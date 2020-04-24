Moody's changes the outlook on Quimper's ratings to negative from stable; B2 rating affirmed

Stockholm, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Quimper AB's (Ahlsell) ratings to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) the B1 ratings of the Senior secured 1st Lien Term Loan B and Senior secured revolving credit facility and the Caa1 rating of the Senior secured 2nd Lien Term Loan.

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented, and we view them as a social risk factor under our assessment of ESG considerations.

Today's rating action reflects an increased risk that Ahlsell's key credit ratios will not be restored to the requirements for the current B2 rating, in light of slightly weaker profitability in 2019 and the potential for macroeconomic weakness in Ahlsell's key markets as a consequence of the Covid-19 outbreak. For 2019 (on a pro forma basis), Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA and operating margin stood at 6.8x and 6.1% respectively, against the previous expectation of improvements. Given that the current environment might prove challenging in terms of respecting factors that could lead to a downgrade -- failure to reduce and sustain debt/EBITDA below 6.5x and operating margin remaining below 7% - we see an increased risk for a ratings downgrade over the next quarters, in particular in a scenario of weakened free cash flow generation.

The rating affirmation reflects Ahlsell's solid liquidity profile and superior track record to generate free cash flows (FCF), with only 1 year of negative FCF since 2006, provide some cushion in a scenario of weakening operating performance. We previously had modelled for the absolute debt level to come down by means of debt prepayment in 2020, which will most likely not take place as long as revenue visibility remains low due to the current crisis. Nevertheless, the affirmation of the rating rests on the company parking free cash flows on the balance sheet and uses it first and foremost to pay down debt.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook balances potential negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak, which in our downside case translates to gross and debt/EBITDA increasing to 8.2x and 6.9x in 2020 from 6.8x and 6.2x in 2019, with the company's solid liquidity profile and expectations to still generate positive FCF. The relatively high profitability compared to other peers in the distribution industry, historically above 7%, and long track record of sustaining high irrespective of market environment also acts as a mitigating factor to potential negative ratings pressure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A prerequisite for considering stabilizing the outlook is that the company pays down debt as originally planned.

Furthermore, positive ratings pressure would arise should debt/EBITDA trend toward 5.0x on a sustained basis, operating margins of 10% or above and retained cash flow (RCF) / debt above 10%.

The company's ratings could be downgraded should debt/EBITDA stay above 6.5x, operating margins remaining below 7% and RCF/debt trend toward mid-single digits in percentage terms.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Quimper AB

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....1st Lien Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

....2nd Lien Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Quimper AB

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PROFILE

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Quimper AB (Ahlsell) is a pan-Nordic wholesale distributor providing professional users with a wide assortment of goods and services in the HVAC, electricals and tools and supplies segments. The company is active in all four Nordic countries, with Sweden generating 66% of revenue, Norway 19%, Finland 12%, and Denmark and other regions 2%. The company is owned by funds affiliated with CVC Capital Partners. Pro forma for 2019, the company reported revenue of SEK32.7 billion and EBITDA of SEK3.3 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

