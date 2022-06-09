info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's changes the outlook on Befesa to positive; affirms Ba2 CFR

09 Jun 2022

Frankfurt am Main, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook to positive from stable on Befesa S.A. (Befesa). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed all the outstanding ratings of Befesa, including its Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), its Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), as well as the Ba2 rating of its senior secured bank credit facility instruments.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

"Today's rating action has been primarily driven by an ongoing improvement in Befesa's business profile with meaningfully enhanced scale and geographic diversification, which the company has financed in a conservative manner, supporting strong credit metrics", says Martin Fujerik, Moody's lead analyst on Befesa. "A continuation of the recent performance and credit metrics improvements could support further positive rating pressure over the next 12 to 18 months", Mr. Fujerik adds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Over the past decade Befesa has invested sizeable amounts to meaningfully increase its scale and diversify its operations beyond Europe, where it holds a clear market leading position in the niche metals recycling industry. Most recently, in August 2021 the company successfully closed the transformational acquisition of US-based AZR's recycling assets, which significantly increased its steel dust recycling capacity by around 620,000 tons from roughly 1 million tons. In addition, in 2019 Befesa started to build two greenfield steel dust recycling plants in China, aiming to add a total of 220,000 tons of new capacity to its portfolio. The investments in China are ramping up largely in line with the company's expectations and are both very likely to contribute to Befesa's EBITDA and cash flow already this year.

The company has managed this growth while preserving a conservative balance sheet. For instance, Befesa funded a large part of the $450 million purchase price for the AZR's recycling assets through new equity, and hence the acquisition did not increase the company's leverage. The investments in China were funded without Befesa generating substantially negative free cash flow (FCF), as defined by Moody's. Moreover, the company's decision to cut dividends amid the pandemic in 2020 helped preserve cash flow for growth and contributed to a reduction of the company's net leverage to 2.1x for 12 months that ended March 2022 (as defined by Befesa), the lowest level in the company's history.

Moody's understands that Befesa aims to reduce its net leverage further and maintain it below 2.0x, which would reduce interest on its term loan. This strategy also increases the likelihood of the company sustainably reaching and maintaining its Moody's-adjusted credit metrics consistent with a higher rating, which is reflected in the positive outlook.

However, the track record of the company sustainably managing its balance sheet with such a low leverage still needs to be established, considering more challenging macroeconomic environment ahead, but also potential additional organic investments in China and the acquisition of AZR's zinc refining asset that Befesa might undertake over the next two years, subject to the asset's satisfactory operational performance. In addition, while the execution risk of the company's recent growth investments has substantially reduced, Befesa still needs to prove that it is able to reap the expected synergies from the acquisition of AZR's recycling assets and to deliver the expected output with an attractive profitability once the new plants in China are fully ramped up.

Befesa's liquidity profile is currently very good, supported by sizeable cash balances, an access to an undrawn revolving facility and limited short term debt maturities. The company's zinc hedging book now extends to January 2025 at attractive prices, which also underpins the positive outlook.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Befesa plays an important role in the circular economy because it recycles hazardous waste, which is an important consideration in the agency's assessment of environmental risks. Corporate governance considerations include Befesa's status as a publicly listed company with conservative financial policies, as illustrated by a large portion of equity in the funding mix for AZR's recycling assets. Social risks are not significant to the credit quality of Befesa.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Befesa's ratings could be upgraded if the company continued to improve its business profile in terms of size, geographic and business segment diversification, while maintaining a long-term hedging strategy. In addition, Befesa would need to demonstrate its ability to (1) reduce its Moody's adjusted leverage well below 2.5x debt/EBITDA through the cycle; (2) achieve meaningful FCF generation as evidenced by FCF/debt consistently in the double-digit percentage range despite dividend payments and growth investments; and (3) maintain a solid liquidity profile.

Conversely, Befesa's ratings could be downgraded if (1) its gross leverage would remain above 3.5x debt/EBITDA as adjusted by Moody's for a prolonged period; (2) its FCF/debt would deteriorate to a low single digit percentage range for a prolonged period; (3) the company failed to maintain a long-term hedging strategy; or (4) its liquidity deteriorated.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Befesa S.A.

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Befesa S.A. (Befesa) is the Luxembourg-based parent company of Befesa Group, a leading international provider of regulated environmental recycling of hazardous waste in the steel and aluminum industries. In 2021, the group generated revenue of around €820 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Fujerik
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com