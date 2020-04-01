Moody's changes the outlook on INNIO to negative

€1,339 million equivalent 1st lien term loan and $225 million RCF downgraded to B3 from B2
Frankfurt am Main, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the B3 Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) and the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating
(PDR) of Austria-based distributed power technology company AI
Alpine AT BidCo GmbH ("INNIO"). Concurrently the rating
agency downgraded to B3 from B2 the rating of the senior secured first
lien term loan B (TLB) and the $225 million revolving credit facility
and affirmed the Caa2 rating of the €264 million equivalent second
lien term loan. The outlook on the ratings has been changed to
negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The manufacturing industry
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in INNIO's credit profile, including its exposure
to the commercial & industrial as well the oil & gas end markets
and a weakened capital structure after a sale-and-lease-back
transaction and the subsequent distribution of an extra dividend have
left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and INNIO remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on INNIO of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The outlook change to negative on INNIO'S ratings reflects the weakened
capital structure following the distribution of a €150 million dividend
to its shareholders in Q4/2019 and Moody's expectation that the
company's operating performance is likely to weaken over the next
quarters with weakening credit metrics, against our previous expectation
of performance and leverage improvements. The downgrade of the
€1,339 million equivalent senior secured first lien term loan
B and the $225 million revolving credit facility mirrors the fact
that following the sale and lease back transaction and in the light of
the negative outlook the cushion provided by the second lien debt is no
longer strong enough to justify the one notch uplift of the first lien
debt against the CFR.
Immediately after closing of the acquisition by funds advised by Advent
International Corporation, a series of projects has been started
to complete the carve-out from GE. As of December 2019 INNIO
reports having exited or given notification on 108 out of 115 service
agreements with GE and the organizational structure has been changed in
order to improve customer service. The ramp-up of the new
Waukesha plant in Welland (Canada) is progressing well, however
the term for the shut-down of the old facility in the US has been
extended compared to the initial plan by 12 months until year-end
2020, alternative options for the previous plant are currently being
considered.
The magnitude of the carve-out work to be done is reflected in
the total amount of €105 million of adjustments the company adds
to the reported EBITDA of €211 million as of December 2019.
In its analysis the rating agency takes a conservative view and only considers
€22 million carve-out costs to be extraordinary, which
leads to a leverage of 9.1x as per Moody's definition.
The B3 Corporate Family Rating continues to be supported by (1) the leading
market position both Jenbacher and Waukesha hold in their respective niches
and a long track-record of reliable products serving diversified
end-markets with select barriers to entry; (2) the mission
critical nature of the products offered and some tailwind resulting from
a structural long-term shift to renewables which drives demand
for Jenbacher's products; (3) the high share of revenues (c.
50%) generated with service business which has proven to be more
stable than the sale of new equipment and which is a key contributor to
the high margins generated; (4) strong free cash flow generation
capability; and (5) a well invested asset base.
At the same time the rating is constrained by (1) high adjusted leverage
of 9.1x debt / EBITDA based on December 2019 results; (2)
some reliance on the cyclical swings of the oil & gas upstream business
via Waukesha (c. 25% of revenues); (3) the challenge
to complete the transfer of Waukesha's production to the new plant
in Welland and to reap identified cost savings potential as planned,
on time without cost overruns; and (4) limited prospects of deleveraging
below 8.0x over the next 12 to 18 months.
LIQUIDITY
INNIO's liquidity profile is strong. As of December 2019
the company had €68 million cash on balance sheet and almost full
availability under its $225 million revolving credit facility.
This is more than sufficient to cover expected liquidity uses over the
next 12 months including capital expenditures of €67 million,
about €80 million for the acquisition of Energas in Germany and two
distributors in the US and Mexico and €40 million required to cover
working cash net of some minor working capital release. For December
2020 we estimate INNIO's liquidity to amount to €87 million
in our base scenario.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The rating of INNIO´s €1,339 million equivalent first
lien senior secured term loan facility (Facility B) and to the €206
million equivalent first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) is in line
with the CFR at B3 (LGD 3), the subordinated €264 million equivalent
second-lien facility is rated at Caa2 (LGD6). The credit
facilities, which also include a $157 million first lien
multi-currency guarantee facility, benefit from a guarantor
package including upstream guarantees from operating subsidiaries,
representing at least 80% of group EBITDA. The instruments
are secured by a security package including shares, bank accounts,
and material structural intercompany receivables with priority given to
the first lien credit facilities against the second lien facility.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Downward pressure would develop in case of leverage sustainably exceeding
8.0x debt/EBITDA, interest cover falling below 1.0x
EBITA/interest, sustainably negative FCF or weak liquidity,
exemplified for instance by an extended use of the new revolving credit
facility as a bridge for the former factoring agreement or by decreasing
headroom under the springing financial covenant Indications of a move
towards a more shareholder-friendly financial policy could also
trigger a negative rating action.
Albeit currently unlikely the ratings could be upgraded in case of a successful
completion of the move of Waukesha's production to the new Welland plant
and completion of restructuring measures indicated by EBITA margin sustainably
exceeding 16%. An upgrade would also require a sustainable
leverage reduction to a level well below 7.0x Debt/EBITDA and strong
free cash flow generation leading to mandatory prepayments of the Term
Loan B.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
AI Alpine AT BidCo GmbH, operating under the trade name INNIO,
is a holding company heading the distributed power business carved-out
from GE's Power division in 2018. The group, owned by funds
advised by Advent International is headquartered in Austria. It
is offering mission critical solutions for power generation and gas compression.
AI Alpine AT BidCo GmbH operates under two well-known brand names:
Jenbacher, which accounts for c. 75% of group revenues,
offers reciprocating gas engines for distributed power generation serving
peak load power and backup power needs, an area which becomes increasingly
important with the shift of energy production to renewable sources;
Waukesha, representing the remaining c. 25% of group
revenues, is active in the field of gas compression for the natural
gas industry. Its engines are used for the production and transmission
of natural gas and on-site power generation for oil and gas producers.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oliver Giani
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
