Moody's changes ratings outlook for Thor Industries to stable, affirms B1 CFR

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its ratings for Thor Industries, Inc. ("Thor"), including the company's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating, as well as the B2 rating on the company's senior secured term loan. The company's speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-2. The ratings outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR balances Thor's significant scale and the company's leading market positions against the cyclical and competitive nature of the RV industry that is highly vulnerable to economic downturns. The rating favorably considers Thor's strong competitive standing in North America and Europe, a portfolio of well-known brands, and the company's recreational vehicle (RV) offering that touches multiple price points and segments.

As of April 2020, Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA was relatively well-positioned at around 2.8x, although Moody's expects near-term earnings headwinds to result in leverage in excess of 3x by the end of the fiscal year ending July 2020. Thor currently faces a volatile and challenging operating environment due to disruptions in consumer spending in the aftermath of the coronavirus. These challenges weighed heavily on financial performance, with Q3 ended April 2020 earnings declining around 75%. Moody's anticipates continued albeit reduced disruptions in consumer RV purchases in Q4, but also notes that prospects for a more stable operating environment in fiscal 2021 appear favorable, given the recent rebound in dealer demand along with comparatively low dealer inventory levels, and assuming a resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak does not occur.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Notwithstanding some early signs that the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Thor and the deterioration in credit quality that it triggered may be relatively short-lived and subsiding, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and consumer sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The stable ratings outlook reflects expectations of more favorable retail trends in the RV market in coming periods, particularly in the US, as well as expectations of a growing backlog that should support a more stable operating environment in fiscal 2021.

Expectations of a conservative financial policy along with a continued focus on debt reduction would be required for an upgrade. Given Thor's vulnerability to highly cyclical end markets, Moody's expects the company to maintain credit metrics that are stronger than levels typically associated with companies at the same rating level. A ratings upgrade would involve expectations of a stable RV retail sales environment and would also require maintenance of a good liquidity profile, and a demonstrated ability to generate consistently strong free cash flows coupled with substantial availability under the company's revolver.

A weakening of Thor's liquidity profile involving expectations of negative free cash flow, sustained reliance on revolver borrowings or concerns about covenant compliance could result in a ratings downgrade. The loss of a major dealer or the loss of market share, or debt-financed share repurchases or acquisitions over the near-term, could also result in downward ratings actions. Any near-term debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases would likely cause downward ratings pressure.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Issuer: Thor Industries, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, affirmed B1

Probability of Default Rating, affirmed B1-PD

Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook, changed to Stable, from Negative

Thor Industries, Inc., headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, is a leading designer and manufacturer of recreational vehicles including travel trailers, fifth wheels, specialty trailers, motorhomes, caravans, and campervans. The company primarily operates in North America and Europe and sells its products under brands such as Keystone, Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Thor Motorcoach, Hymer, and Niesmann Bischoff. Estimated reported revenues for the twelve months ended April 2020 are about $8 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eoin Roche

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Russell Solomon

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

