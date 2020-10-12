Moody's changes the outlook on CMA CGM to positive; B2 ratings affirmed

Stockholm, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of CMA CGM S.A. ("CMA"), as well as the Caa1 senior unsecured rating. The outlook on all ratings changed to positive from negative.

Moody's also assigned a Caa1 rating on the proposed new €525 million senior unsecured bonds that will be used to refinance the senior unsecured bonds maturing in January 2021.

A full list of debt can be found in the end of the press release.

Today's rating action reflects a strong operating performance and an improvement in credit metrics as well as an improvement of CMA's liquidity profile with a reduction of refinancing risks. The container shipping market has performed very strongly amidst the pandemic, where all carriers have exhibited discipline in terms of adjusting capacity to decreased demand during the first half of 2020. Moody's understands volumes during the third quarter have been strong, sending up freight rates higher than at the start of the year. Coupled with low bunker prices, carriers have recorded double digit growth rates in EBITDA during this time period compared to the first half of 2019. Further positive rating pressure requires sustained performance of CMA as well as its key subsidiary CEVA Logistics AG ("CEVA"), and leverage improvements as well as the preservation of a sufficient liquidity profile.

RATINGS RATIONALE

During the first half of 2020, CMA has strengthened its liquidity profile significantly with the help of good market fundamentals translating into very high profitability and positive free cash flow generation. Furthermore, the liquidity profile benefitted from raising debt guaranteed by the French state, which clearly shows its support to the company. As of June 30 this year, available liquidity on a group level stood at $2.6 billion, which is around $1.0 billion higher than what was available as of December 31, 2019. Thus, the short-term liquidity risk that was one of the main drivers of the previously assigned negative outlook, has now abated.

In light of how the industry has behaved during the first half of the year, coupled with continued low bunker prices and relatively high freight rates and strong volumes during Q3, Moody's believes the second half will be even better in terms of operating performance. Adding a high likelihood that 2021 will at least be a stable year for container shipping, Moody's foresee an intact or even improving liquidity profile for CMA going forward, supported by continued positive free cash flow generation. That being said, downside risks remain present, such as a larger second wave of virus outbreaks or increased tension between US and China on international trade.

CMA's credit profile is still constrained by the operating performance of CEVA and the need of support by CMA. Since Q4 2019, CMA has injected a total of USD730 million in equity into CEVA, of which $521 has been in the form of cash; cash that instead could have been used to improve its own liquidity further. Nevertheless, we expect CEVA's performance to slowly improve its operations and ultimately be free cash flow positive.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook balances the risk of a global second wave in COVID-19 infections, jeopardizing the anticipated recovery of the global economy, with CMA's significantly improved liquidity profile as well as our expectations of continued capacity discipline by the large container carriers. Incorporating our projections of CEVA Logistics, Moody's now expects RCF / Net debt in the 20% area and a debt / EBITDA level of 3.5x -- 4.0x within the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A prerequisite for positive ratings pressure would first and foremost a sustained or improved liquidity profile. Furthermore, this would have to be accompanied by sustaining a debt / EBITDA ratio below 5x as well as FFO Interest Coverage above 3.0x.

Negative ratings pressure could arise if the company's debt/EBITDA ratio increased above 5.5 and FFO interest coverage decreased below 2.0x and stayed at such levels for a prolonged period. Additionally, sustained negative free cash flow and a weakened liquidity profile would cause negative pressure on ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1100802. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

CMA CGM is the fourth-largest provider of global container shipping services. The company operates primarily in the international containerized maritime transportation of goods, but its activities also include container terminal operations, intermodal, inland transport and logistics. For the last twelve months ending June 2020, the company reported revenue of $29.3 billion and EBITDA of $4.2 billion.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: CMA CGM S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CMA CGM S.A.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CMA CGM S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Harlid

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

