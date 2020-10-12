Moody's changes the outlook on CMA CGM to positive; B2 ratings affirmed

Stockholm, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B2 corporate
family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating
(PDR) of CMA CGM S.A. ("CMA"), as well
as the Caa1 senior unsecured rating. The outlook on all ratings
changed to positive from negative.
Moody's also assigned a Caa1 rating on the proposed new €525
million senior unsecured bonds that will be used to refinance the senior
unsecured bonds maturing in January 2021.
A full list of debt can be found in the end of the press release.
Today's rating action reflects a strong operating performance and
an improvement in credit metrics as well as an improvement of CMA's
liquidity profile with a reduction of refinancing risks. The container
shipping market has performed very strongly amidst the pandemic,
where all carriers have exhibited discipline in terms of adjusting capacity
to decreased demand during the first half of 2020. Moody's
understands volumes during the third quarter have been strong, sending
up freight rates higher than at the start of the year. Coupled
with low bunker prices, carriers have recorded double digit growth
rates in EBITDA during this time period compared to the first half of
2019. Further positive rating pressure requires sustained performance
of CMA as well as its key subsidiary CEVA Logistics AG ("CEVA"),
and leverage improvements as well as the preservation of a sufficient
liquidity profile.
RATINGS RATIONALE
During the first half of 2020, CMA has strengthened its liquidity
profile significantly with the help of good market fundamentals translating
into very high profitability and positive free cash flow generation.
Furthermore, the liquidity profile benefitted from raising debt
guaranteed by the French state, which clearly shows its support
to the company. As of June 30 this year, available liquidity
on a group level stood at $2.6 billion, which is around
$1.0 billion higher than what was available as of December
31, 2019. Thus, the short-term liquidity risk
that was one of the main drivers of the previously assigned negative outlook,
has now abated.
In light of how the industry has behaved during the first half of the
year, coupled with continued low bunker prices and relatively high
freight rates and strong volumes during Q3, Moody's believes
the second half will be even better in terms of operating performance.
Adding a high likelihood that 2021 will at least be a stable year for
container shipping, Moody's foresee an intact or even improving
liquidity profile for CMA going forward, supported by continued
positive free cash flow generation. That being said, downside
risks remain present, such as a larger second wave of virus outbreaks
or increased tension between US and China on international trade.
CMA's credit profile is still constrained by the operating performance
of CEVA and the need of support by CMA. Since Q4 2019, CMA
has injected a total of USD730 million in equity into CEVA, of which
$521 has been in the form of cash; cash that instead could
have been used to improve its own liquidity further. Nevertheless,
we expect CEVA's performance to slowly improve its operations and
ultimately be free cash flow positive.
RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK
The positive outlook balances the risk of a global second wave in COVID-19
infections, jeopardizing the anticipated recovery of the global
economy, with CMA's significantly improved liquidity profile
as well as our expectations of continued capacity discipline by the large
container carriers. Incorporating our projections of CEVA Logistics,
Moody's now expects RCF / Net debt in the 20% area and a
debt / EBITDA level of 3.5x -- 4.0x within the next
12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A prerequisite for positive ratings pressure would first and foremost
a sustained or improved liquidity profile. Furthermore, this
would have to be accompanied by sustaining a debt / EBITDA ratio below
5x as well as FFO Interest Coverage above 3.0x.
Negative ratings pressure could arise if the company's debt/EBITDA
ratio increased above 5.5 and FFO interest coverage decreased below
2.0x and stayed at such levels for a prolonged period. Additionally,
sustained negative free cash flow and a weakened liquidity profile would
cause negative pressure on ratings.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping Industry
published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1100802.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
CMA CGM is the fourth-largest provider of global container shipping
services. The company operates primarily in the international containerized
maritime transportation of goods, but its activities also include
container terminal operations, intermodal, inland transport
and logistics. For the last twelve months ending June 2020,
the company reported revenue of $29.3 billion and EBITDA
of $4.2 billion.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Assignments:
..Issuer: CMA CGM S.A.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Caa1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: CMA CGM S.A.
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
B2-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CMA CGM S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Negative
