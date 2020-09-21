Moody's changes the outlook on West Bromwich Building Society's Ba3 deposit ratings to negative

London, 21 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed West Bromwich Building Society's ("West Brom") Baseline Credit Assessment ("BCA") of ba3, as well as the society's long-term local- and foreign-currency deposit ratings of Ba3, its short-term local- and foreign-currency deposit ratings at Not Prime ("NP"), and the ratings on its Permanent Interest Bearing Shares (PIBS) at Ca(hyb). Moody's also affirmed West Brom's Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of Ba1(cr)/NP(cr) and Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Ba2/NP. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings was changed to negative from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of West Brom's BCA of ba3 reflects its (1) strong capitalisation; (2) solid retail funding base; but also its (3) weak profitability and efficiency levels; and (4) high stock of problem loans. These problem loans are driven by the society's legacy commercial lending portfolio, which, although declining, still exposes the society to increased risks as a result of the business disruption and economic shocks caused by the coronavirus crisis. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The UK banking sector represents one of the sectors affected by the outbreak, which Moody's expects to result in weaker profitability and asset quality.

Also incorporated in West Brom's ba3 BCA is its concentration of revenue and risks in UK residential mortgages.

The affirmation of West Brom's Ba3 long-term local- and foreign-currency deposit ratings continue to reflect (1) the society's BCA of ba3; (2) moderate loss-given-failure, which does not result in any uplift; and (3) a low probability of government support from the Government of the United Kingdom (Aa2, negative), which also does not result in any uplift. The affirmation of the Ca(hyb) PIBS rating reflects the agency's view that West Brom is unlikely to pay interest to the remaining PIBS holders over the next 12-18 months.

OUTLOOK

Moody's changed the outlook on West Brom's long-term deposit ratings to negative from positive, reflecting the rating agency's view that the society's exposure to commercial real estate, and the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors in particular, could result in additional asset quality deterioration in the current economic environment, in addition to that driven by weakening credit in its mortgage book, leading to higher credit losses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook. The outlook could be revised to stable if West Brom demonstrates solid financial performance over the next 12-18 months, without a meaningful deterioration in asset quality and profitability, while maintaining solid capitalisation, liquidity and funding.

West Brom's BCA could be downgraded in the event of (1) a material deterioration in profitability and asset quality, and (2) a deterioration in capitalisation or in its funding structure and liquidity position. A downgrade of the society's BCA would likely result in a downgrade of all ratings. West Brom's deposit ratings could also be downgraded in response to a reduction in the volume of debt or deposits that could be bailed in, which would increase loss-given-failure for depositors.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: West Bromwich Building Society

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Ba2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Ba3, outlook changed to Negative from Positive

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Ba1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba3

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, affirmed Ca(hyb)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

