Moody's changes the outlook on ILPEA to negative, affirms CFR at B2

Frankfurt am Main, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) of ILPEA Parent, Inc. (ILPEA).
Concurrently Moody's affirmed the B2 ratings on the company's
senior secured term loan B due 2023 and on its $25 million senior
secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2022. The outlook on
all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
ILPEA of deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given
its 36% exposure to the automotive industry which has left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
The rating action was triggered by Moody's expectation that ILPEA
-- given its weak positioning in the B2 category as of April 2020
-- might be challenged to improve credit metrics back to the requirements
for the B2 rating category. Over the next 12-18 months Moody's
will closely monitor the further development in particular with regard
to order intake and potential cancellations of orders, potential
restructuring needs, the ability to generate positive free cash
flows, preserve a sufficient liquidity position and the company's
ability to reduce leverage.
ILPEA's B2 corporate family rating is supported by (1) its leading
position in the niche market of gaskets for the refrigeration industry,
supported by its long-term customer relationships; (2) high
barriers to entry, primarily because of its extensive network of
production facilities situated close to major customers and fully integrated
value chain; (3) good revenue visibility, driven by a high
share of sales generated from replacement cycles and medium-term
customer agreements; and (4) good profitability and our expectation
of continued stable performance.
ILPEA's rating is constrained by its (1) modest scale and moderate
product diversification, partly offset by some geographical diversification;
(2) high customer concentration, partly mitigated by its market
leadership and long-term, established relationships with
many of its customers; (3) low free cash flow (FCF) generation;
and (4) relatively aggressive liquidity, with some reliance on drawings
under short-term credit lines.
LIQUIDITY
Backed by additional credit facilities signed to protect ILPEA's
liquidity position during the coronavirus driven lockdown ILPEA's
liquidity position is adequate. The cash on balance sheet of €18
million as of April 2020, €14 million availability under the
company's $25 million committed RCF and funds from operations
expected to exceed €22 million are sufficient to cover the expected
company's working capital needs, working cash, capital spending
and debt repayments for the next 12 months.
The credit agreement contains two financial covenants in the RCF to be
tested quarterly, defined as the minimum interest coverage ratio
and maximum net leverage. The senior secured term loan B is subject
to a net leverage covenant. For the twelve months ending 30 April
2020, ILPEA had a leverage ratio of 3.92x compared to the
threshold requirement of 4.5x, indicating a 13% headroom.
The company expects to have sufficient capacity under the net leverage
covenant in the next quarters of fiscal 2020, albeit the headroom
is expected to be narrow according to more conservative Moody's
forecasts.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Downgrade pressure could be exerted on the rating in the event of continued
weak operating performance leading to Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin
remaining below 8% on a sustained basis, debt/EBITDA remaining
above 6x for an extended period of time or negative free cash flow generation.
Likewise, a negative rating action would be considered in case the
liquidity position erodes.
Albeit currently unlikely, an upgrade would require a solid liquidity
position, financial leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA, sustainably moving towards 5.0x, interest
cover exceeding 2.0x EBITA / interest expense on a sustained basis
and Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt improving sustainably
above 5%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
ILPEA Parent, Inc. (ILPEA), located in Delaware / USA,
is the parent company of the ILPEA group, a vertically integrated
manufacturer of magnetic gaskets and extruded rubber, plastic and
other products for the consumer appliance, automotive and building
industries. ILPEA group has a network of 34 plants located across
16 countries, with around 4,000 employees worldwide and primary
operations in the US and Europe.
In the fiscal year ended 31 October 2019 (fiscal 2019), ILPEA generated
revenue of €378 million. The revenue from its appliance business
accounted for 58% of the total revenue in fiscal 2019, while
the same from its automotive and building products segment accounted for
37% and 5% of group revenue, respectively.
ILPEA's core business is the production of magnetic gaskets for refrigerators,
in which it claims to be a worldwide leader, serving all major appliance
producers, with market shares in excess of 80% in the US
and Europe.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oliver Giani
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
