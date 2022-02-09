Moody's changes the outlooks of OGE and OG&E to stable from negative

Approximately $4.5 billion of debt affected

New York, February 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) and Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company (OG&E) and changed the outlooks to stable from negative. The affirmation of OGE's ratings includes its senior unsecured rating at Baa1 and short-term commercial paper rating at Prime-2. The affirmation of OG&E's ratings includes its senior unsecured rating at A3, its short-term commercial paper rating at Prime-2 and its industrial revenue bond ratings of A3/VMIG 2.

A complete list of rating actions is included below.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The heightened credit risk at OGE and OG&E resulting from last February's severe winter weather event has been largely mitigated by the authorization for the utility to securitize $739 million of storm costs," stated Edna Marinelarena, Assistant Vice President. The stable outlook for both OGE and OG&E reflects our expectation that the utility will recover about 99% of the costs incurred in Oklahoma through the issuance of securitization bonds by the Oklahoma Finance Development Authority (OFDA), as authorized by the finance order [1] approved on 16 December 2021 by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC).

The bonds will require validation by the Oklahoma Supreme Court, a procedural step that is required for all state issued debt, which is pending. We note that there have been efforts among some parties in the state to challenge the Supreme Court's validation of the bonds, which could delay or otherwise derail the process. The stable outlook assumes Court validation and that the OFDA will issue the bonds in the third quarter of 2022, with net proceeds received by OG&E immediately thereafter.

The affirmation of the ratings of OGE and OG&E reflects the utility's predictable cash flow production that has led to solid financial metrics historically. However, in February 2021, Oklahoma experienced an extreme winter weather event that resulted in OG&E incurring over $800 million in fuel and power procurement costs over just a few days, compared to an entire year the company normally spends about $500 million. The majority of the costs were in Oklahoma (about 90% of total costs) with about $91 million incurred in Arkansas where securitization legislation was also enacted in 2021. The company is evaluating the most costs effective recovery method and will file for securitization should it result as the most cost effective. In response, the companies issued $1.0 billion in senior unsecured notes that mature in 2023 to cover these costs pending recovery. The substantial debt issued for these storm costs led to a substantial deterioration in both companies' financial metrics.

Following the securitization, we expect parent company OGE's ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC to debt) to be sustained at about 18% over the long-term. This would be a decline from the company's historical 20% range, which was uplifted by distributions from Enable Midstream Partners, LP (Enable, rating withdraw). The company has indicated that it is committed to selling its majority stake in the higher risk midstream business following the closing of the merger between Enable and Energy Transfer LP (ET, Baa3 stable), which we would view as credit positive. The stable outlook assumes a lower business risk profile for OGE and expect the company to exit from its midstream assets over the next 12 to 18 months.

Similarly, we anticipate that the metrics for utility OG&E will return to their historical levels including a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio sustained above 19% over the long-term. Both the parent and utility's metrics going forward will be driven to some degree by OG&E pending rate case, which was filed on 30 December 2021 and seeks a $163.5 million or 8.4% rate increase based on a 10.2% ROE and 53.37% equity layer. The outcome of this rate case, with new rates expected to be in place in July 2022, will be an important determinant of both the parent and utility's financial metrics going forward.

OGE's Baa1 rating is supported by the quality of its cash flow, which is primarily derived from its utility subsidiary, OG&E (current about 85% of cash flow but which will increase to nearly 100% following the exit from its midstream business). The company's rating is currently constrained by the structural subordination of its outstanding debt to that of OG&E. Post repayment of $500 million of the company's only long-term debt issued to cover part of the storm cost, OGE will have no parent level long-term debt outstanding consistent with past practices, minimizing structural subordination risk, a credit positive for the parent company.

OG&E's A3 rating reflects its business risk profile as a regulated vertically integrated utility operating in a credit supportive regulatory environment. The company has benefitted from steady cash flow production and generally predictable rate case outcomes, with a material rate case currently pending.

ESG Considerations

OGE's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), where its ESG attributes are overall considered as having a limited impact on the current rating.

Specifically, OGE's exposure to environmental risks is moderate (E-3 issuer profile score) driven by its moderately negative carbon transition risk ("2" category score) and physical climate risks ("3" category score), the latter primarily in the form of extreme weather patterns as was demonstrated by last February's severe winter weather. The material financial impact associated with this winter storm event has been largely mitigated by the swift action by state legislators in 2021 to enact securitization legislation to support the recovery of the substantial storm costs. The OCC's approval of the finance order that allows OG&E to recover nearly all of these storm costs points to a highly credit supportive regulatory and legislative framework.

Exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3 issuer profile score) reflecting the risk that demographics and societal trends ("3" category score) could increase public concern over environmental, social, or affordability issues and lead to adverse regulatory or political intervention. We expect OG&E to continue to invest in grid modernization and system hardening to overt future potential physical climate risks as well as implement additional financial policies to help mitigate commodity price volatility including financial hedging and physical hedging through securing additional storage. These actions support customer relations ("2" category score) and reduce social risks associated with customer affordability.

Liquidity

OGE's Prime-2 short term rating is supported by the company's adequate liquidity. The company's internal liquidity is expected to remain stable despite the loss of cash flow distributions following the divestiture of its Enable midstream asset. OGE has access to a $550 million revolver that expires on 17 December 2026 and supports it commercial paper program and was fully available as of December 2021. The facility may be upsized by $150 million under certain conditions under the agreement and has a financial covenant requiring OGE maintain a maximum debt to capitalization ratio of 65% as defined in the agreement. As of December 2021 the company was compliant.

As of the last twelve months ending 30 September 2021, OGE's $1.4 billion negative free cash flow position resulting from the February winter storm, which mirrors that of OG&E, was funded with two $500 million senior unsecured notes issue by both OGE and OG&E that mature in 2023. The bonds were issued as bridge loan financing pending the resolution of storm cost recovery proceedings. The notes will be repaid upon the issuance of securitization bonds by the ODFA.

OG&E's Prime-2 short term rating reflects the company's solid liquidity including predictable cash flow generation and access to its own $550 million revolver, which backs its commercial paper program and was fully available as of December 2021. The revolver has similar terms to that of its parent, OGE's facility including the ability to increase the facility up to $150 million under certain circumstances. OG&E also has access to OGE's $550 million revolver through an agreement, which expires at the same time the revolver agreement expires; there were no intercompany borrowings as of December 2021.

Outlook

OGE and OG&E's stable outlooks reflect our expectation that the 2021 winter storm costs will be recovered through securitization, as authorized by state legislation and a finance order, driving an improvement in both companies' credit metrics including CFO pre-WC to debt ratio of 18% for OGE and 19% for OG&E. The outlook further considers OGE's exit from higher business risk midstream asset, no additional parent level long-term debt plans, and that the outcome of the utility's rate case will continue to support credit metrics over the long-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade

OGE's rating could be raised following an upgrade to OG&E, if its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debts increases to over 21% on a consistent basis, and there is no increase in business or financial risk.

OG&E's rating could be raised if its CFO pre-WC to debt ratio is sustained above 24%, there is a credit supportive outcome of its pending rate case and the overall cost recovery framework in Oklahoma improves.

Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade

OGE's rating could be downgraded if OG&E's rating is downgrades or if the company's CFO pre-WC to debt ratio falls below 18% on a sustained basis. Additionally, a downgrade could occur if the company implements higher risk financial policies, such as increasing holding company long-term debt, raises its dividend payout to cover 60% or makes a material new investment in unregulated businesses.

OG&E's rating could be lowered if its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt falls below 19% on a consistent basis or if the company experiences a negative rate case outcome resulting in a less credit supportive framework in Oklahoma.

A downgrade of both OGE and OG&E could also occur if the pending securitization bonds are not issued as expected later this year and proceeds are not received by OG&E by the third quarter.

OGE is a publicly traded holding company that owns OG&E as well as a 3% limited partner interest in ET. OG&E is a wholly owned, vertically integrated regulated electric utility operating in Oklahoma and Arkansas. ET is a large publicly traded master limited partnership (MLP) that, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates interstate natural gas pipelines, intrastate gathering and transportation assets, crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product pipelines, storage and terminal assets and midstream gathering and processing systems.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: OGE Energy Corp.

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A3

..Issuer: Garfield (County of) OK, Industrial Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 2

..Issuer: Muskogee (Cnty of) OK, Industrial Trust

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: OGE Energy Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Oklahoma Finance Order, Cause No. PUD 202100072, Order No. 722254

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Edna Marinelarena

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Infrastucture Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

