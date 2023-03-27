Moody's changes ratings outlook of GreenSaif Pipelines and TMS Issuer; affirms bond ratings

London, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A1 ratings of (1) the senior secured amortising bonds (the Bonds) issued by GreenSaif Pipelines Bidco S.à r.l. (GreenSaif Pipelines, the Issuer); and (2) the backed senior secured sukuk certificates (the Certificates) issued by TMS Issuer S.à r.l. (TMS Issuer, the sukuk issuer). The outlook for both GreenSaif Pipelines and TMS Issuer has been changed to positive from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions follow Moody's 23 March 2023 affirmation of the A1 issuer rating of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), and change in outlook to positive from stable. For more details, please refer to the Saudi Aramco rating press release: https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/400466.

The rating actions on GreenSaif Pipelines and TMS Issuer reflect that each Issuer's rating is currently constrained by the rating of Saudi Aramco.

The A1 ratings on the Bonds and Certificates reflect as strengths: (1) the terms of the project documents and shareholders' agreement, which provide for (i) highly predictable payments from Saudi Aramco to Aramco Gas Pipelines Company (AssetCo) that are not exposed to volume, price or performance risk; cash distributions to the Issuer derived from these fixed tariff payments are projected to be sufficient to cover bondholder debt service, (ii) bondholder insulation from all costs and risks of operating, maintaining, decommissioning and developing the project assets, (iii) termination payments from Saudi Aramco that are expected to be sufficient to repay senior debt and sukuk certificates in various scenarios where project documents or the shareholders' agreement are terminated, (iv) a hedging program that protects against base interest rate movements and payments from Saudi Aramco pursuant to a two-way refinancing agreement that significantly mitigates refinancing risk -- these protections were designed to ensure the existing bank debt can be refinanced and the Bonds and Certificates can be repaid in reasonable refinancing downside scenarios, (v) insulation from additional taxes on distributions from the AssetCo resulting from a change in law; (2) the strategic importance of the gas pipeline assets to Saudi Aramco and to the Government of Saudi Arabia (A1 positive); and (3) project finance protections, including limitations on corporate activity, a six-month debt service reserve/facility, distribution lock-up triggers, fully-amortising debt and a security package.

However, the ratings also reflect as weaknesses: (1) the Issuer's minority holding in and lack of control of AssetCo, although shareholders' agreement provisions and a restriction on raising debt at AssetCo substantially mitigate this weakness; (2) high financial leverage, with minimum and average forecast debt service coverage ratios of 1.03x and 1.06x respectively, in Moody's MVC base case; (3) financial support under the refinancing cooperation agreement (RCA) is due only if the relevant conditions, including a credit rating test, are met, presenting a risk that support under the RCA may not be available to BidCo in all scenarios; and (4) the nature of the assets and the legal jurisdiction provide less certainty around the ability of bondholders to effectively enforce their security in a timely manner, although this risk is partly mitigated by an offshore share pledge and security over offshore accounts.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the positive outlook on Saudi Aramco's issuer rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Saudi Aramco's ratings were upgraded.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) Saudi Aramco's ratings were downgraded; (2) following a suspension of AssetCo's dividend payments to shareholders; or (3) refinancing of the bridge facility is not completed well in advance of the 2029 maturity date of the facility and/or achieved, or expected to be achieved, at a higher cost than expected resulting in a forecast minimum MVC DSCR less than 1.0x.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: GreenSaif Pipelines Bidco S.a r.l.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: TMS Issuer S.a r.l.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GreenSaif Pipelines Bidco S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

..Issuer: TMS Issuer S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ISSUER PROFILES

GreenSaif Pipelines business is limited to its 49% shareholding in AssetCo. GreenSaif Pipelines is 78.7% indirectly owned by an aggregator vehicle managed and controlled by BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock, Aa3 stable) and its affiliates and 21.3% by Hassana Investment Company - the investment arm of the General Organization of Social Insurance (GOSI) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The investors of the aggregator vehicle, indirectly managed by BlackRock, include the Silk Road Fund Co. Ltd, a Chinese state-owned investment fund, Keppel Corporation, China Merchants Capital (CMC), Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd, and the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF). Saudi Aramco owns 51% of the shares in AssetCo.

TMS Issuer is a special purpose financing conduit established specifically to issue sukuk certificates to sukuk investors. Its sole purpose is to issue the sukuk certificates, and enter into the sukuk transaction documents and participate in the transactions contemplated by the sukuk transaction documents on behalf of the Certificate holders.

