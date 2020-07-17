Moody's changes rating outlook of FLIR Systems to stable from negative, affirms Baa3 senior unsecured

Approximately $425 million of debt rated
New York, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service changed the ratings outlook of FLIR Systems,
Inc. ("FLIR" or the "company") to stable
from negative and affirmed the Baa3 senior unsecured notes rating.
According the Moody's analyst Bruce Herskovics, "The
ratings outlook change to stable from negative reflects our expectation
that leverage and liquidity will ultimately remain within a supportive
range, nothwithstanding financial policies that became somewhat
more aggressive and opportunistic over the past two years."
Regarding the Baa3 senior unsecured rating, Herskovics added that
"FLIR's technology franchise gives the company a leading position
within the thermal imaging camera/payload niche, a market specialization
that offers high margin and return potential which suits the rating level
despite a relatively modest revenue scale that is less characteristic."
Although the ratings outlook was revised to stable, a series of
recent developments including the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak,
a deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high
asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across
a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Notwithstanding the
favorable outlook revision, today's actions reflect the impact on
FLIR of a modest deterioration in credit quality that has been triggered
given its exposure to defense contracting, which while less affected
than most other sectors has not been immune to the adverse impact of the
pandemic and leaves the company vulnerable to shifts in market demand
and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 senior unsecured rating recognizes FLIR's long-held status
as a leading developer of thermal imaging based technologies, with
solid positions across defense and industrial markets and strong key credit
metrics, steady free cash flow generation and a correspondingly
solid liquidity profile. To maintain the technology edge,
FLIR undertakes high R&D spending equivalent to about 9% of
sales, and nonetheless achieves 20+% EBITDA margins
(after Moody's standard adjustments), a reflection of the leading
niche position and high performance of its products within often demanding
applications.
Further, the rating favorably considers recent investments within
the unmanned defense systems business that qualify FLIR as a small platform
prime. In time, these investments could ultimately expand
the portion of FLIR's revenue base that is backlog driven. Many
of the unmanned systems on which FLIR competes represent emerging and
competitive categories for which funding rates will be robust.
Programs may evolve in unpredictable ways, however, as technology
and defense requirements change. Beyond the revenue scale and diversification
upside, the unmanned defense systems business builds the company's
reputation as an innovator and benefits the talent recruitment potential.
The adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic will likely result in a
significant revenue mix shift for FLIR in 2020, as commercial application
demand will decline with weakening economic activity yet demand for defense
related products should be solid, and demand for health and skin
temperature related applications will dramatically rise, resulting
in low-to-flat annual growth on a net basis. Moody's
expects that margins will probably diminish by about 200-300bps,
to the 20% range, reflecting some inefficiencies following
the sudden revenue mix change and restructuring activity. Free
cash flow should be in the $150 million range, down from
recent years but still impressively more than 20% of debt.
In Moody's view, FLIR will consistently maintain leverage
between 2x-2.5x, with cash at or above $250
million. With the foregoing in mind, the rating does not
envision acquisition activity near-term, as FLIR will show
discipline and instead focus on cost control to maximize free cash flow
generation and repayment of revolver borrowings. FLIR borrowed
$170 million under its revolver in Q1-2020 to repurchase
stock, before the real onset of the coronavirus outbreak.
But with the anticipated allocation of free cash flow, FLIR should
end 2020 with less than $50 million outstanding on its revolving
credit line.
The stable ratings outlook anticipates that in coming months FLIR will
refinance its $425 million of notes that mature in June 2021,
likely with similarly structured debt, thereby retaining the fully
unsecured debt structure. Moody's considers the company's
ongoing Sweden-related tax dispute, on which FLIR posted
a $224 million letter of credit, as a contingent liability
that could eventually result in a commensurate charge and funding requirement
at sometime over the next three years. But given the company's
financial policies, FLIR's balance sheet and existing borrowing
lines should absorb such a development without threat to the rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward ratings movement is unlikely in the near term, but the ratings
could be upgraded with expectations of a return to low financial leverage
and, given the narrow technology range, less exposure to the
threat of competitive growth within the company's core business.
The ratings could be downgraded if financial policies become more aggressive
than expected. The ratings could also be pressured if cash declines
significantly below $300 million, or if headroom under FLIR's
financial maintenance covenant test declines below 20%.
The following rating actions were taken:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: FLIR Systems, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: FLIR Systems, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
Headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems,
Inc. designs and manufactures a range of sensors, detection
systems and other products centered around infrared imaging technology
and thermography. Applications include airborne and ground-based
surveillance, condition monitoring, research and development,
manufacturing process control, navigation, border patrol,
environmental monitoring, and chemical/biological/ radiological/nuclear/explosives
detection. Revenues in the last twelve months ended March 31,
2020 were $1.8 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
