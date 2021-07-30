Moody's changes the outlook on Siemens to stable; affirms its A1 issuer rating

Frankfurt am Main, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
changed the outlook to stable from negative on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
(Siemens) and its guaranteed subsidiaries. Concurrently,
Moody's has affirmed all outstanding ratings of Siemens and its
guaranteed subsidiaries, including Siemens' A1 long-term
issuer rating.
The full list of affected ratings and outlooks are at the end of the press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's outlook stabilization reflects the increasing likelihood
that Siemens will be able and willing to restore its credit metrics fully
in line with Moody's expectation for the A1 rating latest by the
end of its fiscal year ending September 2022 (fiscal 2022), such
as Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.5x. Since
August 2020, when the agency changed the outlook to negative following
the announcement of the transformational and mostly debt funded acquisition
of Varian, Siemens has successfully executed its action plan envisaged
at the time of the announcement. It has concluded the spin-off
of its energy business; reduced its pension underfunding from the
contribution of its stake in Bentley Systems to a pension trust;
announced and concluded the sale of Flender business; and raised
both equity and debt at attractive terms to fund the Varian acquisition.
In addition, since August 2020 Siemens has operationally well exceeded
the agency's expectations in terms of EBITDA as well as cash flow
generation and Moody's believes that the operational environment
for most of the company's businesses will continue to support further
earnings growth through fiscal 2022.
Even though Siemens has recently slightly relaxed its financial policies,
which included a shift to progressive dividend from a percentage of net
income and a revision of the company's industrial net leverage ceiling
to 1.5x (including leases) from 1.0x (excluding leases),
Moody's expects that Siemens will continue to largely operate with
the credit metrics commensurate with its A1 rating and that any deterioration
of the metrics, for instance following future acquisitions,
will only be temporary. In that context Moody's recognizes
Siemens's strong free cash flow (FCF) generation capabilities,
its stakes in listed assets that provide a degree of financial flexibility,
as well as the underlying strengthening of its business profile,
supported by an ongoing shift towards more recurring and more profitable
businesses and a focus on structural cost reduction. Consequently,
the agency expects Siemens' profitability metrics to be sustainably
higher compared to historical levels, which supports the company's
positioning in the A1 rating category.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
In terms of governance considerations, Moody's regards Siemens'
conservative financial policies to be largely commensurate with the A1
rating. Environmental considerations include Siemens' commitment
to becoming carbon neutral from its own operations by 2030 as well as
its contribution to help its customers with a shift towards more efficient
and less resource intensive practices. The assessment of social
risks includes Siemens' solid performance amid the pandemic, which
Moody's classifies as social risk under its ESG framework.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could downgrade Siemens' A1 long term issuer rating if (1)
the agency gets an evidence of a sustained erosion in Siemens' competitive
strength, profitability and cash flow generation or the company's
management implements a more aggressive financial policy; (2) integration
and growth execution of the acquired businesses fail to materialize;
(3) Siemens fails to clearly reduce its adjusted gross debt / EBITDA towards
2.5x during fiscal 2022 and keep it below that afterwards;
(4) Siemens' financial policy shifts towards a higher permanent financial
leverage, either through additional debt-funded acquisitions
or share buybacks exceeding FCF generation; (5) adjusted retained
cash flow (RCF) / debt remains sustainably below 20%; and
(6) Moody's adjusted EBITA margin meaningfully and sustainably decreases
below 12%.
Moody's could upgrade the issuer rating if Siemens continues to deliver
profitable revenue growth throughout its broad operations, while
maintaining a prudent financial policy, as exemplified by:
(1) Moody's adjusted EBITA margin sustainably exceeding 15%;
(2) Moody's adjusted gross debt / EBITDA declining sustainably below
1.5x, accompanied by strong liquidity; and (3) Moody's
adjusted RCF / debt exceeding sustainably 25%.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Affirmations:
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1
.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A1
....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Siemens Capital Company, LLC
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed
P-1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Siemens Financieringsmaatschappij N.V.
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1
....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed
(P)P-1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Siemens is one of the world's largest manufacturing and technology companies,
with revenue from continuing operations of around €57 billion in
fiscal 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Martin Fujerik
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454