Moody's changes the outlook on Qatar to positive, affirms Aa3 rating

New York, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on the Government of Qatar to positive from stable and affirmed its long-term issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings at Aa3. Moody's also affirmed the Government of Qatar's (P)Aa3 foreign-currency senior unsecured medium-term note program rating.

The change of outlook to positive reflects the prospect that the improvement in Qatar's debt metrics, observed in 2021-22 as a result of elevated energy prices, can be sustained in the medium term even if oil and natural gas prices moderate over the next few years. In Moody's view, Qatar's planned expansion of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production capacity and the likelihood that the government reduces capital spending after hosting the FIFA World Cup this year have the potential to compensate for lower revenue due to lower energy prices and hence prevent a deterioration in debt metrics over the longer term.

The rating affirmation is supported by a number of strengths embedded in Qatar's credit profile, which underpin the sovereign's demonstrated capacity to absorb shocks and longer-term credit challenges. These strengths include Qatar's exceptionally high level of per-capita income, vast hydrocarbon reserves with low extraction costs, the government's robust net asset position, and an established track record of macroeconomic and fiscal policy effectiveness, notwithstanding elevated external debt and some transparency shortcomings. A large stock of sovereign wealth fund assets and dominance on natural gas in Qatar's hydrocarbon export mix will help to mitigate the exposure to longer-term credit risks related to global carbon transition, which stem from the sovereign's very high economic and fiscal reliance on the hydrocarbon sector, although over time Qatar's significant transformation of the economy and revenue base will be needed to maintain a high rating.

Moody's has also affirmed the Aa3 foreign-currency backed senior unsecured debt rating of SoQ Sukuk A Q.S.C., a special purpose vehicle incorporated in the State of Qatar, which is wholly owned by the Government of Qatar and its issuances are, in Moody's view, ultimately the obligation of the Government of Qatar.

Qatar's local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country ceilings remain unchanged at Aa1. The LC ceiling, two notches above the Aa3 sovereign rating, reflects the government's large footprint in the economy and reliance on a single source of revenue, which is set against Qatar's predicable institutions and its strong external position. The FC ceiling, also at Aa1, reflects extremely low transfer and convertibility risks given the central bank's robust foreign exchange reserves and Moody's view that Qatar's very large sovereign wealth fund assets could also be used to support the exchange rate if needed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE CHANGE OF OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE

REVENUE WINDFALL FROM ELEVATED HYDROCARBON PRICES OFFERS PROSECT FOR SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENT IN SOVEREIGN DEBT METRICS

A surge in oil and LNG prices since 2020 has generated a large revenue windfall for Qatar, turning its small fiscal deficit in 2020 and balanced budget in 2021 into a large fiscal surplus this year. Based on the assumption that oil prices average around $100/barrel this year, Moody's estimates that the fiscal surplus will be around 9.5% of GDP in 2022, offering the government an opportunity to reduce its debt burden below the level last seen in 2016, when its outstanding debt was equivalent to around 47% of GDP.

The government has already used some of the revenue windfall to reduce debt. Moody's estimates that as of September 2022, government debt declined to around 42% of estimated full-year GDP (126% of full-year revenue) from 58.4% of GDP (197% of revenue) at the end of 2021 and 72.7% of GDP (222% of revenue) in 2020, and this level is likely to remain broadly unchanged through the end of the year.

Although Moody's expects oil prices to remain volatile and eventually decline to around $50-70/barrel in the medium term, the agency's view is that the geopolitical risk premium related to the military conflict in Ukraine will keep oil prices elevated during the next two years, and oil prices will likely average above the medium-term range well into 2025. Based on these assumptions, Qatar's fiscal balance will likely remain in robust surplus (around 5-10% of GDP) for the next few years, facilitating scope for further reductions in government debt. Under Moody's baseline assumptions, government debt could decline below 40% of GDP by the end of 2023 even if energy prices moderate, reducing the size of the fiscal surplus and limiting growth in nominal GDP.

CAPITAL SPENDING REDUCTIONS AND RAMP-UP IN LNG OUTPUT HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO OFFSET REVENUE IMPACT OF DECLINING ENERGY PRICES OVER LONGER TERM

Qatar's national oil and gas company is currently progressing its plans to expand the country's natural gas and LNG production capacity. By adding six new liquefaction trains, the project aims to increase Qatar's LNG output by 40% to 110 million tons per annum (mtpa) during 2025-27 and another 15% (to 126 mtpa) during 2027-28. The expansion is set to significantly increase the country's LNG exports, the output of natural gas condensate, and the related government revenue. LNG exports alone were equivalent to nearly 30% of GDP in 2021, contributing more than 70% to the overall hydrocarbon export mix, and accounting for more than 61% of total goods exports. On the fiscal side, Qatar's oil and gas revenue (including the portion derived from LNG and natural gas condensate) accounted for more than 80% of total government revenue and were equivalent to around 24% of GDP.

Over the next few years, Qatar's fiscal performance is also likely to benefit from spending cuts. The government significantly increased its capital spending after 2010, when it won the bid to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Over the past 10 years the government spent around QAR73 billion ($20 billion) per year on average developing and upgrading infrastructure and getting the country ready to host the tournament. Moody's expects that over the next 5-10 years capital spending will be significantly reduced as most major planned infrastructure projects are now completed. Assuming that capital spending averages around QAR55 billion ($15 billion) per year over the next five years, Moody's expects that total government spending could decline to around 20% of GDP by 2027 from an average of 30% of GDP during 2017-21.

Significant spending reduction and higher hydrocarbon output over the next five years would make government finances more resilient to potential future declines in oil prices and, in Moody's view, has the potential to fully offset the negative fiscal impact of moderating energy prices toward the end of the decade.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE Aa3 RATINGS

EXCEPTIONALLY HIGH PER-CAPITA INCOME, VAST HYDROCARBON RESERVES AND LARGE SOVEREIGN ASSETS MITIGATE RISKS DUE TO HEAVY RELIANCE ON HYDROCARBONS

Qatar's Aa3 rating reflects its moderately high, but declining, debt burden, which is set against the government's very large stock of financial assets. Meanwhile, the sovereign's heavy economic and fiscal reliance on the hydrocarbon sector is balanced by its proven capacity to absorb shocks and features that underpin its resilience to longer-term structural challenges related to global carbon transition.

Qatar's exceptionally high per-capita income level, which was nearly $105,000 in 2021 on a purchasing power parity (PPP) basis, is one of the highest among all sovereigns rated by Moody's and around 70% higher than the median for Aaa-Aa rated sovereigns. This high per-capita income level affords the government a high degree of policy flexibility to adjust to large economic and fiscal shocks without triggering social instability, more so that Qatar's citizens (Qatari nationals) account for only around 10% of the total population and their unemployment rate – which has only a very weak link to the level of economic activity in the non-hydrocarbon sector – was less than 0.5% in 2021.

Qatar's very high level of proved hydrocarbon reserves, which indicate the country would be able to produce natural gas and crude oil at around the current rate for another 140 and 40 years, respectively, imply very strong income generation potential in the hydrocarbon sector, which is further supported by Qatar's very low production costs. The LNG production cost, which Moody's estimates to be among the lowest globally at around $2 per million British thermal units, gives Qatar a uniquely competitive position in the global natural gas market, where it was the second largest LNG exporter in 2021, and positions it well against the potential longer-term impact of carbon transition on demand and prices of fossil fuels.

Qatar's sovereign debt burden is partly mitigated by the government's very large sovereign wealth fund buffers, accumulated during the times of elevated energy prices. Moody's estimates that these assets stood at nearly 250% of GDP in 2021 and assumes that their liquid foreign-currency portion (around 50% of the total) covered more than 200% of total government debt – notwithstanding significant transparency shortcomings with respect to the level and the composition of the government's financial assets. In addition to supporting debt sustainability, buffering the long-standing peg to the US dollar, Qatar's very large government financial assets also provide a buffer against the potential negative economic and fiscal impact of global energy transition and could be deployed, over longer term, to transform the country's economic model away from its heavy reliance on hydrocarbons.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Qatar's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting highly negative exposure to environmental risks and neutral to low social risks, which are contained by its relatively strong institutions and governance and economic resilience, including the availability of very significant financial resources in the form of sovereign wealth fund assets that can be used to absorb shocks and negative environmental trends.

Qatar's highly negative exposure to environmental risks, reflected in its E-4 issuer profile score, mainly relates to carbon transition due to its economic and fiscal reliance on the hydrocarbon sector, which is however partly mitigated by very low hydrocarbon production costs and a relatively cleaner mix of fossil fuels that it produces. Qatar is also one of the world's most arid states and rapid economic and population growth in recent decades have increased challenges surrounding water sustainability. While the majority of Qatar's water is produced by energy-intensive desalination plants, which are vulnerable to attacks and oil spills, the country has access to cheap energy that mitigates some of this risk. Despite its exposure to rising sea levels, Qatar has sufficient resources that can be employed over time to preemptively mitigate this risk.

Exposure to social risks is neutral to low (S-2 issuer profile score). Despite strong population growth in recent decades, Qatar's unemployment rate is very low and the country's very small share of citizens in total population (only around 10%) and an even smaller share in the labor force will limit labor market pressures in the foreseeable future while also ensuring sustainability of the delivery of high-quality public services to the citizens.

Qatar's relatively strong institutions and governance strength support its positive G-1 issuer profile score. Moody's assessment of Qatar's institutions and governance strength reflects the track record of macroeconomic and fiscal policy effectiveness as well as improving quality of legislative and executive institutions, underpinned by incrementally stronger control of corruption and rule of law.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 104,740 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 1.5% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 6.5% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: 0.2% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 14.6% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 161.5% (2021)

Economic resiliency: a1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 28 October 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Qatar, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially increased. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Increasing evidence that the improvements in government debt metrics realized during 2021-22 will be sustained beyond the period of elevated hydrocarbon prices would support an upgrade. An upgrade would also reflect an established track record of higher fiscal policy effectiveness, likely through capital spending reductions in the context of a medium-term fiscal panning framework as the government's large infrastructure projects related to the hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are now completed.

The positive outlook means that a downgrade is unlikely in the near term. A significant reversal in the government's fiscal policy direction would likely lead to a stabilization of the outlook and could prompt a downgrade, in particular if accompanied by a significant deterioration in the medium-term outlook for energy prices, indicating that the recent improvements in Qatar's fiscal strength metrics would likely be reversed. A significant escalation of regional geopolitical tensions, threatening to disrupt Qatar's hydrocarbon exports, would also exert downward pressure on the rating.

