Moody's changes the outlook on Teck Resources to positive; affirms its Baa3 unsecured rating

Toronto, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Teck Resources Limited's ("Teck") senior unsecured rating at Baa3 and at the same time, Moody's changed the outlook to positive from stable.

"The outlook change to positive reflects the near-completion the Quebrada Blanca II (QB2) project, that will support sustainably higher copper production, and drive its ability to generate significant earnings and free cash flow through a range of copper prices", said Jamie Koutsoukis, Moody's analyst.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Teck Resources Limited

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Teck Resources Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Teck's Baa3 senior unsecured rating is supported by its 1) good scale (~CAD19 billion revenue), 2) excellent liquidity, with funding for the remainder of its QB2 copper project in hand, 3) product and geographic diversity (metallurgical (steelmaking or "met") coal, copper, zinc and bitumen at 14 operating sites), 4) good average cost positions and 5) a conservative approach to project development and liquidity risk. Teck is constrained by 1) its exposure to volatile commodity prices (met coal in particular, but also copper and zinc) which can result in large swings in leverage and cash flow, and 2) execution risk in ramping up its QB2 project and in production at the project reaching planned levels.

Teck's transformative QB2 project (which is expected to produce 316,000 tonnes per year of copper-equivalent for the first five full years) in Chile continues to progress with first copper from Line 1 targeted for late 2022. However, if COVID-19 absenteeism and related vendor specialty craft availability continue into the fourth quarter, project completion may be delayed into January 2023. With the project at the tail end of construction, the remaining execution risk is low as Teck's portion of remaining capex is on hand and major milestones have been met. Once QB2 is complete, Teck's concentration to met coal, which has significantly higher price volatility than copper, will be reduced to about 38% from about 47%. In addition, the medium-term fundamentals for copper remain strong because diminishing copper recoveries and grades, a lack of new mine development and increased metal demand expected because of its use in green energy.

Teck's liquidity is excellent. Sources of liquidity total about CAD9.4 billion. Sources include 1) cash of CAD 2.7 billion at June 30 2022, 2) CAD5.2 billion of availability on its committed credit facility (US$4 billion facility maturing October 2026) and 3) Moody's estimate of about CAD1.5 billion in free cash flow (using Moody's price sensitivities of $160/tonne for met coal, $3.50/lb for copper in 2023) to the end of 2023. Uses of liquidity include about CAD800 million of scheduled debt principal and lease payments to the end of 2023. There are no material debt maturities until 2030. Moody's expects that Teck will maintain ample buffer to its net debt/capitalization debt covenant.

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Teck's credit profile will strengthen once QB2 begins production, which incorporates our view that the improved fundamentals of the copper market are seen as sustainable and capital spending begins to step down.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade to Baa2 would be considered if:

• Teck is able ramp up production at QB2 without any meaningful setbacks

• The company reduces debt that has increased during the construction of QB2

• Operating costs for zinc, copper and met coal remain in the lower half of the cost curve

• Teck continues to demonstrate conservative financial policies that includes maintaining robust liquidity

• (CFO-Dividends)/debt to be consistently at or above 40% (98% LTM June 2022)

• Adjusted debt/EBITDA maintained at or below 2x (0.7x LTM June 2022).

The ratings could be downgraded if:

• Adjusted debt /EBITDA is sustained above 2.75x (0.7x LTM June 2022)

• (CFO-Dividends)/debt is sustained below 30% (98% LTM June 2022), or

• If liquidity weakens materially, most likely during adverse market conditions coupled with project spending.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck Resources Limited is a diversified mining company with assets in Canada, the US, Peru and Chile. The company is a leading producer of metallurgical coal, operates one of the world's largest zinc mines (Red Dog in Alaska) and also produces a meaningful amount of copper. Revenues were CAD19.2 billion for the twelve months ending June 2022.

