Hyundai Mobis back to stable if the outlook on Hyundai Motor returns to stable.

The principal methodology used in rating Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai Assan Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., P.T. Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia and Kia Corporation was Automobile Manufacturers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72240. The principal methodology used in rating Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Hyundai Motor Company, headquartered in Seoul, is Korea's dominant automaker by sales volume. Together with its subsidiary, Kia Corporation, Hyundai Motor reported approximately 6.9 million units of global auto retail sales in 2022.

Kia Corporation is Korea's second-largest automaker by sales volume and revenue. Kia's global retail sales totaled about 2.9 million auto units in 2022.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. is Korea's largest manufacturer of automobile parts by revenue. The company is one of the key members of the Hyundai Motor group, and is the main auto parts supplier for Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation.

