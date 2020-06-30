Moody's changes ratings outlook for Thor Industries to stable, affirms B1 CFR

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its ratings for Thor Industries,
Inc. ("Thor"), including the company's B1 corporate
family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating,
as well as the B2 rating on the company's senior secured term loan.
The company's speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged
at SGL-2. The ratings outlook has been changed to stable
from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B1 CFR balances Thor's significant scale and the company's leading
market positions against the cyclical and competitive nature of the RV
industry that is highly vulnerable to economic downturns. The rating
favorably considers Thor's strong competitive standing in North America
and Europe, a portfolio of well-known brands, and the
company's recreational vehicle (RV) offering that touches multiple price
points and segments.
As of April 2020, Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
was relatively well-positioned at around 2.8x, although
Moody's expects near-term earnings headwinds to result in
leverage in excess of 3x by the end of the fiscal year ending July 2020.
Thor currently faces a volatile and challenging operating environment
due to disruptions in consumer spending in the aftermath of the coronavirus.
These challenges weighed heavily on financial performance, with
Q3 ended April 2020 earnings declining around 75%. Moody's
anticipates continued albeit reduced disruptions in consumer RV purchases
in Q4, but also notes that prospects for a more stable operating
environment in fiscal 2021 appear favorable, given the recent rebound
in dealer demand along with comparatively low dealer inventory levels,
and assuming a resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak does not occur.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Notwithstanding some early signs
that the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Thor and the deterioration
in credit quality that it triggered may be relatively short-lived
and subsiding, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market
demand and consumer sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
The stable ratings outlook reflects expectations of more favorable retail
trends in the RV market in coming periods, particularly in the US,
as well as expectations of a growing backlog that should support a more
stable operating environment in fiscal 2021.
Expectations of a conservative financial policy along with a continued
focus on debt reduction would be required for an upgrade. Given
Thor's vulnerability to highly cyclical end markets, Moody's expects
the company to maintain credit metrics that are stronger than levels typically
associated with companies at the same rating level. A ratings upgrade
would involve expectations of a stable RV retail sales environment and
would also require maintenance of a good liquidity profile, and
a demonstrated ability to generate consistently strong free cash flows
coupled with substantial availability under the company's revolver.
A weakening of Thor's liquidity profile involving expectations of negative
free cash flow, sustained reliance on revolver borrowings or concerns
about covenant compliance could result in a ratings downgrade.
The loss of a major dealer or the loss of market share, or debt-financed
share repurchases or acquisitions over the near-term, could
also result in downward ratings actions. Any near-term debt-financed
acquisitions or share repurchases would likely cause downward ratings
pressure.
The following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Issuer: Thor Industries, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating, affirmed B1
Probability of Default Rating, affirmed B1-PD
Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, affirmed B2 (LGD4)
Outlook, changed to Stable, from Negative
Thor Industries, Inc., headquartered in Elkhart,
Indiana, is a leading designer and manufacturer of recreational
vehicles including travel trailers, fifth wheels, specialty
trailers, motorhomes, caravans, and campervans.
The company primarily operates in North America and Europe and sells its
products under brands such as Keystone, Airstream, Heartland,
Jayco, Thor Motorcoach, Hymer, and Niesmann Bischoff.
Estimated reported revenues for the twelve months ended April 2020 are
about $8 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Eoin Roche
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653