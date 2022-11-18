Moody's changes the outlook for Plastipak to positive

Approximately $1.4 billion of rated debt affected

New York, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the outlook for Plastipak Holdings, Inc.'s ("Plastipak") to positive from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Plastipak's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD probability of default rating. Moody's also affirmed the Ba3 rating of the senior secured credit facilities, including revolver and term loans, issued by Plastipak Packaging, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plastipak. Further details on instrument ratings are provided below.

"The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Plastipak will maintain steady margin and pay down total debt for the next 12-18 months despite potential weakening in the economy," says Motoki Yanase, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

"The outlook also takes into account the company's ability to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) and its good liquidity," adds Yanase.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

..Issuer: Plastipak Packaging, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan A, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Multi-Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Plastipak Packaging, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Plastipak has realized steady leverage reduction to 3.5x debt/EBITDA for the twelve months ending in July 2022 from 4.4x in the fiscal year that ended October 2020 (fiscal 2020). Constant debt pay down and EBITDA expansion supported leverage improvement, which we expect the company to continue.

Plastipak also has ability to generate free cash flow, with its capital expenditure falling well within cash flow from operation. The company generated constant positive free cash flow since fiscal 2018. During fiscal 2022, Plastipak free cash flow was negatively impacted by working capital change but we expect this to reverse in the next 12-18 months.

The affirmation of the Ba3 CFR considers uncertainty stemming from a weakening economy, which could meaningfully slow down improvement in Plastipak's profit and cash flow generation. At the same time, the company has sufficient headroom under the current CFR that positions the company's credit metrics better than similarly rated peers.

The Ba3 corporate family rating acknowledges Plastipak's scale and global geographic diversification, with its European business contributing about a third of EBITDA, and its good market position as one of the larger North American manufacturers of rigid plastic containers and preforms.

At the same time, the rating considers the high customer concentration of sales, albeit with many blue-chip customers with long-term relationships, its primarily commoditized product line. The rating also reflects Plastipak's margins that have improved over the past few years although they remain below its peers' in the rating category given the significant amount of preform business in its portfolio.

We expect Plastipak to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months, supported by positive free cash flow generation and sufficient availability under the $300 million revolving credit facility. Financial covenants for the credit facilities, including the revolver and Term Loan A, include a maximum total net leverage ratio of 5.0 times and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5 times. We expect the company to maintain significant cushion under all its covenants over the next 12 months. The Term Loan B does not have financial covenants. Foreign assets are excluded from the collateral pledged, leaving some alternate source of liquidity. The next significant debt maturity is the revolver and the Term Loan A in December 2026.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the company sustainably improves its credit metrics and product while maintaining a high percentage of business under contract and a conservative financial policy. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA falls below 3.5 times, EBITDA to Interest coverage rises above 6.0 times and free cash flow to debt is above 7.5 %.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if there is a deterioration in leverage, liquidity or the other credit metrics. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA rises above 4.5 times, EBITDA to interest coverage declines below 5.0 times and free cash flow to debt falls below 5.0 %.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, Plastipak Holdings, Inc. is a family-owned global manufacturer and recycler of plastic packaging containers and preforms used in the beverage, food, consumer cleaning, personal care, industrial, and automotive end markets. The Young family owns approximately 90% of total outstanding stock with the balance owned by senior management. The company generated about $3.8 billion of revenue for the twelve months that ended July 2022.

