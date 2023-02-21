info

Rating Action:

Moody's changes the outlook on Teck Resources to stable; affirms its Baa3 unsecured rating

21 Feb 2023

Toronto, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Teck Resources Limited's ("Teck") senior unsecured rating at Baa3 and at the same time, Moody's changed the outlook to stable from positive.

On 21 February, Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") announced a proposed reorganization of its business to separate Teck into two independent, publicly-listed companies: Teck Metals Corp. ("Teck Metals") and Elk Valley Resources Ltd. ("EVR"). The spin-off of the metallurgical coal assets weakens the credit profile of Teck Metals relative to the predecessor company because of the loss of product diversity (on an owned asset basis), and elevated concentration to QB2.

Teck Metals will retain exposure to the EVR assets through an 87.5% interest in a gross revenue royalty and preferred shares of EVR (collectively, the "Transition Capital Structure" or "TCS") whereby Teck Metals will receive quarterly payments consisting of royalty payments and preferred share redemption amounts that will in aggregate equal 90% of EVR free cash flow. However, since EVR will be separately managed, Teck Metals does not have the ability to influence investment and capital spending decisions which could affect the timing and size of the free cash flow Teck Metals receives.  In addition, the removal of the EVR assets creates an increased exposure to QB2 relative to the predecessor company Teck Resources. It is expected that in 2024 when QB2 is fully operational, the mine will contribute over 30% of Teck Metals operating cash flow (this excludes any TCS payments).

With the removal of the metallurgical coal assets, Moody's expects that Teck Metals' adjusted debt to EBITDA will be about 1.8x (using Moody's mid-point price sensitivities) in 2024 once QB2 is at full production which is in line for its the rating. Furthermore, this metric does not incorporate any payments from the TCS , which if considered in EBITDA would lower leverage to about 1.3x.

Given the structure of the TCS, with contractually mandated royalty payments of 90% of EVR free cash flow (87.5% to Teck Metals) and a 6.5% quarterly dividend on the C$4.4 billion of preferred shares, combined with the competitive cost profile (C$109/tonne in 2022) of the EVR assets Moody's expects that Teck Metals will receive meaningful cash payments from the TCS structure. Though the size and timing of the payments can be affected by metallurgical coal prices that have historically seen volatility, Moody's expects that at a minimum the company will receive the preferred dividend of C$286 million per annum which will bolster Teck Metals cash flow.

Teck will seek shareholder approval of the reorganization at its annual and special meeting of shareholders expected to be held on or about April 26,  and expects that the transaction will be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Teck Resources Limited

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Teck Resources Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Teck's rating, pro-forma the reorganization, will benefit form from its: 1) good scale with expected copper equivalent attributable production expected to be around 600 kilotonnes per year once its Quebrada Blanca II (QB2) copper project reaches full production capacity; 2) a diverse geographic footprint with mining, smelting and refining facilities in Canada, the US, Peru, and Chile; 3) cost competitive mines capable of generating positive earnings and free cash flow at current and lower copper prices; and 4) a conservative approach to project development and liquidity risk combined with a balanced capital allocation policy that provides financial flexibility and commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet.

The rating is constrained by: 1) its concentration in copper and zinc (this does not account for any TCS payments) and related price volatility; 2) execution risk in ramping up its QB2 project and production at the project reaching planned levels; and 3) an expected concentration of production and revenue from QB2 (around 30% based on its 60% ownership of the project) once it reaches full production.

Teck Metals' credit profile also considers the liquidity and cash flow benefit the TCS with EVR will provide to Teck Metals. However, as EVR will be independently managed, there is risk that the amount and timing of the cash flows provided to Teck Metals could be lower or at a more gradual cadence than when the assets were owned by Teck Resources.

Teck's liquidity is expected to be excellent. Sources of liquidity total about C$9.4 billion and include: 1) proforma cash of C$2.3 billion at December 31, 2022; 2) C$5.2 billion of availability on its committed credit facility (US$4 billion facility expiring October 2026); and 3) about C$930 million in cash associated with payments from the TCS. Uses of liquidity total about C$3.4 billion and include: 1) Moody's estimate of about C$3 billion in negative free cash flow (using Moody's price sensitivities of $3.75/lb for copper and $1.40/lb for zinc in 2023) to the end of 2023; and 2) about C$420 million of scheduled debt principal and lease payments to the end of 2023. There are no material debt maturities until 2030. Moody's expects that Teck will maintain ample buffer to its net debt/capitalization debt covenant.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Teck Metals credit profile will strengthen once QB2 begins production which incorporates our view that the improved fundamentals of the copper market are sustainable and capital spending declines. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that the company will maintain financial discipline regarding expansion capital expenditures and shareholder distributions, and maintain strong liquidity to mitigate commodity price volatility and project spending risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if

- Teck is able ramp up production at QB2 without any meaningful setbacks and realize expected cash costs and move forward on its other projects reducing expected cash flow concentration at QB2

- The company reduces debt that has increased during the construction of QB2

- Operating costs for zinc, and copper remain in the lower half of the cost curve

- Teck continues to demonstrate conservative financial policies that includes maintaining robust liquidity

- Quantitatively, an upgrade would be considered if the company can sustain: (i) EBIT/Interest of at least 6x, (ii) Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA under 2x and (iii) (CFO-Dividends)/Debt of at least 35%.

The ratings could be downgraded if:

- Teck experiences problems at QB2 resulting in lower production, or increased costs at the mine.

- Profitability and cash generation capacity deteriorate because of a decline in metal prices or significantly lower production volumes.

- Performance at EVR is less than expected and there is the prospect that EVR may require financial support.

- Quantitatively, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if: (i) Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA were to rise above 2.75x on a sustained basis (ii) (CFO-Dividends)/Debt is maintained below 30% and (iii) EBIT/Interest expense falls below 4.5x.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck Resources Limited is a diversified mining company with assets in Canada, the US, Peru and Chile. The company is a leading producer of metallurgical coal, operates one of the world's largest zinc mines (Red Dog in Alaska) and also produces a meaningful amount of copper.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jamie Koutsoukis
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Paresh Chari
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com