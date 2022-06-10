Moody's changes the outlook of Département de la Seine Maritime to positive; ratings affirmed

Paris, June 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Département de la Seine Maritime ("DSM" or "Seine Maritime") Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of a1, long-term issuer ratings of A1, short-term issuer ratings of Prime-1 (P-1) and changed the outlook to positive from stable. The (P)A1 long-term rating of DSM's senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme was also affirmed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The positive outlook reflects the likely improvement of DSM's credit profile over the medium term, which should lead to preserving its high level of gross operating balance and moderate debt burden despite the more challenging operating environment. In Moody's view, Seine Maritime's conservative budgetary management and strong governance practices will continue to support its financial performance. The département had a track record of overperforming its financial performance objectives in recent years. DSM's executive is committed to preserving the Département's financial health, with clearly defined budget objectives and frequently updated financial planning as demonstrated during the pandemic.

Seine Maritime has significantly reduced its debt burden in the past 5 years, with its net direct and indirect debt (NDID) representing 76% of operating revenue at year-end 2021, down from 105% in 2016. The Département's deleveraging was primarily driven by the reduction of the direct debt (€864 million at year-end 2021 vs €1,163 million in 2016). While DSM will increase its capital expenditure over the 2022-2024 period as it focuses on building and refurbishing middle schools as well as renovating the secondary road network, its debt burden should remain moderate with NDID below 75% of operating revenue thanks to the Département's comfortable operating surpluses.

Gross operating balance (GOB) reached an estimated 17% of operating revenue in 2021, up from 14% in 2019. While higher inflation will likely pressure operating expenditure the Département's strong stance towards fiscal consolidation should help maintain GOB at a high level in the coming years. Seine Maritime will reduce its general expenses by selling underused assets and mutualization with other local administrations such as the fire safety services.

The rating affirmations accounts for DSM's strong GOB, moderate debt level and ample liquidity. The ratings also take into account the institutional framework, which limits the Département's financial flexibility. Similar to that of other French Départements, DSM's budget structure is characterised by low fiscal autonomy. Since 2021, the land tax has been replaced with a share of national value-added tax proceeds, leaving all Départements with no rate-setting power. Operating expenses are constrained by the payment of social benefits and civil servant payroll expenses which represent over half of DSM's operating expenses.

The Prime-1 short-term issuer rating reflects DSM's ample liquidity. Its daily cash position averaged €159 million in 2021, and an additional €29 million of committed credit facility could be accessed at any time, representing 1.8x its debt service in 2021. DSM will remain able to access additional funding if needed, thanks to its unquestioned access to external funding from highly rated banks such as the European Investment Bank (Aaa, stable) or Caisse des DépÃ´ts et Consignations (Aa2, stable) in addition to other banks.

DSM's rating incorporates a BCA of a1 and a moderate level of extraordinary support from the Government of France (Aa2 stable).

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

DSM's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2), reflecting low exposure to environmental risk, moderately negative exposure to social risks and strong governance practices with an ability to adapt to shocks. The score also factors in support from the central government in case of major natural disaster.

Fluvial flooding and drought are the most frequent extreme weather events that Seine Maritime faces. Its exposure to other categories is low. Its overall E issuer profile score is therefore neutral to low (E-2).

Seine Maritime's social issuer score is moderately negative (S-3), reflecting the Département's large share of operating expenses linked to relatively high unemployment, and an ageing population. DSM's territory benefits from good housing availability, high education standards, high quality of health and safety and high quality access to basic services.

DSM's strong governance profile supports its credit quality. It is captured by a positive governance issuer profile score (G-1). DSM's governance is strong, characterized prudent budgeting. Because DSM has no rate-setting power on its income sources and that some revenue are difficult to forecast such as the property transfer tax, its budgeting is prudent leading to a realized financial performance often overperforming its initial budget.

ECONOMIC DATA

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for Département de la Seine Maritime. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: France, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 46,213 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -7.9% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -8.9% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -1.9% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: aa3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 7 June 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of Département de la Seine Maritime. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's governance and/or management, have materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially changed. The systemic risk in which the issuer operates has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

One or a combination of the following could lead to an upgrade: (1) a sustained consolidation of the GOB above 10% of revenue, (2) NDID remaining at a moderate level despite the important CAPEX plan (3) stabilization of the liquidity position at its current high level.

A downgrade is unlikely currently given the positive outlook. The outlook could return to stable from one or a combination of the following (1) a weakening of the GOB to 10% of revenue or below, (2) NDID increasing materially above its current level (3) weakening of the liquidity position.

In addition, a weakening of the credit profile of the government of France as expressed in its sovereign rating would have negative impact on the rating of Seine Maritime.

