Moody's changes the outlook on Trinidad and Tobago's ratings to negative, affirms Ba1 ratings

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on the Government of Trinidad and Tobago's ratings to negative from stable. At the same time, the government's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings have been affirmed at Ba1.

The negative outlook reflects increased downside risks to Trinidad and Tobago's economic and fiscal strength stemming from medium-term challenges that have now been exacerbated by the severe shock to global oil and gas demand and prices, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The negative outlook is also informed by uncertainty regarding the degree to which the government will be able to offset revenue losses over time and sustain robust economic growth and budgetary outcomes conducive to a stabilization or gradual reduction in its debt burden. In Moody's view, fiscal and debt dynamics are highly sensitive to a recovery in the energy sector and risks to government debt ratios remaining at higher levels have materially risen.

Trinidad and Tobago's government's balance sheet has weakened since the previous oil price shock in 2015, notwithstanding recent fiscal consolidation efforts, leaving the sovereign's credit profile exposed to a further prolonged period of depressed oil and gas prices or lower investment in the energy sector than what the authorities currently expect. In addition, despite renewed efforts, limited prospects for economic diversification and institutional constraints will continue to limit the shock absorption capacity of the economy.

The affirmation of Trinidad and Tobago's Ba1 rating recognizes that the sovereign maintains sizable fiscal buffers, which underpins the government's fiscal strength, low government liquidity risks and limited external vulnerabilities.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a sharp deterioration in the global economic outlook and, relatedly, to a large fall in the price of oil, has created an unprecedented shock to a wide range of regions and markets. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework.

Trinidad and Tobago's long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling remains unchanged at Baa3. The foreign-currency bank deposit ceiling remains at Ba2, while the local-currency bond and bank deposit ceilings remain at Baa2. The short-term foreign-currency bond and bank deposit ceilings remain unchanged at P-3 and Not Prime (NP), respectively.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RISKS OF LASTING NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ECONOMIC STRENGTH FOLLOWING THE CORONAVIRUS SHOCK

The deep global economic recession that Moody's expects in 2020 triggered by the pandemic will reduce prices and demand for oil and gas products, and while the rating agency expects a recovery in 2021, risks are tilted to the downside. A period of prolonged lower prices and depressed demand would have a lasting impact on Trinidad and Tobago's medium-term economic growth given the relevance of energy sector dynamics on GDP growth. Oil and gas products account for about 26% of GDP and 80% of exports. Importantly, without a strong recovery in energy production levels in the country relative to 2019-20 it would be difficult for Trinidad and Tobago to post positive real GDP growth - real GDP has contracted every year since 2016 and is expected to do so again in 2020. If prices were to remain depressed in the coming years or if the private companies that dominate the energy sector in Trinidad and Tobago were to decide against ramping up investment, the continuation of consecutive years of economic stagnation or contractions could follow.

While the government of Trinidad and Tobago has lowered its forecasts for oil and gas prices in 2020 through 2022, the authorities still expect high investment levels in the energy sector and project a very strong production rebound in 2021 and 2022. As Moody's baseline scenario assumes weaker gains in oil and gas production levels in the coming years, lower growth in the energy sector, coupled with a sharp decline in the non-energy sector derived from "shelter-in place" policies to contain the spread of the coronavirus, will lead real GDP to contract by 4.3% in 2020 followed by a moderate recovery of 3% growth in 2021.

Despite renewed efforts, limited prospects for economic diversification and institutional constraints will continue to limit the economy's shock absorption capacity and the country's growth potential. The business environment remains challenging, which raises the cost of doing business and impedes investment activity. Other factors, such as skills mismatches in the labor force, pose challenges to the development of a more robust non-energy sector of the economy. Government bureaucracy also weigh on the investment climate.

RISKS TO DEBT STABILIZING GIVEN THE SENSITIVITY OF FISCAL AND DEBT METRICS TO A RECOVERY IN THE ENERGY SECTOR

Moody's expects the sharp GDP economic contraction in 2020 to significantly reduce government revenue this year. This, in addition to a modest increase in government spending relative to 2019 to address health risks and mitigate the negative economic impact of the pandemic, will lead to a rise in the fiscal deficit to around 10% of GDP this year.

Looking beyond the shocks of 2020, Moody's believes there is relevant risk in the ability of the government to sufficiently curb expenditures and materially improve debt dynamics in the medium term, even more so if government revenue does not recover as much as the authorities expect. While the rating agency expects the fiscal stimulus measures implemented to address the pandemic to be scaled back in 2021, and assumes a recovery in energy prices and production to increase government revenue next year, Moody's believes that fiscal consolidation efforts on the expenditure side could prove insufficient to place the debt trend on a sounder footing.

Measures that could also help arrest the debt trend, such as phasing out a significant part of transfers to state-owned enterprises (SOEs), are politically sensitive and therefore challenging to implement since the government plays an important role in maintaining employment levels and domestic demand through its spending on social programs and transfers to public-sector enterprises. That said, after the 2015 oil price shock, the government did cut spending on goods and services and capital expenditures, and reduced subsidies and transfers to SOEs, including the closure of a loss-making refinery. While the fiscal consolidation implemented in 2016-17 was larger and more effective than what Moody's had initially anticipated, demonstrating institutional capacity to do so, it still accounted for only around half of the lost government revenue, and the policy response came in mid-2016 and 2017, after the impact of the oil price shock in government revenue was evident.

Moreover, downside scenarios highlight how sensitive GDP growth and debt dynamics are to drops in energy prices and to oil and gas production assumptions, underscoring the impact a prolonged period of lower oil prices or depressed demand would have in Trinidad and Tobago's credit profile. Under Moody's baseline scenario, debt will increase to 78% of GDP in 2021 from 64% in 2019. In a scenario where gas prices remain low, or in which private investment in new wells is not being carried out, debt could increase to a range of 81%-84% of GDP by 2021.

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Ba1 RATINGS

Moody's decision to affirm Trinidad and Tobago's Ba1 rating recognizes that the sovereign maintains sizable fiscal buffers, which underpins the government's fiscal strength, low government liquidity risks and limited external vulnerabilities.

The assets at the Heritage and Stabilization Fund (HSF) provide a sizable fiscal buffer, supporting our assessment of fiscal strength. The rules that allow withdrawing from the fund are strict and the government has tapped it only three times. As of 30 April 2020, the stock of assets in the fund amounted to $6.19 billion (or 26% of our estimate for 2019 GDP). These assets are liquid and invested in international equities and fixed income assets. The authorities secured legislative authorization to withdraw up to $1.5 billion (6% of our estimate for 2019 GDP) from the HSF to cover part of this year's fiscal deficit. That said, the authorities do not expect to withdraw the entirety of the approved amount this fiscal year. Moody's believes the authorities may be eligible to withdraw an additional amount, under the rules of the HSF, in the next fiscal year. As a result, the rating agency expects the HSF to decline to 20% of GDP by the end of 2021 from the current 26% of GDP.

Trinidad and Tobago also has low government liquidity risks due to ample access to a relatively deep domestic financial market. In the past, the government has comfortably met most of its financing needs from domestic funding sources, which have covered on average around 80% of its total needs. Given the significant increase in gross financing needs for 2020, which the authorities estimate at around 15% of GDP, the government plans to complement domestic market issuances with multilateral financing and withdrawals from the heritage stabilization funds, as well as tap international markets to refinance a maturing global bond.

In terms of external vulnerabilities, pressures are contained by a positive international investment position, recurring current account surpluses (although Moody's expects a deficit this year), and a low level of external debt payments relative to international reserves. A large stock of international reserves provides a significant financial buffer and contains external pressures associated with imbalances in the foreign exchange market. That said, foreign exchange shortages and a consistent balance-of-payments deficit have contributed to a decline in international reserves to less than $7 billion in December 2019, from a peak of around $12 billion in December 2014. Foreign exchange shortages continue to affect businesses, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, manufacturers and retailers, weighing on growth prospects in the non-energy sector. Despite recurring current account surpluses, financial outflows and significant net errors and omissions have resulted in a balance of payments deficit over the past 5 years.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental risks are derived from carbon transition. Under a scenario of a gradual slowdown and eventually fall in hydrocarbon demand, Trinidad and Tobago's credit profile would face downward pressure, albeit over the longer term. Given the country's small size and location in the Caribbean basin, Trinidad and Tobago is also exposed to regular hurricanes. However, the country lies on the south of the Hurricane belt, and as such is not as exposed as other Caribbean sovereigns.

Social risks carry limited weight in Moody's credit assessment of Trinidad and Tobago. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The outbreak will test the country's welfare infrastructure, but Moody's does not expect social risks to materially impact the credit profile. Although the population is markedly divided by ethnic lines, any potential tensions are channeled institutionally, with political parties prizing social stability.

Governance issues are a key limitation to Trinidad and Tobago's credit profile, as reflected in Moody's institutions and governance strength assessment. Despite meaningful efforts in recent months to improve data reporting, significant data limitations and institutional constraints limit the government's capacity to execute fiscal policy, weakening the sovereign's credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade is unlikely at this time. An improvement in government debt ratios and debt affordability, particularly if supported by an increase in non-energy revenue or improved tax collection rather than asset sales or fiscal buffer drawdowns, would stabilize the outlook and, if sustained, result in an upgrade. Material progress in institutional and economic reforms that increase competitiveness and the economy's shock absorption capacity would also likely result in a higher rating.

Poor prospects for the oil and gas industry, affecting economic growth and straining government finances beyond what is captured in Moody's current baseline, would add negative pressure to the rating. The rating would be downgraded if government debt ratios were to continue their upward trend beyond this year, due to the absence of healthier growth prospects and revenue-enhancing or fiscal adjustment measures aimed at stabilizing the debt ratios over time. The need for mounting government support for state-owned enterprises, resulting in an increase in government debt, would weaken the government's balance sheet and likely result in a downgrade. A weakening of the balance-of-payments position would increase external vulnerability risks over time and could also lead to a downgrade.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 32,284 (2018 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -0.2% (2018 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1% (2018 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.6% (2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 5.8% (2018 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 46.8% (2018 Actual)

Economic resiliency: ba3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 19 May 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially decreased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased. Other views raised included: The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

