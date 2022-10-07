Moody's changes the outlooks of DPL and Dayton Power & Light to negative; affirms ratings

Approximately $1.4 billion of debt securities affected

New York, October 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed the outlooks of DPL Inc. (DPL) and Dayton Power & Light Company (DP&L; trade name AES Ohio) to negative from stable and affirmed their ratings, including DPL's Ba1 senior unsecured rating and DP&L's Baa2 Issuer rating. A complete list of rating actions is included below.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The negative outlooks on Dayton Power & Light Company and parent DPL reflect the organization's persistently weak consolidated financial performance, and heightened uncertainty around the credit supportiveness of the Ohio regulatory environment and the utility's relationship with key stakeholders, including the Ohio commission and its staff" said Nati Martel, Vice President-Senior Analyst. "The regulatory lag resulting from the lengthy and delayed rate case outcome has contributed to a ratio of CFO before changes in W/C to debt of just below 7% for the last twelve month period ended June 2022, reducing the likelihood that the ratio will reach 8%, the level we have indicated will be supportive of its current rating, at year-end 2022" added Martel.

The continued delay in the rate case outcome, along with DP&L's early and unexpected filing of a new Energy Security Plan (ESP 4) last month, drive our expectation that the consolidated CFO pre-W/C to debt will remain below 8% beyond 2022, and potentially for at least next 12 to 18 months. According to the terms of the ESP 4, the utility will terminate the collection of a non-bypassable Rate Stabilization Charges (RSC) of around $70-$75 million p.a.. The utility requested an expedited ESP 4 proceeding from the Public Utility Commission of Ohio (PUCO) so that it can implement it by July 2023.

Revenues associated with new riders included in DP&L's ESP 4 filing are likely to only partially offset the negative impact of the revenues lost following the termination of the non-bypassable charge. In addition, DP&L's long delayed rate case proceeding, originally filed nearly two years ago in November 2020, could result in a rate freeze, particularly considering that rate freezes were recommended by both the consumer advocate and the PUCO Staff earlier this year. We would view any rate freeze implemented for the utility as credit negative, particularly considering the current high inflation and rising interest rate environment.

The potential for a rate freeze, along with DP&L's unexpectedly early filing of its ESP 4, has heightened uncertainty around the predictability of the utility's regulatory environment and the constructiveness of the utility's relationship with stakeholders, two key drivers of DPL and DP&L's current ratings. The utility's ESP 4 filing at the end of September 2022 was significantly earlier than the timeline of October 2023 agreed upon by the parties under a 2020 settlement agreement.

This regulatory uncertainty comes when DPL continues to maintain and service a substantial amount of holding company debt at around $831 million at the end of June 2022. These debt obligations also pressure the group's credit quality and results in a two notches differential between its rating and the rating of DP&L. The lack of ringfencing provisions makes it likely that any downgrade of the parent would also result in a downgrade of the utility, a key rationale for the negative outlooks on both entities.

Liquidity

DP&L maintains an adequate liquidity profile. At the end of June 2022, its committed credit facility of $175 million (which can be increased to up to $275 million) remained fully available. This facility is scheduled to expire in June 2024. Borrowings under the facility are not subject to conditionality and it includes a single financial covenant requiring that DP&L's consolidated total debt to consolidated total capitalization not exceed 67% at any time. We anticipate the utility will remain in compliance with this covenant.

In contrast, DPL's liquidity is much more constrained as of end of June 2022. DPL had outstanding borrowings of $50 million and only $40 million available under its $90 million secured revolving credit facility at the end of June 2022. The group's weak financial performance has reduced the availability under DPL's credit facility to $90 million at the end of June 2022 from $105 million at the end of September 2021. According to the terms of the credit facility, failure to report a ratio of consolidated debt to EBITDA below 7.0x, reduces DPL's borrowing limit by $5 million every quarter starting in the 4Q2021. We expect additional $5 million quarterly reductions until the facility's scheduled expiration in less than a year in June 2023. In addition, borrowings under the facility remain subject to conditionality, including a material adverse change clause, a credit and liquidity negative.

Despite the failure to meet the bank facility's financial performance requirements, we expect that DPL will remain in compliance with its other financial covenants. The facility has required a minimum EBITDA over interest ratio covenant of 1.75x since September 30, 2022, which increases to 2.0x at year-end 2022. It also requires that DPL report a trailing-twelve month consolidated EBITDA of at least $150 million. We estimate that DPL's consolidated EBITDA approximated $160 million and the ratio of EBITDA to interest ratio was 2.3x at the end of June 2022. DPL's credit facility remains secured by DP&L's capital stock with the secured amount subject to a limit of 10% of consolidated assets. According to the terms of the facility, DPL's ability to make dividend distributions to AES Corporation (The) (Baa3 stable) will remain limited until its debt is rated investment grade by at least two rating agencies.

We anticipate that DPL will repay the outstanding balance under DPL's facility but that it will not renew it upon its maturity next year. However, the dividend restriction will remain in place because it is included in DPL's articles of incorporation.

The terms of DP&L's ESP 4 filing include an unspecified equity infusion from AES. This will follow earlier equity contributions to the utility that aggregated $300 million in 2020 and 2021 and helped to improve the utility's equity ratio to around 52% at the end of June 2022 compared to around 43.5% at year-end 2019. Additional equity contributions by AES will aid the group's liquidity profile, particularly if the utility undertakes the material investment program filed as part of its ESP 4. The group's next debt maturities consist of DPL's 5-year $415 million senior unsecured notes due in July 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

An upgrade of the ratings of DPL and DP&L is unlikely given their negative outlooks. A stabilization of the outlook is possible if we perceive that (i) the outcome of DP&L's pending rate case and ESP 4 proceedings are credit supportive; and (ii) enable a clear path for an improvement in DPL's consolidated by 2024 such that they become adequate for its current Ba1 rating; including a ratio of consolidated CFO pre-W/C to debt of at least 8% on a sustainable basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A downgrade of the ratings of DPL and DP&L could occur following (i) adverse outcomes of either the rate case or the ESP 4 proceedings that are not credit supportive or (ii) if regulatory relationship between DP&L and key stakeholders, including the PUCO and its Staff, deteriorates. Failure to provide a clear path for an improvement of the consolidated financial metrics by 2024, including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt that remains below 8%, could also trigger a downgrade.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Dayton Power & Light Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: DPL Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

..Issuer: Ohio Air Quality Development Authority

...Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dayton Power & Light Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: DPL Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, DPL Inc. (DPL) is the holding parent company of the pure regulated T&D utility, The Dayton Power & Light Company (DP&L), trade name: AES Ohio. The utility also holds a 4.9% equity interest in Ohio Valley Electric Corp (OVEC, Baa3 stable). The group's only unregulated operations consist of the captive insurance company Miami Valley Insurance Company. DPL is a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (AES: Baa3 senior unsecured, stable), a globally diversified power holding company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Natividad Martel

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project & Infra Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infra Finance Group

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

