Moody's changes ratings outlook for Winnebago to stable, assigns B2 rating to new senior secured notes

B2 CFR affirmed

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed most of its ratings for Winnebago Industries, Inc. ("Winnebago"), including the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the company's new senior secured notes due 2028. Proceeds from the notes will be used to repay the existing senior secured term loan and to fund cash to the balance sheet. The ratings on the term loan will be withdrawn upon paydown of the facility. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-2. The ratings outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR broadly reflects the highly cyclical nature of the RV and motorboat industry and a competitive operating environment with limited barriers to entry against Winnebago's strong brand name and well-established market position. Moody's recognizes Winnebago's track record of strong execution, earnings growth and debt reduction, and a history of deleveraging after previous debt-financed acquisitions.

Winnebago currently faces a difficult operating environment due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic, and Moody's anticipates a continuation of sales and topline pressures through the end of the fiscal year ending August 2020. Furthermore, the risk of a second wave of the pandemic remains elevated and the potential for additional disruptions to consumer spending, and RV retail sales in particular, remains very real. That said, over the last eight weeks, there has been a rebound in dealer demand and this coupled with much improved backlog and comparatively low dealer inventory levels appears to bode well for a more stable demand environment in fiscal 2021.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Notwithstanding some early signs that the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak onWinnebago and the deterioration in credit quality that it triggered may be relatively short-lived and subsiding, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and consumer sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The stable ratings outlook reflects recent growth in Winnebago's backlog that has been pronounced, as well as increased demand from RV dealiers, considerations that should support a more stable operating environment in fiscal 2021.

In light of the high degree of cyclicality inherent in Winnebago's end markets, Moody's expects the company to maintain key credit metrics that are meaningfully stronger than levels typically associated with companies at the same rating level. Consideration for a ratings upgrade could be warranted if retail RV registrations and/or wholesale deliveries stabilize and grow modestly over the next few quarters. A larger and more diversified product offering that reduces the cyclicality of the overall business would be constructive to any prospective consideration of higher ratings, as well. A ratings upgrade would require maintenance of a good liquidity profile and a demonstrated ability to generate consistently strong free cash flows coupled with substantial availability under the revolver.

A weakening liquidity profile involving increased reliance on the company's asset-backed revolver or expectations of negative free cash flow would pressure the ratings downward. Sales or earnings pressure from the coronavirus outbreak beyond what is already contemplated would also result in downward rating pressure. The loss of a key dealer or the erosion of market share, expectations of a meaningful weakening of retail demand, debt-financed acquisitions, or any share buybacks over the near-term could also result in lower ratings.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Issuer: Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, affirmed B2

Probability of Default Rating, affirmed B2-PD

Senior Secured Notes due 2028, assign B2 (LGD3)

Senior Secured Term loan due 2023, no action -- to be withdrawn at close

Outlook, changed to Stable from Negative

Winnebago Industries, Inc., headquartered in Forest City, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of RVs used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreational activities. Winnebago manufactures a variety of motor homes, travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers, as well as recreational powerboats. Revenues for the twelve months ended May 2020 were approximately $2.1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

