Moody's changes the outlook on AFC rating to negative from stable; affirms the A3 ratings

Singapore, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC or the Corporation) to negative from stable and has affirmed AFC's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at A3. Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed the Corporation's provisional long-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN programme rating at (P)A3, the short-term issuer rating at P-2 and the other short-term rating at (P)P-2.

The negative outlook reflects increasing pressures on AFC's capital adequacy and liquidity positions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The rapid and widening spread of the outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. For AFC, the shock mainly transmits through increased risks of losses, including through delayed loan repayments, as AFC's borrowers face a very severe economic shock given the sector composition of the loan portfolio. To a lesser extent, AFC's quality of funding is exposed to a potentially long-lasting tightening in financing conditions.

Set against these rising pressures, Moody's affirmation of AFC's rating at A3 takes into account the measures that the Corporation is taking to protect capital adequacy and liquidity that may prevent a material erosion of its credit profile. Moody's also expects the Corporation to sustain its strong liquidity thanks to significant buffers available at the start of this shock, adherence to its liquidity policy, as well as its stable and diverse sources of funding over the medium term.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

SEVERE CORONAVIRUS-TRIGGERED SHOCK IN AFRICA WILL RAISE NPLS, POTENTIALLY ERODING CAPITAL ADEQUACY

The main driver to change the outlook to negative from stable is the potential impact on AFC's capital adequacy from a worsening in asset performance in the face of a very severe economic shock across Sub-Saharan Africa.

AFC's portfolio includes almost exclusively private sector exposures with loans in infrastructure projects, trade finance, and equity investments. The coronavirus outbreak adds to the challenging economic conditions in Sub-Saharan Africa and raises the risk of losses and/or delayed loan repayments which will likely lead to increases in Non-Performing Loans (NPLs).

The Corporation has activities in 21 African countries, some of which are particularly vulnerable to the pandemic. The oil and gas industry which accounts for the majority of the Corporation's natural resources sector is significantly impacted by the current oil price shock, with Brent oil prices having plummeted below $30 per barrel from $64 on average in 2019. The sector accounted for 30% of loans at the end of Q1 2020, albeit down from nearly 50% at the end of Q3 2016. More generally, Moody's projects very low or negative GDP growth across Sub-Saharan Africa, causing severe revenue shortfalls for many of AFC's borrowers. Moody's expects the ratio of NPLs to increase in the next few years, potentially affecting the Corporation's capital adequacy.

The prospects of rising NPLs arise at a time when the Corporation's capital position has already eroded because of the rapid expansion of its development related assets (DRAs) which reached $3 billion at the end of 2019 from $2 billion in 2018. As a result, AFC's leverage ratio -- used by Moody's to measure Multilateral Development Banks' (MDBs) capital position and which compares the size of DRAs and treasury assets rated A3 and below against the bank's usable equity -- increased significantly to 2.7x from 2.1x. In the current environment, AFC's leverage is unlikely to revert back to its previous levels rapidly.

TO A LESSER EXTENT, THE CORONAVIRUS SHOCK POSES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO LIQUIDITY

Additionally, while in recent years the Corporation has continued to demonstrate sustained market access including through its $5bn GMTN programme and has diversified its funding sources, the pandemic has led to dislocations in international capital markets over recent weeks. AFC's eurobonds yields have increased to around 4% from 2.5% previously. Although the Corporation benefits from a large cushion of liquid assets, at $2.3 billion at the end of 2019, a prolonged period of tighter financing conditions could affect AFC's quality of funding.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE A3 RATING

AFC'S POLICIES AND RECENT MEASURES ARE LIKELY TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC ON CAPITAL ADEQUACY, LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects that the Corporation will institute measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the outbreak on its capital. Following the previous commodity shock of 2016-17, AFC has been proactive in mitigating the risks arising from its challenging operating environment by reducing its exposure to the oil and gas sector and by increasing the use of credit protection. In recent years, the Corporation has contracted nonpayment insurance covering 22% of its portfolio at the end of Q1 2020. Also, AFC has continued to reduce concentration risk by actively diversifying its portfolio.

Over time, ongoing efforts to further strengthen the Corporation's capital base associated with adequate provisions would help shore up AFC's capital. The Corporation intends to increase its capital base by $1 billion by 2023 -- equivalent to a 60% increase in equity which stood at $1.7 billion at the end of 2019 -- by adding non-regional shareholders with investment grade ratings in addition to the desired conversion of regional member countries into shareholders. While raising capital to this extent may take time, in particular in the current environment, the Corporation has already secured $110 million worth of new capital, with in particular the African Development Bank (AfDB, Aaa) joining the shareholder base with a $50 million stake in November 2019.

Moody's also expects that the Corporation will continue to adhere to its liquidity policy, which is relatively stringent compared to peers. The policy stipulates that AFC needs to retain liquid buffers covering 100% of net cash outflows over the next 18 months. In the current environment, its liquidity buffer provides some time to secure new financing to continue to comply with its policy. Over the short-term, the Corporation may favour affordable credit lines from multilateral and bilateral Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) rather than other forms of funding to avoid an increase in its funding costs.

STRENGTH OF MEMBER SUPPORT REMAINS LOW

The A3 rating affirmation also takes into account the low strength of member support. As a result, the Corporation's credit profile reflects its intrinsic financial strength, as represented by Moody's assessments of capital adequacy and of liquidity, and does not include any uplift from member support.

Unlike most rated supranational institutions, AFC's share capital is entirely paid-in, with no contractually obligated support typically represented by callable capital. Moody's takes into account a high likelihood of extraordinary support from AFC's largest shareholder, the Central Bank of Nigeria, as well as the Corporation's ongoing efforts to attract additional shareholders. However, Moody's does not expect any significant improvements in the underlying creditworthiness of AFC's current shareholders, which for the most part are currently facing negative credit pressure. In particular, the outlook on Moody's sovereign rating for Nigeria is negative, reflecting preexisting downward pressure on the government's finances and the country's external position that are exacerbated by the oil prices drop.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Notwithstanding environmental issues being material for many of AFC's borrowers and shareholders, environmental considerations do not have a material impact on AFC's credit profile at this stage given the Corporation's portfolio diversification and its capacity to mitigate the indirect effects of adverse environmental events on its balance sheet.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For AFC, the coronavirus outbreak heightens the risks on the Corporation's lending operations which are located in countries and sectors vulnerable to the global impact of the pandemic.

Governance considerations are material to AFC's credit profile, which reflects sound governance principles and risk management framework. This is evidenced by the Corporation's management of rising NPLs following the 2015-16 commodity price shock, which was followed by increased staffing of key risk management functions and the adoption of tools to measure risks more accurately.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the short term given the negative outlook. A return to a stable outlook would likely be prompted by AFC demonstrating its ability, amid the current challenging conditions, to preserve its asset performance, capital adequacy and liquidity. Over time, an effective increase in capital and durable lowering of the Corporation's leverage ratio would also support the rating.

Moody's would downgrade the rating if it were to conclude that AFC was likely to experience a sharp deterioration in asset performance with implications for its capital adequacy. Furthermore, a marked erosion of the liquidity buffer and/or increasing signs that access to funding has durably weakened would also likely lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities published in June 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147813 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

