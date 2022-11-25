Moody's changes the Autonomous Region of Azores' outlook to negative; Issuer rating was affirmed

Madrid, November 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook to negative from stable on the Autonomous Region of Azores (Azores), while concurrently affirming the Ba1 issuer rating of the region. The region's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) was downgraded by one notch to b1 from ba3.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Today's change in rating outlook to negative from stable reflects the region's large deficit and growing debt levels and more adverse economic conditions expected in 2023, which will constrain the region's ability to bring down its deficit and debt levels. The importance of the healthcare sector in the region's budget will also complicate any plan to return to fiscal balance.

With €3.3 billion by year-end 2022 compared to €1.3 billion a decade ago the region's debt level has significantly increased. The pandemic affected the tourism sector, which represents a large share of the regional GDP (of around 12%). Combined with the significant increase in healthcare expenditure, the region's already high debt increased further in 2020 when it contracted €285 million of additional debt to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

While Azores has benefited from the stronger recovery in activity in 2021 and in the first half of 2022 compared to other European regions, which was visible in the number of tourist arrivals, economic headwinds in 2023 will likely slow deficit reduction forecasted at around 10% of operating revenue next year. Moreover, the healthcare sector, which represents approximately 30% of the region's budget, will continue to exert significant pressure on the regional budget. Funding from the Next Generation EU will alleviate some funding pressure on capital expenditure but it will take some time before pressure on the operating costs start to recede.

While pre-pandemic the region was exposed to SATA, its fully-owned regional airline which had showed some financial weaknesses, the support required increased with the pandemic and some contingent liabilities have crystallised on the region's balance sheet.

As of today, the European Commission has approved liquidity assistance, totalling €708 million, in support provided by the region in the form of guarantees, non-reimbursable subsidies, direct loans and debt take-over between 2020 and 2022. The impact of Azores' support to SATA will mostly be felt through an increase in the region's net direct and indirect debt levels. In this context, Moody's expects a significant deterioration in the region's debt levels, arriving at around 324% of operating revenues by year-end 2022 compared to 270% in 2021 or 188% in 2019, before the pandemic. The likely persistent financial challenges at SATA and the associated risks posed to the region in the form of large contingent liabilities led Moody's to review the governance issuer profile score now assessed as highly negative (G-4).

Given the weakening of Azores' standalone credit profile, as evidenced by its very high debt and persistent deficits, Moody's has downgraded the Autonomous region of Azores' BCA to b1 from ba3, in line with other European regions with similar debt levels and responsibilities.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION

The affirmation of the Autonomous region of Azores' Ba1 long-term issuer rating is the combination of the region's standalone credit profiles of b1 and Moody's assumption of a high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of Portugal. The provision of highly sensitive services, such as healthcare and education, represent an incentive for the government to consider providing support to Azores in the event of financial distress. As the region will continue to face large funding needs in the coming years we would expect the government to provide some form of support to lower the region of Azores´ funding costs.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Azores's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks, and weaknesses related to governance.

Azores's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3). The main environmental risk exposures relate to natural phenomena, such as hurricanes. In 2019, Hurricane Lorenzo highlighted Azores' exposure to climate change risk, driven by the region's small economy and geographic location.

We assess its Social issuer profile score as moderately negative (S-3), reflecting moderately negative exposure to social risks across most categories. This score is mainly driven by labour market challenges with relatively high youth unemployment. We consider the coronavirus pandemic a social risk that will significantly affect Azores' financial position, in the form of negative economic growth and higher expenses, because the region is responsible for healthcare, which typically represents a high portion of expenses. Other social aspects include the increasing ageing population, which will also affect social and healthcare expenditure.

The governance issuer profile score is highly negative (G-4), reflecting weaknesses in its financial planning, as evidenced by negative operating balances and very high debt levels. Given the region's high debt burden, including large contingent liabilities, and its rigid budget we believe that debt reduction will be difficult to achieve in the medium term. The region provides transparent and timely financial reports.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for this entity. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Portugal, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 36,892 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 5.5% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.3% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.9% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -1.2% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 182.4% (2021)

Economic resiliency: a2

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 22 November 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Azores, Autonomous Region of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's governance and/or management, have materially decreased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is currently unlikely due to the outlook change to negative. We may consider stabilizing the outlook if the region is able to reduce its deficit more rapidly compared to our expectation.

Downward pressure on the rating could occur if debt rises or liquidity deteriorates. In particular, the crystallization of contingent liabilities would put pressure on the rating. A weakening ability of the Government of Portugal (Baa2 Stable) to support the region would also put downward pressure on the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Marisol Blazquez

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Marie Diron

MD - Sovereign Risk

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

