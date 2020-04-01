Moody's changes the outlook on Total to negative; affirms its Aa3 and P-1 ratings

Frankfurt am Main, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed the outlook on Total S.A. (Total) and its
guaranteed subsidiaries to negative from stable. Concurrently,
Moody's has affirmed all the Aa3 long term ratings and P-1 short
term ratings of Total, its guaranteed subsidiaries, as well
as the ratings of revenue bonds guaranteed by Total. The full list
of all affected ratings and entities is included in the end of the press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The oil and gas sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's
action reflects the impact on Total of the breadth and severity of the
shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The negative outlook reflects increasing likelihood that Total will not
be able or willing to sustain credit metrics commensurate with an Aa3
rating, such as retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt sustainably above
30%. Even before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemics
Total's ratings have been positioned relatively weakly in the Aa3
rating category. Total achieved retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt,
as adjusted by Moody's, of around 29% in 2019 and we
expect that the metrics will deteriorate significantly in 2020 before
starting to recover in 2021 with an expectation that the metrics will
move closer to the requirements to maintain the Aa3 rating.
The deterioration of Total's metrics in 2020 will be driven by a
meaningful reduction of the company's earnings and cash flows across most
of its businesses. Total's upstream earnings will suffer
from significantly lower oil prices, which on the wake of coronavirus
pandemics and with a price war in the industry plummeted in March 2020
below $30/bbl. Moody's believes that there is a risk
that the oil prices will not return to the agency's fundamental
medium-term price range of $50-$70/bbl (WTI)
before 2022. Moody's base case is based on the assumption
that the oil prices will remain low at around $40/bbl in 2020,
progressively improving towards $50/bbl in the course of 2021.
In addition, despite benefitting from significantly cheaper feedstock,
in 2020 Total's downstream businesses will not provide the usual
offsetting effect, given the pressure on demand for a number of
refined and petrochemical products driven by worsened economic conditions
and current lockdowns in many countries in the world. Moody's
expects the Total's downstream earnings could decline up to 20%
in 2020 and then progressively recover in 2021.
The negative outlook also reflects the emerging threat to oil and gas
companies' profitability and cash flow from growing efforts by many nations
to mitigate the impacts of climate change through tax and regulatory policies
that are intended to shift global demand towards other sources of energy
or conservation.
Today's affirmation also considers that Total is taking immediate
measure to protect its cash flows and its balance sheet. The company
commented that in $30/bbl scenario (2020 price looking forward)
it expects shortfall of around $9 billion operating cash flows
in 2020 (excluding working capital, which may be released at least
in the upstream business) comparted to its original budget set for $60/bbl.
Totals intends to fund the difference through (1) cut of organic investments
across all businesses up to around 20% ($3.3 billion
savings); (2) immediate discontinuation of ongoing share buyback
programme ($1.5 billion savings); and (3) an acceleration
of operating expenses reduction by roughly $0.5 billion.
However despite the still sizeable funding gap the company has not communicated
any cuts in dividends, which may indicate its lower willingness
to protect its Aa3 rating, and which is also reflected in the negative
outlook.
The affirmation of Total's ratings, despite current stress
in the oil and gas industry, also reflects the substantial strengthening
of Total's business profile since 2015, which brings a degree
of confidence that the company is reasonably well prepared for a temporary
shock and should be able to deliver an improvement in its metrics once
the oil prices rise and the demand for refined and petrochemical products
stabilizes again. Between 2015 and 2019 Total managed to reduce
its cash low break-even oil price to cover organic investments
to less than $25/bbl from around $100/bbl and essentially
halved its production costs to a fairly competitive $5.4/bbl.
The affirmation of the ratings also reflects that Total has an excellent
liquidity buffer to weather the temporary weakness in cash flow generation.
The company reported $27.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents
on the balance sheet as of the end of 2019, supported by substantial
undrawn committed lines worth roughly $12 billion without MAC clauses.
These sources are well in excess of Total's short-term debt maturities
of $14.8 billion (including leases) as of end of 2019.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Negative rating pressure could develop if there are indications of more
aggressive financial policy or weakening of the business profile in the
currently challenging environment, leading to retained cash flow/net
debt sustainably below 30%.
Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings if Total delivers on the
forecasted production growth which should lead to further improving operating
cash flow generation and sustainable free cash flow generation after dividends.
Quantitatively, high cash flow coverage as measured by the retained
cash flow/net debt metric at around 40% would indicate positive
rating pressure.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Port Arthur Navigation District Ind Corp,
TX
....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Aa3
....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed
P-1
..Issuer: PORT OF PORT ARTHUR NAVIGATION DISTRICT
OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Aa3
....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed
P-1
....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed
VMIG 1
..Issuer: Port of Port Arthur Navigation District,
TX
....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Aa3
....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed
VMIG 1
..Issuer: Total Capital
....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed
P-1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Aa3
....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed
(P)P-1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Aa3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Aa3
..Issuer: Total Capital Canada Ltd.
....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed
P-1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Aa3
....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed
(P)P-1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Aa3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Aa3
..Issuer: Total Capital International
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Aa3
....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed
(P)P-1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Aa3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Aa3
..Issuer: Total S.A.
....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch.
Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa3
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Aa3
....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Aa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Total Capital
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Total Capital Canada Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Total Capital International
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Total S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Integrated Oil and
Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
