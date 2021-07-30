Moody's changes the outlook on Siemens to stable; affirms its A1 issuer rating

Frankfurt am Main, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook to stable from negative on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Siemens) and its guaranteed subsidiaries. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed all outstanding ratings of Siemens and its guaranteed subsidiaries, including Siemens' A1 long-term issuer rating.

The full list of affected ratings and outlooks are at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's outlook stabilization reflects the increasing likelihood that Siemens will be able and willing to restore its credit metrics fully in line with Moody's expectation for the A1 rating latest by the end of its fiscal year ending September 2022 (fiscal 2022), such as Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.5x. Since August 2020, when the agency changed the outlook to negative following the announcement of the transformational and mostly debt funded acquisition of Varian, Siemens has successfully executed its action plan envisaged at the time of the announcement. It has concluded the spin-off of its energy business; reduced its pension underfunding from the contribution of its stake in Bentley Systems to a pension trust; announced and concluded the sale of Flender business; and raised both equity and debt at attractive terms to fund the Varian acquisition. In addition, since August 2020 Siemens has operationally well exceeded the agency's expectations in terms of EBITDA as well as cash flow generation and Moody's believes that the operational environment for most of the company's businesses will continue to support further earnings growth through fiscal 2022.

Even though Siemens has recently slightly relaxed its financial policies, which included a shift to progressive dividend from a percentage of net income and a revision of the company's industrial net leverage ceiling to 1.5x (including leases) from 1.0x (excluding leases), Moody's expects that Siemens will continue to largely operate with the credit metrics commensurate with its A1 rating and that any deterioration of the metrics, for instance following future acquisitions, will only be temporary. In that context Moody's recognizes Siemens's strong free cash flow (FCF) generation capabilities, its stakes in listed assets that provide a degree of financial flexibility, as well as the underlying strengthening of its business profile, supported by an ongoing shift towards more recurring and more profitable businesses and a focus on structural cost reduction. Consequently, the agency expects Siemens' profitability metrics to be sustainably higher compared to historical levels, which supports the company's positioning in the A1 rating category.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

In terms of governance considerations, Moody's regards Siemens' conservative financial policies to be largely commensurate with the A1 rating. Environmental considerations include Siemens' commitment to becoming carbon neutral from its own operations by 2030 as well as its contribution to help its customers with a shift towards more efficient and less resource intensive practices. The assessment of social risks includes Siemens' solid performance amid the pandemic, which Moody's classifies as social risk under its ESG framework.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade Siemens' A1 long term issuer rating if (1) the agency gets an evidence of a sustained erosion in Siemens' competitive strength, profitability and cash flow generation or the company's management implements a more aggressive financial policy; (2) integration and growth execution of the acquired businesses fail to materialize; (3) Siemens fails to clearly reduce its adjusted gross debt / EBITDA towards 2.5x during fiscal 2022 and keep it below that afterwards; (4) Siemens' financial policy shifts towards a higher permanent financial leverage, either through additional debt-funded acquisitions or share buybacks exceeding FCF generation; (5) adjusted retained cash flow (RCF) / debt remains sustainably below 20%; and (6) Moody's adjusted EBITA margin meaningfully and sustainably decreases below 12%.

Moody's could upgrade the issuer rating if Siemens continues to deliver profitable revenue growth throughout its broad operations, while maintaining a prudent financial policy, as exemplified by: (1) Moody's adjusted EBITA margin sustainably exceeding 15%; (2) Moody's adjusted gross debt / EBITDA declining sustainably below 1.5x, accompanied by strong liquidity; and (3) Moody's adjusted RCF / debt exceeding sustainably 25%.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Affirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Siemens Capital Company, LLC

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Siemens Financieringsmaatschappij N.V.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Siemens is one of the world's largest manufacturing and technology companies, with revenue from continuing operations of around €57 billion in fiscal 2020.

