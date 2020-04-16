Moody's changes the outlook on Nordex to negative, affirms CFR at B3

Frankfurt am Main, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) of Nordex SE (Nordex). Concurrently Moody's
affirmed the B3 ratings of the company's €275 million senior
unsecured notes maturing in 2023. The outlook on all ratings has
been changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The manufacturing industry
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Nordex' credit profile, including its low
profitability and negative free cash flow have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Nordex
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Nordex of the breadth and
severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered.
The rating action was triggered by Moody's expectation that Nordex
-- given its weak positioning in the B3 category throughout FY 2019
-- might be challenged to improve credit metrics and restore free
cash flow generation into the requirements for the B3 rating category
in the next 12 -- 18 months. A severe contraction of operating
performance against the company's guidance for 2020 which has been
given excluding the coronavirus impact leading to continuing negative
free cash flow generation could result in a negative rating action over
the next few months.
The B3 CFR is constrained by (1) the limited product diversification and
some geographical concentration on Europe in the volatile wind industry;
(2) the weak operating performance and €200 million of negative free
cash flow (FCF) seen since 2017, reflecting fierce price pressure
from previous 2017-2018 orders in the industry; (3) some degree
of uncertainty over the sufficiency of the measures taken to restore profitability;
and (4) the low pricing power as the products are mainly undifferentiated,
which allowed Nordex to generate only modest profitability historically
compared with that of its other manufacturing peers.
At the same time, Nordex's CFR is supported by (1) the company's
improved scale, geographical footprint and product portfolio,
enhanced since its merger with Acciona Wind Power (AWP) in 2016,
although in a consolidating and intensively competitive environment;
(2) the solid cash position on its balance sheet (€510 million as
of 31 December 2019); (3) its service business representing around
12% of total revenue (2019), providing good visibility,
more stability and typically higher margins; and (4) the positive
prospects for the longer term growth of the global wind industry.
LIQUIDITY
We expect Nordex's liquidity over the next 12 months to be adequate,
although weakening. Assuming that part of the €510 million
of cash shown as of December 2019 is trapped overseas, we estimate
that around €450 million of cash is available for the group's liquidity
needs. Together with funds from operations these sources should
be sufficient to cover the group's liquidity needs of around €280
million, including capital spending, working capital needs,
debt maturities and working cash required to run the business.
On the back of weak FFO generation and assuming reduced advance payments
leading to an outflow of working capital, we expect Nordex to be
FCF negative in 2020. Nevertheless, we acknowledge the fact
that there is an element of unpredictability and volatility in its cash
flow, considering the large size and long lead times of projects
and different advance payment terms in different end-markets.
Nordex does not have any committed revolving cash credit facility but
retains a syndicated committed guarantee facility of €1.21
billion, of which up to €100 million can be drawn as cash via
ancillary facilities. The facility, which has been recently
renewed to mature in April 2023, is subject to three covenants (leverage,
interest coverage and an equity ratio). The covenants, which
are becoming increasingly demanding until maturity, provide the
group with initially adequate flexibility.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B3 rating to the company's €275 million senior unsecured
notes is at the same level as the CFR, which reflects the straightforward
capital structure of the group. Nordex, the ultimate holding
company, acts as a financing vehicle and is the borrower of most
of the financial debt, including the €275 million senior unsecured
notes and private placement notes (Schuldscheindarlehen), of which
about €240.5 million were outstanding as of December 2019.
In addition, Nordex is the borrower under a €1.21 billion
multicurrency guarantee facility agreement (MGF), which we do not
include in our Loss Given Default (LGD) assessment, as this refers
predominantly to non-cash performance and advance payment bonds.
While the private placement notes benefit from a guarantee of Nordex Energy
GmbH only, the notes and the MGF benefit from upstream guarantees
from operating subsidiaries representing more than 90% of aggregated
revenue, EBITDA and net assets. Beyond that, Nordex
Energy GmbH has borrowed €53.1 million under a loan from the
European Investment Bank and Nordex has borrowed €22 million via
foreign operating subsidiaries under ancillary facilities to the €1.21
billion MGF. In our LGD assessment, we have ranked all debt
instruments at rank 1, except for the private placement notes,
which we view to be in a slightly weaker position because of the absence
of upstream guarantees from operating subsidiaries.
OUTLOOK
The rating is currently weakly positioned. The negative outlook
mirrors the challenge for Nordex to sustainably strengthen profitability
and thus to reduce leverage from the current level of 6.6x debt
/ EBITDA and 1.8x net debt / EBITDA. Over the next 3-6
months Moody's will closely monitor the further development in particular
with regard to order intake and potential cancellations of orders,
the company's ability to strengthen profitability and to generate
positive free cash flow as well as to reduce leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be downgraded if Nordex fails to grow its top-line
and improve its operating performance in the near term as expected.
For a stable B3 rating Moody's expects Nordex to sustainably improve
its Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin well above 1.0%
and to manage Moody's-adjusted gross leverage below 6.5x
Debt / EBITDA and net leverage well below 2.0x net debt / EBITDA.
Likewise, negative free cash flow or tightening covenant headroom
could increase downward pressure on the rating.
Upward potential would develop if Nordex is able to build on the new turbine
generation and the strong order book indicated by (1) Moody's-adjusted
EBITA margin exceeding 2.0%, (2) Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage declining below 5.0x debt / EBITDA and net leverage
well below 1.0x net debt / EBITDA on a sustained basis in combination
with material positive free cash flow generation and a solid liquidity
profile.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, Nordex SE (Nordex) is one
of the leading manufacturers of onshore wind turbine generators (WTGs),
holding a top four position globally (excluding Chinese companies).
Nordex has production sites in Germany, Spain, Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico, India and the US (mothballed). The
group generated revenue of €3.3 billion during 2019,
with a cumulated installed base of more than 28 gigawatts. The
company generates around 88% of its revenue from the sale of turbines,
while the rest comes from its service business, which involves providing
maintenance, efficiency upgrades of turbines and repair services
to its installed base. Nordex is occasionally also active in the
area of project development. The company's stock has been listed
on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2001 and is included in the TecDax
and SDax indexes. In 2016, the company merged with former
AWP. The parent company of AWP, Acciona S.A.,
is the main shareholder of Nordex, with a share of 36.41%.
Acciona is an infrastructure and energy company, with sales of €7.2
billion in 2019. Acciona is also one of Nordex's top 10 customers.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
