Moody's changes the outlook on PetroRio's B1 rating to positive

New York, May 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Petro Rio S.A.'s ("PetroRio") B1 corporate family rating and the B1 ratings on PetroRio Luxembourg Trading S.a.r.l. ("PetroLux") $600 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2026. Simultaneously, Moody's changed the outlook on the ratings to positive from stable, following the announcement of the acquisition of Albacora Leste, an oil and gas producing field in Brazil that will materially increase PetroRio's production and reserves size, upon closing of the transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 28 April 2022 PetroRio announced the signing of an agreement to acquire 90% of Albacora Leste, an oil and gas producing field located in the Campos basis, Southeast of Brazil, from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - PETROBRAS (Ba1 stable) for $1.95 billion; the deal includes the possible additional payment of up to $250 million, depending on the annual average Brent price in 2023-24. The deal is subject to the usual conditions-precedent for this type of transactions, such as approval by the Brazilian oil and gas regulator and the antitrust body.

Albacora Leste is located next to PetroRio's largest oil field, Frade, in the same Campos basin. According to Petrobras, in the first quarter 2022, Albacora Leste produced close to 25,500 barrels of equivalent oil and gas per day (boe/d), which compares to PetroRio's current close to 36,000 boe/d production. Upon closing of the transaction, PetroRio's production will have grown by about 60%. PetroRio estimates that Albacora Leste will bring about 240 million barrels of net proved reserves to the company, based on a Brent price estimate of $62 per barrel.

PetroRio's B1 rating are based on its small asset base and size of crude oil production; its high operating risk due to geographic concentration and the mature nature of its oil and gas assets; and the high risk related to the dependence on acquisitions of oil and gas assets to sustain production or grow. These challenges are mitigated by PetroRio's high operating efficiency and cash generation, which supports low debt leverage and adequate interest coverage ratios for its rating category; high capital spending flexibility; favorable regulatory environment; and the fact that the company's capital is listed in the Brazilian stock exchange, which tends to strengthen corporate governance.

The positive outlook on PetroRio's B1 rating is supported by Moody's expectation that the acquisition of Albacora Leste, upon closing, will be accretive to the credit profile of the company because i) it will materially increase PetroRio's production and reserves size and ii) it will be funded based on the company's sound financial policies, therefore not negatively affecting its capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

PetroRio's B1 ratings could be upgraded after the approval of the acquisition of Albacora Leste by the Brazilian oil & gas regulator and the antitrust body while the company (1) increases production to between 50,000 and 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d); (2) sustains leveraged full-cycle ratio, which measures an oil company's ability to generate cash after operating, financial and reserve replacement costs, consistently above 2.5x; (3) maintains E&P debt/proved developed reserves below $8.0, all of which while maintaining an adequate liquidity profile.

PetroRio's B1 ratings could be downgraded if (1) retained cash flow (cash from operations before working capital requirements less dividends) to total debt declines below 25%, with limited prospects of a quick turnaround; (2) if interest coverage, measured as EBITDA/interest expense, falls below 4.0x, with limited prospects of a quick turnaround and (3) if there is a deterioration of the company's liquidity profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PetroRio is an independent oil and gas production company focused on assets located mainly in the Campos basin, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, its total assets amounted to $1.2 billion.

