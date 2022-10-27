Moody's changes rating outlook to negative on ten UK PFIs

London, October 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A2 underlying debt ratings of seven UK hospital Private Finance Initiative (PFI) project issuers: Criterion Healthcare PLC, Endeavour SCH PLC, HpC King's College Hospital (Issuer) PLC, United Healthcare (Bromley) Limited, Hospital Company (Swindon and Marlborough), Worcestershire Hospital SPC Plc and Baglan Moor Healthcare PLC; the A1 underlying debt ratings of two UK office accommodation PFI project issuers: Integrated Accommodation Services PLC and Exchequer Partnership (No.2) Plc; and the A2 underlying and backed debt ratings of one UK school PFI project issuer: Discovery Education PLC. The outlook on these issuers has been changed to negative, from stable.

Today's rating actions follow Moody's 21 October affirmation of the Aa3 issuer and government bond ratings of the United Kingdom, and change in outlook to negative, from stable. For more details, please refer to the related United Kingdom announcement on this link https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_469280.

The A1 backed debt ratings of all above-mentioned issuers except Discovery Education PLC, based upon the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by Assured Guaranty UK Limited (A1 stable), are unaffected by this rating action.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATINGS RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE RATINGS AND CHANGING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE FOR THE SEVEN UK HOSPITAL PFI PROJECT ISSUERS

The rating actions reflect that Moody's assessment of the credit quality of the National Health Service (NHS) trust, NHS Foundation trust or Welsh Health Board off-taker on each of the projects is linked to the UK government rating, and the growing systemic risk within the UK PFI hospital sector, which is apparent from a trend of higher average payment deductions, service failure points, and disputes across those PFI hospital schemes rated by Moody's. This results in negative credit pressure, particularly across the more highly rated A2 hospitals.

The reasons for the increased level of payment deductions, service failure points and disputes, and the extent to which this reflects changes in actual levels of operating performance, are not entirely clear. However, Moody's identifies several recurring elements including an increased monitoring of performance, more rigid application of the payment mechanism, disagreement on the appropriate interpretation of the payment mechanism, and heightened focus on certain areas, for example fire safety following the Grenfell disaster, with the significance of these factors varying across specific hospitals.

Criterion Healthcare PLC, Endeavour SCH PLC, HpC King's College Hospital (Issuer) PLC, United Healthcare (Bromley) Limited, Hospital Company (Swindon and Marlborough), Worcestershire Hospital SPC Plc and Baglan Moor Healthcare PLC are special purpose companies formed to design, build and finance hospitals and provide facilities management and maintenance services pursuant to long-term availability-based concession agreements with respective NHS trusts, NHS Foundation trusts and Welsh Health Boards.

RATINGS RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE RATINGS AND CHANGING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE FOR THE TWO UK OFFICE ACCOMMODATION PFI PROJECT ISSUERS

The rating actions reflects that the credit quality of the off-taker on each of the projects is aligned with the UK government rating, which constrains the A1 underlying debt ratings of Integrated Accommodation Services PLC and Exchequer Partnership (No.2) Plc.

Integrated Accommodation Services PLC is a special purpose company formed to design and construct a new office building and subsequently provide facilities management services pursuant to a long-term PFI project agreement with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Exchequer Partnership (No.2) Plc is a special purpose company formed to refurbish existing offices and subsequently provide facilities management services pursuant to a long-term PFI project agreement with the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

RATINGS RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE RATINGS AND CHANGING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE FOR DISCOVERY EDUCATION PLC

The rating action reflects the change in outlook on the UK government rating and Moody's assessment that local authorities' credit quality is weakening as a result, and that the credit quality of Dundee City Council is constraining Discovery Education PLC's debt ratings. Additionally, the negative outlook reflects the weakening in the minimum Moody's Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) compared to previous expectations, which is anticipated to fall to 1.02x in March 2023 (compared to a previously expected minimum DSCR of 1.13x), due to increased reserve funding requirements stemming from higher inflation and a lag between the indexation of revenue and debt.

Discovery Education PLC is a special purpose vehicle formed to design, build and finance six primary and two secondary school facilities and subsequently provide certain facilities management services under a long-term project agreement with Dundee City Council.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN FOR THE SEVEN UK HOSPITAL PFI PROJECT ISSUERS

An upgrade is unlikely as the debt ratings are constrained by Moody's assessment of the credit quality of the respective off-takers.

Moody's could downgrade the debt ratings if the sovereign rating of the Government of the United Kingdom was downgraded, if individual off-takers materially intensify their approach towards monitoring or enforcement, or if there was a material operational under-performance of a project company.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN FOR THE TWO UK OFFICE ACCOMMODATION PFI PROJECT ISSUERS

An upgrade is unlikely as the debt ratings are constrained by the credit quality of the respective off-takers.

Moody's could downgrade the debt ratings if the sovereign rating of the Government of the United Kingdom was downgraded or if there was a material operational under-performance of a project company.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN FOR DISCOVERY EDUCATION PLC

An upgrade is unlikely as the debt ratings are constrained by Moody's assessment of the credit quality of the off-taker (Dundee City Council).

Moody's could downgrade the debt ratings if the rating of the Government of the United Kingdom was downgraded, or if the off-taker's credit quality was to weaken otherwise. Additionally, further deterioration in DSCRs or a weakening in operational performance and/or relationships between project parties could also lead to a downgrade.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Exchequer Partnership (No.2) Plc

Affirmation:

....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: Integrated Accommodation Services PLC

Affirmation:

....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: Criterion Healthcare PLC

Affirmation:

....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: Endeavour SCH PLC

Affirmation:

....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: HpC King's College Hospital (Issuer) PLC

Affirmation:

....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: United Healthcare (Bromley) Limited

Affirmation:

....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: Hospital Company (Swindon and Marlborough)

Affirmation:

....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: Worcestershire Hospital SPC Plc

Affirmation:

....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: Baglan Moor Healthcare PLC

Affirmation:

....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: Discovery Education PLC

Affirmation:

....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

