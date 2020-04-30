Moody's changes the outlook on Laird to negative, affirms CFR at B3

Frankfurt am Main, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of AI Ladder (Luxembourg) Subco S.a r.l (Laird). Concurrently Moody's affirmed the B2 ratings on the company's first lien senior secured term loan B and its $133 million revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The manufacturing industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Laird's credit profile, including its exposure to vehicles, telecom, and other technology driven end markets have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Laird remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Laird of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The rating action was triggered by Moody's expectation that Laird -- given its weak positioning in the B3 category throughout FY 2019 -- might be challenged to improve credit metrics back to the requirements for the B3 rating category in the next 12 -- 18 months. A severe contraction of operating performance without sufficient offsetting measures resulting in a negative free cash flow generation could result in a negative rating action over the next months.

The B3 CFR is primarily supported by (1) Laird's strong market positions, with technical capabilities that are highly ranked by its customers; (2) a well-diversified geographic footprint; (3) a track record of organic growth; and (4) medium-to-high entry barriers protecting the business.

At the same time, the CFR is constrained by (1) a high adjusted leverage of 7.8x debt/EBITDA for 2019; (2) potential volatility in EBITA margin, as seen during 2014-18, although acquisitions and disposals have changed the group's profitability profile; (3) historically high R&D spending to maintain technology leadership; and (4) negative free cash flow generation in 2018 and 2019 and the expectation of further cash outflow in 2020 because of the deteriorating economic environment.

The company is controlled by funds managed by Advent International, which, as is often the case in private equity sponsored deals, have a higher tolerance for leverage and governance is comparatively less transparent. In that respect Moody's has experienced that the provisioning of information has not always been timely.

LIQUIDITY

We view Laird's liquidity to be adequate. The company's reported cash balance as of December 2019 was $58 million. In our liquidity risk assessment, we expect liquidity sources for the next 12 months, including cash flow from operations and $103 million availability under the $133 million revolving credit facility, to exceed $150 million and cover liquidity needs including capital spending of around $20 million, potential working capital needs because of seasonality, as well as $16 million of working cash required to run the business, and contractual debt amortizations of $7.5 million. However, given the projected limited free cash flow generation ability in our base scenario (Moody´s estimate), Laird will likely be reliant on external credit facilities to serve seasonal swings in its operational liquidity needs in some quarters.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating (LGD3) of the issuer´s $750 million ($400 million outstanding) equivalent first-lien senior secured term loan facility (Facility B) and to the $133 million equivalent revolving credit facility is one notch above the CFR and reflects the debt buffer provided by the subordinated $144 million equivalent second-lien facility. The credit facilities benefit from a guarantor package, including upstream guarantees from operating subsidiaries that represent at least 80% of group EBITDA. The instruments are secured by a security package that includes shares, bank accounts, intercompany receivables, floating charges in the UK and customary all-asset security in the US, with priority given to the first-lien term loan facility against the second-lien facility.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook mirrors the challenge for Laird to sustainably strengthen profitability and thus to manage leverage below 6.5x debt / EBITDA. Over the next 3-6 months Moody's will closely monitor the further development in particular with regard to order intake and potential cancellations of orders, potential restructuring needs, the ability to generate positive free cash flows, liquidity position and the company's ability to reduce leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downgrade pressure could be exerted on the rating in the event of continued weak operating performance leading to Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin falling below 5%, debt/EBITDA exceeding 6.5x for an extended period of time or negative free cash flow generation. Likewise, a negative rating action would be considered in case the liquidity position deteriorates.

Albeit currently unlikely an upgrade would require financial leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, sustainably moving towards 5.5x, with EBITA margin in the high single-digits in percentage terms on a sustained basis and Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt improving sustainably to the mid-single digits in percentage terms.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

AI Ladder (Luxembourg) Subco S.a r.l. operating under the trade name Laird (Laird) is a global engineering technology company which generated revenue of $661 million in 2019. Following the acquisition by Advent International the organisation has been re-structured into three businesses which are run autonomously by their respective management boards: (1) performance materials, which accounted for three-quarters of pro forma group revenue, has the number one market position in customized components that protect smart devices from electromagnetic interferences and heat; (2) connectivity, which represented less than one-fifth of pro forma revenue, provides wireless opportunities for customers to connect electronics with security and confidence through antennas, wireless modules and IoT (internet of things) platforms; and (3) thermal systems, which represented about one-tenth of the business in terms of revenue, with commercial applications in active thermal management.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

