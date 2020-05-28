Moody's changes the outlook on Bank Eskhata's ratings to negative

London, 28 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today changed the outlook to negative from stable on OJSC Bank Eskhata's (Eskhata) long-term ratings and affirmed its b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), b3 Adjusted BCA, B3 local and Caa1 foreign currency long-term deposit ratings, B2 local and B3 foreign currency long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings and B2(cr) long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the bank's Not Prime short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings and the Not Prime(cr) short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment.

The rating action on Eskhata reflects recently increased interlinkages between the bank and the sovereign credit risk, and follows Moody's rating action to affirm Tajikistan government's B3 issuer rating with a negative outlook on 26 May 2020 (please see https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_418888).

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action was triggered by the gradually increasing correlation of the bank's credit profile with the creditworthiness of the Tajikistan government and the health of the local operating environment that is expected to deteriorate in the next 12 to 18 months.

In recent years, the bank's reliance on interest income earned on loans to domestic borrowers has increased while the volume of its income derived from cross-border transactions has diminished in relation with the bank's assets and capital. According to Eskhata's 2019 local GAAP report, the share of net interest income (after loan loss provisions), that is almost fully reliant on lending to local clients, reached almost two-thirds of the bank's operating revenues, having increased from around 40% in 2014-2017. The decreased business reliance on money transfers, with related gross income narrowing to about 13% of total operating revenues in 2019, suggests Eskhata's creditworthiness is now increasingly aligned with the performance of its local borrowers and the health of the local economy.

As the business and credit linkage with the local clients increased, the deteriorating operating landscape, triggered by the global coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing period of weaker cross-border remittances, are expected to undermine consumer and investor confidence, pressuring the bank's revenues and borrowers' financial performance. Eskhata's capital ratio, while currently strong (Tangible common equity % risk-weighted assets was above 15% as of 31 December 2019), could potentially come under pressure, owing to a high share of loans originated to individuals and SMEs (over 60% of the bank's total gross loans at year-end 2019). In addition, a further depreciation of the local currency could also increase risk-weighted assets and undermine the performance of the remaining part of the bank's loan book, that is mostly to corporate borrowers and predominantly denominated in US dollars.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflects the impact on Eskhata of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the pressure on its credit profile it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Eskhata's long-term ratings' upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months given the negative outlook and the unfavorable operating landscape. However, Moody's might stabilize the outlook if the bank's resilience to counter the challenges proves to be strong while the operating pressures ease, as being captured in the corresponding stabilization of the sovereign credit profile.

The bank's deposit ratings could be downgraded in case of the sovereign rating downgrade of if the current economic turmoil will start eroding the bank's capital, i.e. increasing solvency risks.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: OJSC Bank Eskhata

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed B3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed B2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed NP

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Affirmed B3, Outlook Changed To Negative From Stable

.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Caa1, Outlook Changed To Negative From Stable

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

