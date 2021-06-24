Moody's changes the outlook on Heraeus to stable

Issuer rating affirmed at Baa1

Frankfurt am Main, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today has affirmed the Baa1 Long-Term Issuer Rating on Heraeus Holding GmbH (Heraeus) and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action was triggered by the strong results Heraeus delivered in 2020 when Moody's adjusted EBITDA increased by 24% to €500 million and EBITA margin on non-precious metals sales increased to 18.1% from 12.5% in 2019. While an extraordinary strong result from precious metals trading and recycling/refining business was the main driver for the improvement in key credit metrics against a challenging environment in key end markets during 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, Moody's expects that the group's diversification and the positive outlook for its fields of activity including health, electronics, industrial applications and environment will assist Heraeus to continue meeting the expectations set for the Baa1 rating category during the next 12- 18 months and beyond.

The rating benefits from Heraeus' solid capital structure and liquidity profile. Heraeus' healthy liquidity is underpinned by a sizable position of €854 million cash & cash equivalents as of 31 December 2020 and its fully available €400 million committed credit facility as of year-end 2020. The rating is further supported by the group's diverse product offering and leading market positions across different business segments, which are to some degree protected by barriers to entry. At the same time the rating is constrained by Heraeus' historically volatile earnings and cash flow generation. Limited earnings and cash flow visibility remains a key credit challenge.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

We incorporate the impact of ESG factors into our assessment of companies' credit quality. As a family-owned business, Heraeus follows a long-term-oriented financial policy. This is illustrated, for instance, by its low financial leverage, also on a Moody's-adjusted basis (adjusted debt mainly consists of pensions). The group's prudent financial policy is also reflected by measured dividend payments with an around 25% payout ratio of net income historically.

In terms of environmental aspects, we regard risks stemming from adverse environmental trends as very modest for Heraeus. Within its field of activity Environment, Heraeus offers silver conductive pastes used in solar cells for photovoltaic systems, an eco-friendly power generation technology. Its overall product offering within this field of activity contributes to resource-efficient energy generation and manufacturing, which we reflect positively in our environmental risk assessment for the group.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the group's diversification and the positive outlook for health, electronics, industrial applications and environment will assist Heraeus to meet the expectations set for the Baa1 rating category during the next 12- 18 months and beyond.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Downward pressure on the rating would build, if (1) the group failed to generate an EBITA margin on non-precious metal sales at the mid-teens level, (2) its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA exceeded 2.5x, (3) its Moody's-adjusted FCF turned sustainably negative, or (4) its liquidity deteriorated.

A rating upgrade, albeit less likely in the near to medium term given volatility in earnings and cash flow generation, would require (1) EBITA margins on a non-precious metal sales basis sustainably at the level of high teens, combined with greater earnings visibility and predictability, (2) a track record of consistent positive FCF with Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt ratios in excess of 10%, (3) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably below 2.0x, and (4) a consistent strong liquidity profile.

LIQUIDITY

Heraeus' liquidity is solid. As of December 2020, the group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to €854 million, while it had full access to its €400 million syndicated credit facility. The facility will mature in December 2025 and is considered a strong liquidity source as it contains neither financial covenants nor a repeating material adverse change (MAC) clause. Together with expected FFO, Heraeus' cash sources more than sufficiently cover moderate working capital swings, projected capital spending of around €270 million in 2021, and short-term debt maturities of around €71 million as of 31 December 2020.

In addition, Heraeus benefits from a few bilateral credit facilities, most of which are not considered in our liquidity assessment because of their short-term nature. The group also has access to a €500 million commercial paper program, which is used infrequently, given the company's ample cash position.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Heraeus Holding GmbH is a family-owned company headquartered in Hanau, Germany, with around 15,000 employees. The company's roots go back to a family pharmacy started in 1660. Today Heraeus is a leading provider of diversified high-value technological solutions in the markets of environment, energy, health, mobility, electronics and industrial applications. A large portion of its products contain or use precious metals, such as gold, silver and platinum, in their production process. Heraeus operates in 11 global business units, which in turn report under five fields of activity: Health, Industrial, Electronics, Environment and Corporate.

In 2020, Heraeus generated non-PM sales of almost €2.0 billion (2019: €2.2 billion) and around €31.53 billion (2019: €21.57 billion) of total sales, including its precious metal trading business and precious metal content of products sold. The group is one of the top five industrial precious metal trading companies globally. Its trading division supplies to its own manufacturing processes, but predominantly procures precious metals for customers, through which it generates a trading fee.

