Moody's changes rating outlook on Royal Schiphol Group to negative from stable

Paris, March 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
changed the outlook on the A1 senior unsecured debt ratings of Royal Schiphol
Group N.V. and the provisional (P)A1 rating on the EUR3
billion medium-term note (EMTN) programme of Royal Schiphol Group
N.V. and Schiphol Nederland B.V. (together,
Royal Schiphol Group) to negative from stable.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATING RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,
the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and
asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector
is among the most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure
to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel,
cancellation of airline routes and closing of borders, as well as
enhanced health and safety standards and regulation potentially resulting
in additional compliance expenses and potential non-compliance
costs in the form of fines.
Moody's base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic will lead
to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over the upcoming weeks
but that there will be a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting
by the third quarter 2020.
Unlike previous negative shocks such as the SARS epidemic in 2003,
the prospects for traffic rebound is more uncertain because (1) travel
restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread
of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating global economic
outlook would likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending,
even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak
is also weakening the credit profile of airlines, which have been
drastically cutting capacity. As events continue to unfold,
there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the length of
travel restrictions and drop in travel demand. Hence, it
is difficult to predict the overall traffic volumes for 2020.
Nevertheless, Moody's currently assumes that the decline in
Royal Schiphol Group's passenger traffic will be at least 30%
in the financial year ending December 2020, driven by dramatic declines
in the first half of the year and a recovery in the second half albeit
phased over the period. The negative outlook takes account of Royal
Schiphol Group's rising credit and liquidity risks due to the sharp
decline in traffic as a result of implementation of travel restrictions
and the significantly weaker credit profile of its carrier base.
Notwithstanding the significantly reduced cash flow over at least the
next few weeks, Royal Schiphol Group remains a key infrastructure
provider with a potential for a strong recovery once the coronavirus outbreak
and its effects have been contained.
Royal Schiphol Group's current A1 rating reflects the strong business
profile of the group, recognising its ownership of Amsterdam Airport
Schiphol, the third-largest in Europe by passenger numbers,
and other airports in the Netherlands, (2) a supportive regulatory
framework which provides visibility on airport charges until 2021,
(3) a strong financial profile, which we expect to be reasonably
resilient to the impact of an increase in capital expenditure, (4)
a relatively prudent financial policy, and (5) the uplift to the
standalone credit profile (Baseline Credit Assessment, or BCA,
of a3) reflecting the likelihood of extraordinary support being provided
by the majority owner, the Government of the Netherlands (Aaa stable),
in the event that this were ever to be required to avoid a default.
However, Royal Schiphol Group's ratings also reflect the following
challenges: (1) significant on-going negative impact from
travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 outbreak on the company's
operating performance and uncertainties as to the timing and level of
passenger recovery, (2) Royal Schiphol Group's fairly high exposure
to transfer traffic and reliance on Air France-KLM, a French
Dutch airline group, (3) the operational constraints that currently
limit Air Transport Movements (ATMs) at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to
500,000 per year until 2020 and the uncertainties around the magnitude
of any adjustment to this cap after 2020, and (4) the need to increase
expansionary investment to support passenger growth, whilst complying
with noise regulations that limit aircraft operations.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS
Royal Schiphol Group's liquidity position was good prior to the
coronavirus outbreak. However, traffic reduction as a result
of interruption in flight activity will result in significantly lower
cash flow. The group's primary sources of committed liquidity
are (1) cash and equivalents of €155 million at end-2019,
(2) committed credit facilities of around €400 million -- undrawn
-- maturing in 2022 and 2023, in addition to around €270
million of available credit facilities with the European Investment Bank
(EIB), €95 million of available credit facilities with KfW-IPEX
Bank and a €30 million revolving credit facility available for Eindhoven
Airport. The group has debt maturities of around €400 million
in 2020 and around €450 million in 2021. Moody's expects
that the company will be able to meet all debt maturities and other obligations
from available resources taking into account the company's steps
in reducing operating and capital expenditures. Royal Schiphol
Group's debt with the EIB contains a financial covenant based on
an own funds/total assets ratios against which the company currently has
significant headroom and so is not expected to be in breach for the foreseeable
future.
Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings
The outlook on Royal Schiphol Group's ratings could move to stable
in the scenario of a sustainable improvement in operating environment
and traffic recovery such that the company's FFO/Debt ratio are
expected to remain solidly in the high-teens as a percentage terms.
Conversely, Royal Schiphol Group's ratings could come under
downwards pressure if FFO / Debt ratio was to fall to the mid-teens
in percentage terms on a sustained basis. This could result from
an extension of travel restrictions or the loss of a significant portion
of traffic due to airlines failure.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports
and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Royal Schiphol Group N.V. is a holding company of a group
that owns and operates Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Rotterdam The
Hague Airport, Lelystad Airport, and 51% of Eindhoven
Airport, which together comprise most of the airport capacity in
the Netherlands. In addition, Royal Schiphol Group has minority
investments in a number of overseas airports. The largest of the
Dutch airports, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, is the third-largest
airport in Europe by passenger numbers. Royal Schiphol Group is
currently 70% owned by the Government of Netherlands (Aaa stable),
20% by the Municipality of Amsterdam, 2% by the Municipality
of Rotterdam, and 8% by Groupe ADP (ADP). Royal Schiphol
Group has a cross-shareholding and an industrial cooperation agreement
with ADP.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Royal Schiphol Group N.V.
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program Affirmed (P)A1
..Issuer: Schiphol Nederland B.V.
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program Affirmed (P)A1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Royal Schiphol Group N.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Schiphol Nederland B.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
