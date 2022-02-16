Moody's changes the outlook on 3M to stable; affirms its A1 unsecured rating

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed the outlook for 3M Company ("3M") to stable from negative and affirmed all ratings for the company, including 3M's A1 senior unsecured debt rating and Prime-1 short-term rating.

"With strong market demand supporting growth and continued conservative financial policies, 3M has restored credit metrics, leverage in particular, back to stronger levels that support the A1 rating" says David Berge, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for the company. "Nonetheless, the uncertainty around the amount and timing of payments relating to PFAS liabilities will remain a credit concern for years to come."

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: 3M Company

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: 3M Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

3M's A1 senior unsecured rating reflects market leadership positions that the company maintains in a diverse range of businesses, globally. The company invests in R&D for innovations that are used to expand its product offerings. This is an important factor supporting its industry leading margins and investment returns. The company regularly generates EBITA margins of 22% to 24%. Likewise, Moody's projects EBITA-to-average assets of close to 18%. This illustrates the effective application of core technologies across its business segments. Moody's expects solid free cash flow that exceeds $2 billion annually through 2023. High returns also provide the company a vehicle for growth without undertaking large acquisitions, reducing event risk.

Environmental liabilities, particularly those related to 3M's legacy production of perfluorinated compounds (collectively "PFAS"), are a key constraint to 3M's credit profile and pose the greatest vulnerability to the company's A1 rating. Although 3M ceased production of these compounds in 2000, the company is still subject to a number of lawsuits in the US. Liabilities recorded for PFAS-related liabilities are relatively modest: $412 million as of 31 December 2021. However, the extent and breadth of lawsuits and potential regulatory actions targeting 3M and other companies involved with PFAS manufacturing indicates risk that environmental liabilities could increase substantially. Additionally, 3M faces significant and likely growing legal costs associated with environmental lawsuits, which will dampen margin expansion in coming years. Nonetheless, Moody's believes that 3M has significant financial flexibility and liquidity to handle potential payments related to environmental claims.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for moderate revenue growth at stable margins through 2023, which includes the impact of continued input cost inflation on profitability. Moody's expects the company to generate robust levels of free cash to cover share repurchases and potential payments toward environmental liabilities over that period, without requiring a significant increase in debt. This will allow the company to maintain debt-to-EBITDA close to 2.0x through 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if 3M can achieve a significant reduction in exposure to environmental liabilities with no material effect on the capital structure. An upgrade would also be supported by the consistent practice of conservative financial policies, while the company sustains debt-to-EBITDA below 1.75x and retained cash flow-to-debt in excess of 30%.

Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes that the size of environmental liabilities will have a material negative impact on cash flow and the capital structure, for example if the company encounters environmental remediation expenses or lawsuit settlements that exceed free cash flow or that will need to be debt-funded. Increasingly aggressive capital allocation policies that result in debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 2.5x could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

3M Company, headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, is a diversified global manufacturer, technology innovator and marketer of a wide variety of products and services. The company maintains operations in more than 70 countries, with 60% of revenue realized outside of the US. 3M operates under four business segments: Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Health Care and Consumer. Revenue is approximately $35.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

