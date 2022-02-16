Moody's changes the outlook on 3M to stable; affirms its A1 unsecured rating

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed the outlook for 3M Company
("3M") to stable from negative and affirmed all ratings for the company,
including 3M's A1 senior unsecured debt rating and Prime-1 short-term
rating.
"With strong market demand supporting growth and continued conservative
financial policies, 3M has restored credit metrics, leverage
in particular, back to stronger levels that support the A1 rating"
says David Berge, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst
for the company. "Nonetheless, the uncertainty around the
amount and timing of payments relating to PFAS liabilities will remain
a credit concern for years to come."
The following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: 3M Company
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: 3M Company
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
3M's A1 senior unsecured rating reflects market leadership positions
that the company maintains in a diverse range of businesses, globally.
The company invests in R&D for innovations that are used to expand
its product offerings. This is an important factor supporting its
industry leading margins and investment returns. The company regularly
generates EBITA margins of 22% to 24%. Likewise,
Moody's projects EBITA-to-average assets of close
to 18%. This illustrates the effective application of core
technologies across its business segments. Moody's expects
solid free cash flow that exceeds $2 billion annually through 2023.
High returns also provide the company a vehicle for growth without undertaking
large acquisitions, reducing event risk.
Environmental liabilities, particularly those related to 3M's
legacy production of perfluorinated compounds (collectively "PFAS"),
are a key constraint to 3M's credit profile and pose the greatest
vulnerability to the company's A1 rating. Although 3M ceased
production of these compounds in 2000, the company is still subject
to a number of lawsuits in the US. Liabilities recorded for PFAS-related
liabilities are relatively modest: $412 million as of 31
December 2021. However, the extent and breadth of lawsuits
and potential regulatory actions targeting 3M and other companies involved
with PFAS manufacturing indicates risk that environmental liabilities
could increase substantially. Additionally, 3M faces significant
and likely growing legal costs associated with environmental lawsuits,
which will dampen margin expansion in coming years. Nonetheless,
Moody's believes that 3M has significant financial flexibility and
liquidity to handle potential payments related to environmental claims.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for moderate revenue
growth at stable margins through 2023, which includes the impact
of continued input cost inflation on profitability. Moody's
expects the company to generate robust levels of free cash to cover share
repurchases and potential payments toward environmental liabilities over
that period, without requiring a significant increase in debt.
This will allow the company to maintain debt-to-EBITDA close
to 2.0x through 2023.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if 3M can achieve a significant reduction in
exposure to environmental liabilities with no material effect on the capital
structure. An upgrade would also be supported by the consistent
practice of conservative financial policies, while the company sustains
debt-to-EBITDA below 1.75x and retained cash flow-to-debt
in excess of 30%.
Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes that the size of
environmental liabilities will have a material negative impact on cash
flow and the capital structure, for example if the company encounters
environmental remediation expenses or lawsuit settlements that exceed
free cash flow or that will need to be debt-funded. Increasingly
aggressive capital allocation policies that result in debt-to-EBITDA
sustained above 2.5x could also lead to a ratings downgrade.
3M Company, headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota,
is a diversified global manufacturer, technology innovator and marketer
of a wide variety of products and services. The company maintains
operations in more than 70 countries, with 60% of revenue
realized outside of the US. 3M operates under four business segments:
Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics,
Health Care and Consumer. Revenue is approximately $35.4
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
