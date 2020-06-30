Moody's changes the outlook on ILPEA to negative, affirms CFR at B2

Frankfurt am Main, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of ILPEA Parent, Inc. (ILPEA). Concurrently Moody's affirmed the B2 ratings on the company's senior secured term loan B due 2023 and on its $25 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2022. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on ILPEA of deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its 36% exposure to the automotive industry which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The rating action was triggered by Moody's expectation that ILPEA -- given its weak positioning in the B2 category as of April 2020 -- might be challenged to improve credit metrics back to the requirements for the B2 rating category. Over the next 12-18 months Moody's will closely monitor the further development in particular with regard to order intake and potential cancellations of orders, potential restructuring needs, the ability to generate positive free cash flows, preserve a sufficient liquidity position and the company's ability to reduce leverage.

ILPEA's B2 corporate family rating is supported by (1) its leading position in the niche market of gaskets for the refrigeration industry, supported by its long-term customer relationships; (2) high barriers to entry, primarily because of its extensive network of production facilities situated close to major customers and fully integrated value chain; (3) good revenue visibility, driven by a high share of sales generated from replacement cycles and medium-term customer agreements; and (4) good profitability and our expectation of continued stable performance.

ILPEA's rating is constrained by its (1) modest scale and moderate product diversification, partly offset by some geographical diversification; (2) high customer concentration, partly mitigated by its market leadership and long-term, established relationships with many of its customers; (3) low free cash flow (FCF) generation; and (4) relatively aggressive liquidity, with some reliance on drawings under short-term credit lines.

LIQUIDITY

Backed by additional credit facilities signed to protect ILPEA's liquidity position during the coronavirus driven lockdown ILPEA's liquidity position is adequate. The cash on balance sheet of €18 million as of April 2020, €14 million availability under the company's $25 million committed RCF and funds from operations expected to exceed €22 million are sufficient to cover the expected company's working capital needs, working cash, capital spending and debt repayments for the next 12 months.

The credit agreement contains two financial covenants in the RCF to be tested quarterly, defined as the minimum interest coverage ratio and maximum net leverage. The senior secured term loan B is subject to a net leverage covenant. For the twelve months ending 30 April 2020, ILPEA had a leverage ratio of 3.92x compared to the threshold requirement of 4.5x, indicating a 13% headroom. The company expects to have sufficient capacity under the net leverage covenant in the next quarters of fiscal 2020, albeit the headroom is expected to be narrow according to more conservative Moody's forecasts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downgrade pressure could be exerted on the rating in the event of continued weak operating performance leading to Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin remaining below 8% on a sustained basis, debt/EBITDA remaining above 6x for an extended period of time or negative free cash flow generation. Likewise, a negative rating action would be considered in case the liquidity position erodes.

Albeit currently unlikely, an upgrade would require a solid liquidity position, financial leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, sustainably moving towards 5.0x, interest cover exceeding 2.0x EBITA / interest expense on a sustained basis and Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt improving sustainably above 5%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

ILPEA Parent, Inc. (ILPEA), located in Delaware / USA, is the parent company of the ILPEA group, a vertically integrated manufacturer of magnetic gaskets and extruded rubber, plastic and other products for the consumer appliance, automotive and building industries. ILPEA group has a network of 34 plants located across 16 countries, with around 4,000 employees worldwide and primary operations in the US and Europe.

In the fiscal year ended 31 October 2019 (fiscal 2019), ILPEA generated revenue of €378 million. The revenue from its appliance business accounted for 58% of the total revenue in fiscal 2019, while the same from its automotive and building products segment accounted for 37% and 5% of group revenue, respectively. ILPEA's core business is the production of magnetic gaskets for refrigerators, in which it claims to be a worldwide leader, serving all major appliance producers, with market shares in excess of 80% in the US and Europe.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Giani

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

