Moody's changes the outlook on Heraeus to stable

Issuer rating affirmed at Baa1
Frankfurt am Main, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today has
affirmed the Baa1 Long-Term Issuer Rating on Heraeus Holding GmbH
(Heraeus) and changed the outlook to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action was triggered by the strong results Heraeus delivered
in 2020 when Moody's adjusted EBITDA increased by 24% to
€500 million and EBITA margin on non-precious metals sales
increased to 18.1% from 12.5% in 2019.
While an extraordinary strong result from precious metals trading and
recycling/refining business was the main driver for the improvement in
key credit metrics against a challenging environment in key end markets
during 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, Moody's
expects that the group's diversification and the positive outlook
for its fields of activity including health, electronics,
industrial applications and environment will assist Heraeus to continue
meeting the expectations set for the Baa1 rating category during the next
12- 18 months and beyond.
The rating benefits from Heraeus' solid capital structure and liquidity
profile. Heraeus' healthy liquidity is underpinned by a sizable
position of €854 million cash & cash equivalents as of 31 December
2020 and its fully available €400 million committed credit facility
as of year-end 2020. The rating is further supported by
the group's diverse product offering and leading market positions across
different business segments, which are to some degree protected
by barriers to entry. At the same time the rating is constrained
by Heraeus' historically volatile earnings and cash flow generation.
Limited earnings and cash flow visibility remains a key credit challenge.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
We incorporate the impact of ESG factors into our assessment of companies'
credit quality. As a family-owned business, Heraeus
follows a long-term-oriented financial policy. This
is illustrated, for instance, by its low financial leverage,
also on a Moody's-adjusted basis (adjusted debt mainly consists
of pensions). The group's prudent financial policy is also
reflected by measured dividend payments with an around 25% payout
ratio of net income historically.
In terms of environmental aspects, we regard risks stemming from
adverse environmental trends as very modest for Heraeus. Within
its field of activity Environment, Heraeus offers silver conductive
pastes used in solar cells for photovoltaic systems, an eco-friendly
power generation technology. Its overall product offering within
this field of activity contributes to resource-efficient energy
generation and manufacturing, which we reflect positively in our
environmental risk assessment for the group.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's
analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets
from the current weak economic activity and a gradual recovery for the
coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
Moody's forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
RATINGS OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the group's
diversification and the positive outlook for health, electronics,
industrial applications and environment will assist Heraeus to meet the
expectations set for the Baa1 rating category during the next 12-
18 months and beyond.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Downward pressure on the rating would build, if (1) the group failed
to generate an EBITA margin on non-precious metal sales at the
mid-teens level, (2) its Moody's-adjusted gross
debt/EBITDA exceeded 2.5x, (3) its Moody's-adjusted
FCF turned sustainably negative, or (4) its liquidity deteriorated.
A rating upgrade, albeit less likely in the near to medium term
given volatility in earnings and cash flow generation, would require
(1) EBITA margins on a non-precious metal sales basis sustainably
at the level of high teens, combined with greater earnings visibility
and predictability, (2) a track record of consistent positive FCF
with Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt ratios in excess of 10%,
(3) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably below 2.0x,
and (4) a consistent strong liquidity profile.
LIQUIDITY
Heraeus' liquidity is solid. As of December 2020, the group's
cash and cash equivalents amounted to €854 million, while it
had full access to its €400 million syndicated credit facility.
The facility will mature in December 2025 and is considered a strong liquidity
source as it contains neither financial covenants nor a repeating material
adverse change (MAC) clause. Together with expected FFO,
Heraeus' cash sources more than sufficiently cover moderate working capital
swings, projected capital spending of around €270 million in
2021, and short-term debt maturities of around €71 million
as of 31 December 2020.
In addition, Heraeus benefits from a few bilateral credit facilities,
most of which are not considered in our liquidity assessment because of
their short-term nature. The group also has access to a
€500 million commercial paper program, which is used infrequently,
given the company's ample cash position.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Heraeus Holding GmbH is a family-owned company headquartered in
Hanau, Germany, with around 15,000 employees.
The company's roots go back to a family pharmacy started in 1660.
Today Heraeus is a leading provider of diversified high-value technological
solutions in the markets of environment, energy, health,
mobility, electronics and industrial applications. A large
portion of its products contain or use precious metals, such as
gold, silver and platinum, in their production process.
Heraeus operates in 11 global business units, which in turn report
under five fields of activity: Health, Industrial, Electronics,
Environment and Corporate.
In 2020, Heraeus generated non-PM sales of almost €2.0
billion (2019: €2.2 billion) and around €31.53
billion (2019: €21.57 billion) of total sales,
including its precious metal trading business and precious metal content
of products sold. The group is one of the top five industrial precious
metal trading companies globally. Its trading division supplies
to its own manufacturing processes, but predominantly procures precious
metals for customers, through which it generates a trading fee.
