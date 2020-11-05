Moody's changes the outlook on Kaspi Bank's ratings to positive from stable

National scale deposit ratings were upgraded

London, 05 November 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Kaspi Bank JSC's (Kaspi Bank) global scale ratings and assessments: long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Ba2, Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of b1, long-term local currency senior unsecured Medium Term Notes (MTN) program rating of (P)B1, long-term local currency subordinate debt rating of B2 and subordinate MTN program rating of (P)B2, long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of Ba2(cr) and long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Ba2. Also affirmed were Kaspi Bank's short-term deposit ratings and CRRs of Not Prime and its short-term CR Assessment of Not Prime(cr). The outlook on the global scale long-term deposit ratings and the overall issuer outlook were changed to positive from stable.

In addition, Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Kaspi Bank's national scale long-term deposit rating to A1.kz from A2.kz and affirmed its national scale long-term CRR of A1.kz.

The positive outlook on Kaspi Bank's long-term global scale deposit ratings reflects the bank's growing market share and importance to Kazakhstan's financial system, its strong financial profile and improving business diversification, all of these combined with a positive outlook on the sovereign rating. The positive outlook on the global scale long-term deposit ratings led Moody's to map it to a higher national scale equivalent in the range, which resulted in an upgrade of Kaspi Bank's national scale deposit rating.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL435505 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmation of Kaspi Bank's BCA and global scale deposit ratings reflects the strength of the bank's financial profile, despite the adverse operating environment in 2020, when Kazakhstan's economy was hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the oil price plunge. In the first six months of 2020, the bank's profitability remained strong, its capital and liquidity buffers increased.

During the second quarter of 2020, approximately KZT610 billion of loans, or 45% of gross loans, participated in Kaspi Bank's three-months payment holidays program. Given that 94% of borrowers, whose payments were deferred, have resumed their monthly payments after the holidays [1] and that loan book growth accelerated in the second half of 2020, Kaspi Bank's management expects that in 2020 the bank's NPL ratio will not exceed the level reported as of year-end 2019. Despite the remaining downside risks to the bank's asset quality, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and yet uncertain pace of economic recovery in Kazakhstan, the rating agency estimates that the bank's pre-provision income will be more than sufficient to absorb its credit losses in 2020 and 2021.

While maintaining solid financial fundamentals, Kaspi Bank continued to grow its market share and to improve its business diversification. Moody's estimates that the share of payment services in Kaspi Bank's profits has recently exceeded 20%. These considerations led Moody's to change Kaspi Bank's outlook to positive from stable and to upgrade its national scale deposit rating.

HIGH GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

The bank's Ba2 deposit ratings are based on its BCA of b1 and a high probability of support from the Government of Kazakhstan (Baa3 positive) for the bank's deposit holders, which results in two notches of uplift from the bank's BCA. As of 1 October 2020, Kaspi Bank's systemic importance to Kazakhstan's banking system was supported by its 18.1% market share in retail deposits and 8.5% in total banking system assets [2]. Moreover, the share of Kaspi.kz payments platform in total cashless and digital transactions in Kazakhstan reached 65% in 2019, based on the National Bank of Kazakhstan's data, which indicates its high importance to the broader financial system [3].

POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The outlook on Kaspi Bank's long-term deposit ratings is positive, which reflects a high likelihood of an upgrade of Kaspi Bank's ratings in the next 12-18 months, given the combination of a positive outlook on the sovereign rating, the bank's strong financial profile, its improving business diversification and growing market share.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Kaspi Bank's BCA could be upgraded, if in the next 12-18 months the bank sustains its high market share, strong profitability and solid capital adequacy, while continuing to improve its business diversification. A higher BCA could translate into an upgrade of the bank's deposit ratings, if its market share increases further, or if the sovereign debt rating is upgraded. A downgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the next 12-18 months, given the positive outlook. However, the outlook could be changed to stable, if Kaspi Bank's asset quality, capitalization and profitability deteriorate significantly beyond Moody's expectations, or if the sovereign outlook is stabilized.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL435505 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Endorsement

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] According to the unaudited IFRS report of Kaspi.kz, the main shareholder of Kaspi Bank, for the six months ended 30 June 2020

[2] According to the monthly filings on the National Bank of Kazakhstan's website

[3] According to the IPO prospectus of Kaspi.kz, the main shareholder of Kaspi Bank

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Svetlana Pavlova, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Interfax Rating Agency

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Nicholas Hill

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

