Moody's changes the outlook on Quimper's ratings to negative from stable; B2 rating affirmed

Stockholm, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on
Quimper AB's (Ahlsell) ratings to negative from stable. Concurrently,
Moody's affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), the B2-PD
probability of default rating (PDR) the B1 ratings of the Senior secured
1st Lien Term Loan B and Senior secured revolving credit facility and
the Caa1 rating of the Senior secured 2nd Lien Term Loan.
A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented, and we view them as a social
risk factor under our assessment of ESG considerations.
Today's rating action reflects an increased risk that Ahlsell's
key credit ratios will not be restored to the requirements for the current
B2 rating, in light of slightly weaker profitability in 2019 and
the potential for macroeconomic weakness in Ahlsell's key markets
as a consequence of the Covid-19 outbreak. For 2019 (on
a pro forma basis), Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA and operating
margin stood at 6.8x and 6.1% respectively,
against the previous expectation of improvements. Given that the
current environment might prove challenging in terms of respecting factors
that could lead to a downgrade -- failure to reduce and sustain debt/EBITDA
below 6.5x and operating margin remaining below 7% -
we see an increased risk for a ratings downgrade over the next quarters,
in particular in a scenario of weakened free cash flow generation.
The rating affirmation reflects Ahlsell's solid liquidity profile
and superior track record to generate free cash flows (FCF), with
only 1 year of negative FCF since 2006, provide some cushion in
a scenario of weakening operating performance. We previously had
modelled for the absolute debt level to come down by means of debt prepayment
in 2020, which will most likely not take place as long as revenue
visibility remains low due to the current crisis. Nevertheless,
the affirmation of the rating rests on the company parking free cash flows
on the balance sheet and uses it first and foremost to pay down debt.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook balances potential negative impact from the coronavirus
outbreak, which in our downside case translates to gross and debt/EBITDA
increasing to 8.2x and 6.9x in 2020 from 6.8x and
6.2x in 2019, with the company's solid liquidity profile
and expectations to still generate positive FCF. The relatively
high profitability compared to other peers in the distribution industry,
historically above 7%, and long track record of sustaining
high irrespective of market environment also acts as a mitigating factor
to potential negative ratings pressure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A prerequisite for considering stabilizing the outlook is that the company
pays down debt as originally planned.
Furthermore, positive ratings pressure would arise should debt/EBITDA
trend toward 5.0x on a sustained basis, operating margins
of 10% or above and retained cash flow (RCF) / debt above 10%.
The company's ratings could be downgraded should debt/EBITDA stay
above 6.5x, operating margins remaining below 7% and
RCF/debt trend toward mid-single digits in percentage terms.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Quimper AB
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....1st Lien Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1
....2nd Lien Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Quimper AB
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PROFILE
Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Quimper AB (Ahlsell) is
a pan-Nordic wholesale distributor providing professional users
with a wide assortment of goods and services in the HVAC, electricals
and tools and supplies segments. The company is active in all four
Nordic countries, with Sweden generating 66% of revenue,
Norway 19%, Finland 12%, and Denmark and other
regions 2%. The company is owned by funds affiliated with
CVC Capital Partners. Pro forma for 2019, the company reported
revenue of SEK32.7 billion and EBITDA of SEK3.3 billion.
