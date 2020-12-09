Moody's changes the outlook on Fairstone's B1 ratings to Developing from Stable

New York, December 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed Fairstone Financial Inc.'s (Fairstone) B1 corporate family rating and senior unsecured rating. Concurrently Moody's has changed the outlook to developing.

The rating affirmation and change in outlook follows the announcement by Fairstone that the firm and Duo Bank of Canada ("Duo Bank" not rated by Moody's) are working towards closing the previously announced transaction to acquire all outstanding shares of Fairstone.

The developing outlook on Fairstone's corporate family rating (CFR) reflects Moody's view that there could be positive or negative pressure on the rating depending on the evolution of the Fairstone's credit profile under the pending acquisition.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Fairstone Financial Inc.

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fairstone Financial Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Developing From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to developing from stable is driven by the preliminary agreement between Fairstone and Duo Bank to resume the acquisition after the recent ruling by the Ontario Superior Court in favour of Fairstone, which directed Duo Bank to close the transaction that was agreed upon in February 2020. Whilst the acquisition has gotten a green light, the rating action recognizes the uncertainties around the future of the business models, strategic direction, financial policies as well as the regulatory constraints that may develop following the acquisition of a non-bank entity and the final timing and execution of the agreement.

The developing outlook balances the potential for an improvement in Fairstone's credit worthiness of being owned by bank with bank oversight and better funding profile with the risks of uncertainties regarding the future strategic and financial directions of Fairstone under the new ownership.

Notwithstanding the above, the B1 CFR reflects Fairstone's solid franchise as a leading provider of alternative financial services within Canada's subprime consumer lending market. Fairstone's key credit strengths include a favorable industry structure with few participants, which supports strong margins, a long-tenured management team in an organization that has operated in Canada for close to 100 years, and granular consumer receivables that reduce concentration risks relative to other finance company business models.

These strengths are offset by an operating environment with high household consumer debt levels, significant reliance on confidence-sensitive securitization funding, and a business model that is susceptible to significant regulatory disruption from reputational events. The ratings incorporate the company's evolving funding profile, which has significant reliance on securitization, as well as susceptibility to regulatory threats to its pricing and business practices. The ratings also reflect Fairstone's improving profitability through 2020. In Moody's view, strong asset quality and profitability performance this year through the coronavirus pandemic was partly driven by government support measures for consumers. While the Canadian government has publicly stated that it will support its citizens through a more generous employment insurance benefits which lasts at least until September 2021, we believe asset quality performance will deteriorate once government stimulus funds recede. However, we expect any increase in future losses to be absorbed through earnings and not negatively impact capital.

The B1 senior unsecured rating reflects our application of our loss given default considering the instruments position in Fairstone's capital stack.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Fairstone's ratings could be upgraded if the firm strengthens its market access, significantly reduces its reliance on securitization and/or significantly decreases its secured debt to gross tangible assets for a sustained period while maintaining stable asset quality performance and profitability amid disciplined growth. Additionally, Fairstone's ratings can be upgraded if Moody's deems the acquiror of better credit quality which directly or indirectly could benefit Fairstone's creditors through stronger bank like oversight, access to more stable funding, as well as broader opportunities for synergies and the costs of achieving them post acquisition

Fairstone's ratings could be downgraded if Fairstone experiences a sustained decline in profitability or capitalization compared to Moody's expectations or should regulatory changes adversely impact its business model, particularly profitability. The rating can also be downgraded if Moody's deems the acquiror of worse credit quality which may present reputational or financial risk to existing creditors.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

