Moody's changes the outlook on Banca Carige to positive from stable

Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed at caa1

Paris, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the outlook on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings of Banca Carige S.p.A. ("Carige") to positive from stable. Moody's affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at caa1, the long-term issuer rating at Caa2 and the long-term deposit rating at Caa1.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook on Carige's ratings to positive from stable primarily reflects the positive developments at the bank since the end of its temporary administration by the European Central Bank in January 2020, following which the bank appointed new managers and embarked upon a restructuring. Carige reported reduced asset risk and improved, although still vulnerable, capital levels in June 2020, and Moody's expects that the bank will continue with its restructuring, maintaining relatively low asset risk. However, in Moody's view major challenges remain in restoring profitability and rebuilding the bank's commercial and funding franchise.

Carige's asset quality improved significantly in 2020, the bank having reduced its problem loan ratio to just above 5% from above 9% in January 2020. The decrease primarily followed the disposal of €324 million gross problem loans in September 2020 to state-owned entity AMCO, which had already bought €2.3 billion of Carige's problem loans earlier in 2020[1] . The reduced problem loan ratio is slightly better than the Italian system average of 6% in June 2020, although it remains higher than the European Union average of 3% at the same date.

Moody's expects Carige's asset quality to deteriorate in 2021 as per other Italian banks due to the negative economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but the bank's plans to sell a further €100 million problem loans in the first quarter of 2021 should partially offset this anticipated asset quality deterioration.

Carige's capitalisation was strengthened following the €700 million capital increase and the issuance of €200 million subordinated debt in December 2019, and the bank reported a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.8% and a total capital ratio of 13.8% in June 2020. Although Moody's considers these to be indicative of sound regulatory capitalisation, the agency nevertheless still considers Carige's capital to be vulnerable to adverse developments given its very weak profit generation.

Carige's temporary administration from the European Central Bank lasted 13 months ending in January 2020 with a net loss of €864 million, and in the five months ending June 2020 the bank reported further €98 million net losses. Moody's expects Carige to continue to be loss-making also in the 11 months ending December 2020, given weak revenue generation relative to the bank's cost base and high credit losses. Moreover, Carige has some legal disputes outstanding, including with a minority of the bank's previous shareholders, which may also present some risk.

Carige's BCA of caa1 continues to incorporate a one-notch negative adjustment for corporate behavior to reflect the uncertainty surrounding the bank's strategy and the future stand-alone viability of its business model.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Carige's BCA could be upgraded if the bank returns to sustainable profitability, maintains a low level of problem loans and improves its ability to access funding markets. An upgrade of the BCA could lead to an upgrade of its long-term ratings. Carige's deposit and issuer ratings could also be upgraded following a material increase in the bank's stock of bail-in-able debt.

A downgrade of Carige's BCA is unlikely given the positive outlook. However, the BCA could be downgraded should the bank incur in material losses, if there were a major increase in problem loans or if the bank's liquidity came under pressure. A downgrade in the BCA would lead to a downgrade of the long-term ratings. The deposit ratings could also be downgraded following a material reduction in the volume of junior deposits and the stock of the bank's bail-in-able debt.

