Moody's changes the outlook on Laird to negative, affirms CFR at B3

Frankfurt am Main, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) of AI Ladder (Luxembourg) Subco S.a r.l
(Laird). Concurrently Moody's affirmed the B2 ratings on
the company's first lien senior secured term loan B and its $133
million revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook on all ratings
has been changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The manufacturing industry
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Laird's credit profile, including its exposure
to vehicles, telecom, and other technology driven end markets
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and Laird remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on Laird of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The rating action was triggered by Moody's expectation that Laird
-- given its weak positioning in the B3 category throughout FY 2019
-- might be challenged to improve credit metrics back to the requirements
for the B3 rating category in the next 12 -- 18 months. A
severe contraction of operating performance without sufficient offsetting
measures resulting in a negative free cash flow generation could result
in a negative rating action over the next months.
The B3 CFR is primarily supported by (1) Laird's strong market positions,
with technical capabilities that are highly ranked by its customers;
(2) a well-diversified geographic footprint; (3) a track record
of organic growth; and (4) medium-to-high entry barriers
protecting the business.
At the same time, the CFR is constrained by (1) a high adjusted
leverage of 7.8x debt/EBITDA for 2019; (2) potential volatility
in EBITA margin, as seen during 2014-18, although acquisitions
and disposals have changed the group's profitability profile; (3)
historically high R&D spending to maintain technology leadership;
and (4) negative free cash flow generation in 2018 and 2019 and the expectation
of further cash outflow in 2020 because of the deteriorating economic
environment.
The company is controlled by funds managed by Advent International,
which, as is often the case in private equity sponsored deals,
have a higher tolerance for leverage and governance is comparatively less
transparent. In that respect Moody's has experienced that
the provisioning of information has not always been timely.
LIQUIDITY
We view Laird's liquidity to be adequate. The company's reported
cash balance as of December 2019 was $58 million. In our
liquidity risk assessment, we expect liquidity sources for the next
12 months, including cash flow from operations and $103 million
availability under the $133 million revolving credit facility,
to exceed $150 million and cover liquidity needs including capital
spending of around $20 million, potential working capital
needs because of seasonality, as well as $16 million of working
cash required to run the business, and contractual debt amortizations
of $7.5 million. However, given the projected
limited free cash flow generation ability in our base scenario (Moody´s
estimate), Laird will likely be reliant on external credit facilities
to serve seasonal swings in its operational liquidity needs in some quarters.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 rating (LGD3) of the issuer´s $750 million ($400
million outstanding) equivalent first-lien senior secured term
loan facility (Facility B) and to the $133 million equivalent revolving
credit facility is one notch above the CFR and reflects the debt buffer
provided by the subordinated $144 million equivalent second-lien
facility. The credit facilities benefit from a guarantor package,
including upstream guarantees from operating subsidiaries that represent
at least 80% of group EBITDA. The instruments are secured
by a security package that includes shares, bank accounts,
intercompany receivables, floating charges in the UK and customary
all-asset security in the US, with priority given to the
first-lien term loan facility against the second-lien facility.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook mirrors the challenge for Laird to sustainably strengthen
profitability and thus to manage leverage below 6.5x debt / EBITDA.
Over the next 3-6 months Moody's will closely monitor the further
development in particular with regard to order intake and potential cancellations
of orders, potential restructuring needs, the ability to generate
positive free cash flows, liquidity position and the company's ability
to reduce leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Downgrade pressure could be exerted on the rating in the event of continued
weak operating performance leading to Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin
falling below 5%, debt/EBITDA exceeding 6.5x for an
extended period of time or negative free cash flow generation.
Likewise, a negative rating action would be considered in case the
liquidity position deteriorates.
Albeit currently unlikely an upgrade would require financial leverage,
as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, sustainably
moving towards 5.5x, with EBITA margin in the high single-digits
in percentage terms on a sustained basis and Moody's-adjusted free
cash flow/debt improving sustainably to the mid-single digits in
percentage terms.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
AI Ladder (Luxembourg) Subco S.a r.l. operating under
the trade name Laird (Laird) is a global engineering technology company
which generated revenue of $661 million in 2019. Following
the acquisition by Advent International the organisation has been re-structured
into three businesses which are run autonomously by their respective management
boards: (1) performance materials, which accounted for three-quarters
of pro forma group revenue, has the number one market position in
customized components that protect smart devices from electromagnetic
interferences and heat; (2) connectivity, which represented
less than one-fifth of pro forma revenue, provides wireless
opportunities for customers to connect electronics with security and confidence
through antennas, wireless modules and IoT (internet of things)
platforms; and (3) thermal systems, which represented about
one-tenth of the business in terms of revenue, with commercial
applications in active thermal management.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oliver Giani
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454