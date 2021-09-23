Moody's changes the outlooks of Entergy Corp. and its two Louisiana-based utilities to negative from stable

Approximately $17 billion of debt securities affected

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of Entergy Corporation (Entergy, including its Baa2 senior unsecured rating and P-2 short-term rating for commercial paper) and its two Louisiana-based utilities Entergy Louisiana, LLC (ELL, including its Baa1 Issuer rating) and Entergy New Orleans, LLC. (ENOL, including its Ba1 Issuer rating). The outlooks of all three entities were changed to negative from stable. See a complete list of affected debt toward the end of this press release.

The negative outlooks follow a 21 September 2021 8-K filing [1] which indicated that restoration costs for the repair and/or replacement of the electrical facilities damaged by Hurricane Ida are estimated to be in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.6 billion, higher than we had originally anticipated.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The physical effects of climate change continue to cause significant damage to Entergy's Louisiana service territory, with over $4.5 billion of total storm costs for Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans combined over the past 13 months" said Ryan Wobbrock, Vice President - Senior Credit Officer. "These added costs will place incremental pressure on customer bills -- increasing risks related to customer relations and potential political intervention into rate making - and could keep Entergy's financial performance lower for longer" added Wobbrock.

While Entergy's current liquidity profile is adequate to address these costs over the near term and storm cost securitization has a proven track record for both of its Louisiana utilities, successive years with $2.0 billion storm events is unprecedented and could result in social and political push-back preventing full, timely and ongoing cost recovery.

The frequency and severity of storms could also cause Entergy's currently weakened financial profile (e.g., CFO pre-WC to debt of about 10% through LTM 2Q21) to persist, should securitization be delayed, political intervention surface for other incremental rate increases or additional storms cause further damage.

ELL has taken the brunt of these costs, with about $2.0 billion incurred in 2020 and preliminary estimates indicating that Hurricane Ida has caused another $2.0 - $2.4 billion. The roughly $4.0 billion of costs represent nearly 30% of ELL's approximately $14 billion total rate base.

ENOL's Ba1 Issuer rating already incorporates the utility's storm exposure to some degree and the likelihood of costly repairs that may be needed in any given year. However, a high degree of contentiousness and politicization has already begun in New Orleans, with various calls for an investigation into ENOL's performance during Hurricane Ida, a management audit, consideration of the potential sale or municipalization of the utility and market reforms introducing retail competition. These various and unique social pressures around stakeholder and customer relations have arisen largely as a result of customer outages experienced during the storm.

From a cost perspective, ENOL has been less affected by recent storms than ELL, with 2020 and 2021 combined storm costs expected to be under $200 million (i.e., about $40 million from Hurricane Zeta in 2020 and an estimated $120-$150 million for Hurricane Ida), which is about 20% of total electric and gas rate base.

The combination of these headwinds creates higher-risk political, regulatory and operating environments for both the utilities and Entergy. Should financial improvements not materialize over the next 12-18 months as a result of securitization or other measures, negative rating action could ensue.

Outlooks

The negative outlooks for Entergy, ELL and ENOL reflect the added cost burden imposed by recent storm activity and the potential for impaired customer relations, increased political or regulatory challenges to full and timely cost recovery, and prolonged financial metric weakness.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Entergy could be downgraded if there are challenges affecting the company's ability to achieve a 14% cash flow to debt ratio by 2023, if one or more of its key subsidiaries are downgraded or if there is a decline in regulatory support for its utilities.

ELL and ENOL could be downgraded if storm costs are not recovered on a timely basis, if regulatory support declines or if the ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt declines (below 18% for ELL or below the mid-teens percent range for ENOL) for an extended period of time.

Additional material and destructive storms could also apply downward pressure the ratings of Entergy, ELL and ENOL.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Given the negative outlook for all three companies, it is unlikely that any of them will be upgraded over the next 12-18 months. However, the outlooks could stabilize if regulatory support remains consistent with recent historical practices, storm costs are recovered on a timely basis and if each company can recover to appropriate CFO pre-WC to debt levels by year-end 2023.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Entergy Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Entergy Louisiana, LLC

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed A2

....Senior Secured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

..Issuer: Entergy New Orleans, LLC.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Louisiana Loc. Govt. Env. Fac.& Comm.Dev.Auth

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Louisiana Public Facilities Authority

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Entergy Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Entergy Louisiana, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Entergy New Orleans, LLC.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

