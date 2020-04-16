Moody's changes the outlook on Nordex to negative, affirms CFR at B3

Frankfurt am Main, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Nordex SE (Nordex). Concurrently Moody's affirmed the B3 ratings of the company's €275 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2023. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The manufacturing industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Nordex' credit profile, including its low profitability and negative free cash flow have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Nordex remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Nordex of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The rating action was triggered by Moody's expectation that Nordex -- given its weak positioning in the B3 category throughout FY 2019 -- might be challenged to improve credit metrics and restore free cash flow generation into the requirements for the B3 rating category in the next 12 -- 18 months. A severe contraction of operating performance against the company's guidance for 2020 which has been given excluding the coronavirus impact leading to continuing negative free cash flow generation could result in a negative rating action over the next few months.

The B3 CFR is constrained by (1) the limited product diversification and some geographical concentration on Europe in the volatile wind industry; (2) the weak operating performance and €200 million of negative free cash flow (FCF) seen since 2017, reflecting fierce price pressure from previous 2017-2018 orders in the industry; (3) some degree of uncertainty over the sufficiency of the measures taken to restore profitability; and (4) the low pricing power as the products are mainly undifferentiated, which allowed Nordex to generate only modest profitability historically compared with that of its other manufacturing peers.

At the same time, Nordex's CFR is supported by (1) the company's improved scale, geographical footprint and product portfolio, enhanced since its merger with Acciona Wind Power (AWP) in 2016, although in a consolidating and intensively competitive environment; (2) the solid cash position on its balance sheet (€510 million as of 31 December 2019); (3) its service business representing around 12% of total revenue (2019), providing good visibility, more stability and typically higher margins; and (4) the positive prospects for the longer term growth of the global wind industry.

LIQUIDITY

We expect Nordex's liquidity over the next 12 months to be adequate, although weakening. Assuming that part of the €510 million of cash shown as of December 2019 is trapped overseas, we estimate that around €450 million of cash is available for the group's liquidity needs. Together with funds from operations these sources should be sufficient to cover the group's liquidity needs of around €280 million, including capital spending, working capital needs, debt maturities and working cash required to run the business. On the back of weak FFO generation and assuming reduced advance payments leading to an outflow of working capital, we expect Nordex to be FCF negative in 2020. Nevertheless, we acknowledge the fact that there is an element of unpredictability and volatility in its cash flow, considering the large size and long lead times of projects and different advance payment terms in different end-markets.

Nordex does not have any committed revolving cash credit facility but retains a syndicated committed guarantee facility of €1.21 billion, of which up to €100 million can be drawn as cash via ancillary facilities. The facility, which has been recently renewed to mature in April 2023, is subject to three covenants (leverage, interest coverage and an equity ratio). The covenants, which are becoming increasingly demanding until maturity, provide the group with initially adequate flexibility.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating to the company's €275 million senior unsecured notes is at the same level as the CFR, which reflects the straightforward capital structure of the group. Nordex, the ultimate holding company, acts as a financing vehicle and is the borrower of most of the financial debt, including the €275 million senior unsecured notes and private placement notes (Schuldscheindarlehen), of which about €240.5 million were outstanding as of December 2019. In addition, Nordex is the borrower under a €1.21 billion multicurrency guarantee facility agreement (MGF), which we do not include in our Loss Given Default (LGD) assessment, as this refers predominantly to non-cash performance and advance payment bonds.

While the private placement notes benefit from a guarantee of Nordex Energy GmbH only, the notes and the MGF benefit from upstream guarantees from operating subsidiaries representing more than 90% of aggregated revenue, EBITDA and net assets. Beyond that, Nordex Energy GmbH has borrowed €53.1 million under a loan from the European Investment Bank and Nordex has borrowed €22 million via foreign operating subsidiaries under ancillary facilities to the €1.21 billion MGF. In our LGD assessment, we have ranked all debt instruments at rank 1, except for the private placement notes, which we view to be in a slightly weaker position because of the absence of upstream guarantees from operating subsidiaries.

OUTLOOK

The rating is currently weakly positioned. The negative outlook mirrors the challenge for Nordex to sustainably strengthen profitability and thus to reduce leverage from the current level of 6.6x debt / EBITDA and 1.8x net debt / EBITDA. Over the next 3-6 months Moody's will closely monitor the further development in particular with regard to order intake and potential cancellations of orders, the company's ability to strengthen profitability and to generate positive free cash flow as well as to reduce leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be downgraded if Nordex fails to grow its top-line and improve its operating performance in the near term as expected. For a stable B3 rating Moody's expects Nordex to sustainably improve its Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin well above 1.0% and to manage Moody's-adjusted gross leverage below 6.5x Debt / EBITDA and net leverage well below 2.0x net debt / EBITDA. Likewise, negative free cash flow or tightening covenant headroom could increase downward pressure on the rating.

Upward potential would develop if Nordex is able to build on the new turbine generation and the strong order book indicated by (1) Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin exceeding 2.0%, (2) Moody's-adjusted gross leverage declining below 5.0x debt / EBITDA and net leverage well below 1.0x net debt / EBITDA on a sustained basis in combination with material positive free cash flow generation and a solid liquidity profile.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, Nordex SE (Nordex) is one of the leading manufacturers of onshore wind turbine generators (WTGs), holding a top four position globally (excluding Chinese companies). Nordex has production sites in Germany, Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, India and the US (mothballed). The group generated revenue of €3.3 billion during 2019, with a cumulated installed base of more than 28 gigawatts. The company generates around 88% of its revenue from the sale of turbines, while the rest comes from its service business, which involves providing maintenance, efficiency upgrades of turbines and repair services to its installed base. Nordex is occasionally also active in the area of project development. The company's stock has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2001 and is included in the TecDax and SDax indexes. In 2016, the company merged with former AWP. The parent company of AWP, Acciona S.A., is the main shareholder of Nordex, with a share of 36.41%. Acciona is an infrastructure and energy company, with sales of €7.2 billion in 2019. Acciona is also one of Nordex's top 10 customers.

