Moody's changes the outlook on Mauritius's rating to negative from stable; affirms the Baa1 ratings

Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers Mauritius, Government of Related Research Credit Opinion: Government of Mauritius – Baa1 negative: Update following outlook change to negative Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Mauritius, Government of Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of issuers including Mauritius, Government of Country Statistics: Mauritius, Government of Issuer In-Depth: Government of Mauritius – Baa1 stable: Annual credit analysis Rating Action: Moody's changes the outlook on Mauritius's rating to negative from stable; affirms the Baa1 ratings 01 Apr 2020 New York, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on the Government of Mauritius's rating to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa1 long-term issuer rating. The negative outlook reflects risks to Mauritius's economic and fiscal metrics as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. For Mauritius, the shock mainly transmits through the sharp decline and potentially prolonged slump in the tourism industry, which represents a relatively sizable proportion of gross value added in the economy as well as a source of government revenue and export earnings. Materially lower growth, combined with higher fiscal deficits could lead to a permanently higher debt and interest burden that is already elevated relative to Baa1 peers. The coronavirus and slower global growth could also reduce foreign direct investment into Mauritius, weighing on its external accounts and potentially result in a drawdown on international reserves. Moody's decision to affirm the Baa1 rating takes into account Mauritius's strong governance and policy effectiveness, which have supported strong economic growth and provides a degree of resilience to economic shocks. Mauritius's local currency bond and deposit ceilings remain unchanged at A1. The A2/P-2 country ceiling for foreign currency debt and Baa1/P-2 ceiling for foreign currency bank deposits also remain unchanged. These ceilings act as a cap on the ratings that can be assigned to the obligations of other entities domiciled in the country. RATINGS RATIONALE RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK Moody's expects growth in Mauritius to slow as a result of the coronavirus-induced global growth slowdown, mainly as a result of lower tourist arrivals and earnings. Tourism's direct contribution to GDP is estimated at 8.2% of GDP in 2019 and, when including the indirect contribution from other industries such as transport and accommodation and food service, it accounts for 23.8% of GDP, 22% of employment, and 35% of total exports. The magnitude of the downturn in growth is uncertain, and depends in part on the ability of the authorities, and the global community to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus shock. After tourist arrivals increased by 4.7% in January and February, Moody's expects a near complete halt in tourist arrivals in the second quarter of 2020, followed by a gradual recovery in the second half of the year, resulting in total annual arrivals contracting by at least 25-30% in 2020 relative to the previous year. Although Moody's expects the government's fiscal measures, along with central bank support, will prevent a more severe impact on the broader economy, increased government spending along with lower nominal growth and lower tax revenue will result in an increase in the size of the fiscal deficit and weigh on debt metrics. The government announced a wage assistance scheme that will ensure all private sector employees received their full salary for the month of March 2020, and could use additional spending approved in the budget if necessary to increase support to the economy. Moreover, the risks of a larger spillover from tourism to the rest of the economy -- beyond those captured in the indirect contribution of tourism to GDP -- point to further downside risks to Moody's expectations that Mauritius will avoid an outright contraction in real GDP in 2020 and return to growth above 3% in 2021. A longer period of lower growth would dampen income growth and revenue collection, leading to a further widening of fiscal deficits and aggravating a debt and interest burden already above Baa1 peers. Under such a scenario, the weakening in fiscal strength may no longer be consistent with a Baa1 rating. Earnings from the tourism sector are an important source of export earnings, and pose an additional downside risk through the balance of payments channel. However, leakages of foreign exchange from tourist receipts are high, meaning a severe but temporary decline in tourism receipts will be offset by lower tourism-related imports, further cushioned by lower oil prices deflating the import bill. A large stock of international reserves limit the immediate credit implications of a larger current account deficit. RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE Baa1 RATING Mauritius's high and stable growth rates, which have supported rising wealth levels, along with strong institutional framework underpin the rationale for affirming the Baa1 rating. Moody's views Mauritius's credit profile as resilient to a severe, but temporary disruption, benefiting from a large stock of international reserves, a diversified economy with multiple drivers of growth, and a large domestic financial system which limits its reliance on external borrowing. Additionally, Moody's expects the government's policy response, via fiscal and monetary policy stimulus, will be targeted and short-term in nature, without permanently affecting the government's ability to maintain a stable debt burden. Mauritius's strong governance and policy making are credit strengths, which support a stable macroeconomic environment and a favorable business climate for attracting foreign investment. The country's strong institutional framework and prudent policymaking have supported not only high growth rates but also increase the economy's resiliency to shocks. The Mauritian economy has demonstrated remarkably steady, and relatively high growth rates over the past decade, benefiting from a well-diversified economic structure despite its small size. Real GDP growth has averaged 3.8% over the past ten years, above the Baa-rated median of 3.1%, while exhibiting significantly lower volatility. Robust economic growth has supported an increase in income per capita, signaling a higher capacity to absorb economic or fiscal shocks. Mauritius's high government debt and interest burdens are a key credit constraint relative to Baa-rated peers, limiting to a certain extent its ability to deploy counter-cyclical fiscal policy to buffer the economy in the face of shocks such as the current situation. Although Mauritius's debt and interest burden will remain above those of similarly-rated peers, risks are contained due to the low share of foreign-currency denominated debt and relatively large share of long-term domestic debt. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS Environmental risks are material in shaping Mauritius's credit profile, given its exposure to natural and man-made disasters due to its small size and the importance of tourism to the economy. A high food and energy import dependency, as well as flood hazards and changes in rainfall affecting cereal yields, explain Mauritius's vulnerability to climate change risk. Social risks are not material to Mauritius's rating at this stage. The country enjoys nearly non-existent poverty rates, relatively low income inequality, while the government offers universal free access to education and primary healthcare, all of which reduce risks of social unrest. Over time, an aging population could increase government spending pressures and weigh on growth potential. The overall strength of Mauritius's institutions, including its quality of governance, is a key support for the Baa1 rating. The government has demonstrated a proactive approach to addressing challenges to important sectors of the economy, which increases the resiliency of the economy. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS The negative outlook indicates that an upgrade is unlikely in the near future. Moody's would likely change the outlook to stable if the shock to the tourism industry and growth proved temporary, increasing the likelihood that fiscal and debt metrics would stabilize over time at a level that remains consistent with a Baa1 rating. This would probably result from indications that the coronavirus outbreak does not have any long-lasting impact on consumer travel preferences for island destinations like Mauritius, and that fiscal measures announced to limit the immediate fallout from the coronavirus were reversed once economic activity recovered. Moody's would likely downgrade Mauritius if fiscal metrics weakened materially over the next 12-18 months and this deterioration was unlikely to be reversed over the medium term. A prolonged weakening in economic activity, which signaled a permanent reduction in the country's growth potential and reduced economic resiliency, would also likely result in a downgrade. GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 23,709 (2018 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income) Real GDP growth (% change): 3.8% (2018 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth) Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.8% (2018 Actual) Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.1% (2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance) Current Account Balance/GDP: -5.9% (2018 Actual) (also known as External Balance) External debt/GDP: 16.5% (2018 Actual) Economic resiliency: a3 Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983. On 27 March 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Mauritius, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially decreased. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. David Rogovic

