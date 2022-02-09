Moody's changes the outlooks of OGE and OG&E to stable from negative

Approximately $4.5 billion of debt affected
New York, February 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
the ratings of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) and Oklahoma Gas & Electric
Company (OG&E) and changed the outlooks to stable from negative.
The affirmation of OGE's ratings includes its senior unsecured rating
at Baa1 and short-term commercial paper rating at Prime-2.
The affirmation of OG&E's ratings includes its senior unsecured
rating at A3, its short-term commercial paper rating at Prime-2
and its industrial revenue bond ratings of A3/VMIG 2.
A complete list of rating actions is included below.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The heightened credit risk at OGE and OG&E resulting from last
February's severe winter weather event has been largely mitigated
by the authorization for the utility to securitize $739 million
of storm costs," stated Edna Marinelarena, Assistant
Vice President. The stable outlook for both OGE and OG&E reflects
our expectation that the utility will recover about 99% of the
costs incurred in Oklahoma through the issuance of securitization bonds
by the Oklahoma Finance Development Authority (OFDA), as authorized
by the finance order [1] approved on 16 December 2021 by the Oklahoma
Corporation Commission (OCC).
The bonds will require validation by the Oklahoma Supreme Court,
a procedural step that is required for all state issued debt, which
is pending. We note that there have been efforts among some parties
in the state to challenge the Supreme Court's validation of the
bonds, which could delay or otherwise derail the process.
The stable outlook assumes Court validation and that the OFDA will issue
the bonds in the third quarter of 2022, with net proceeds received
by OG&E immediately thereafter.
The affirmation of the ratings of OGE and OG&E reflects the utility's
predictable cash flow production that has led to solid financial metrics
historically. However, in February 2021, Oklahoma experienced
an extreme winter weather event that resulted in OG&E incurring over
$800 million in fuel and power procurement costs over just a few
days, compared to an entire year the company normally spends about
$500 million. The majority of the costs were in Oklahoma
(about 90% of total costs) with about $91 million incurred
in Arkansas where securitization legislation was also enacted in 2021.
The company is evaluating the most costs effective recovery method and
will file for securitization should it result as the most cost effective.
In response, the companies issued $1.0 billion in
senior unsecured notes that mature in 2023 to cover these costs pending
recovery. The substantial debt issued for these storm costs led
to a substantial deterioration in both companies' financial metrics.
Following the securitization, we expect parent company OGE's
ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO
pre-WC to debt) to be sustained at about 18% over the long-term.
This would be a decline from the company's historical 20%
range, which was uplifted by distributions from Enable Midstream
Partners, LP (Enable, rating withdraw). The company
has indicated that it is committed to selling its majority stake in the
higher risk midstream business following the closing of the merger between
Enable and Energy Transfer LP (ET, Baa3 stable), which we
would view as credit positive. The stable outlook assumes a lower
business risk profile for OGE and expect the company to exit from its
midstream assets over the next 12 to 18 months.
Similarly, we anticipate that the metrics for utility OG&E will
return to their historical levels including a CFO pre-WC to debt
ratio sustained above 19% over the long-term. Both
the parent and utility's metrics going forward will be driven to
some degree by OG&E pending rate case, which was filed on 30
December 2021 and seeks a $163.5 million or 8.4%
rate increase based on a 10.2% ROE and 53.37%
equity layer. The outcome of this rate case, with new rates
expected to be in place in July 2022, will be an important determinant
of both the parent and utility's financial metrics going forward.
OGE's Baa1 rating is supported by the quality of its cash flow,
which is primarily derived from its utility subsidiary, OG&E
(current about 85% of cash flow but which will increase to nearly
100% following the exit from its midstream business). The
company's rating is currently constrained by the structural subordination
of its outstanding debt to that of OG&E. Post repayment of
$500 million of the company's only long-term debt
issued to cover part of the storm cost, OGE will have no parent
level long-term debt outstanding consistent with past practices,
minimizing structural subordination risk, a credit positive for
the parent company.
OG&E's A3 rating reflects its business risk profile as a regulated
vertically integrated utility operating in a credit supportive regulatory
environment. The company has benefitted from steady cash flow production
and generally predictable rate case outcomes, with a material rate
case currently pending.
ESG Considerations
OGE's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3),
where its ESG attributes are overall considered as having a limited impact
on the current rating.
Specifically, OGE's exposure to environmental risks is moderate
(E-3 issuer profile score) driven by its moderately negative carbon
transition risk ("2" category score) and physical climate
risks ("3" category score), the latter primarily in
the form of extreme weather patterns as was demonstrated by last February's
severe winter weather. The material financial impact associated
with this winter storm event has been largely mitigated by the swift action
by state legislators in 2021 to enact securitization legislation to support
the recovery of the substantial storm costs. The OCC's approval
of the finance order that allows OG&E to recover nearly all of these
storm costs points to a highly credit supportive regulatory and legislative
framework.
Exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3 issuer profile
score) reflecting the risk that demographics and societal trends ("3"
category score) could increase public concern over environmental,
social, or affordability issues and lead to adverse regulatory or
political intervention. We expect OG&E to continue to invest
in grid modernization and system hardening to overt future potential physical
climate risks as well as implement additional financial policies to help
mitigate commodity price volatility including financial hedging and physical
hedging through securing additional storage. These actions support
customer relations ("2" category score) and reduce social
risks associated with customer affordability.
Liquidity
OGE's Prime-2 short term rating is supported by the company's
adequate liquidity. The company's internal liquidity is expected
to remain stable despite the loss of cash flow distributions following
the divestiture of its Enable midstream asset. OGE has access to
a $550 million revolver that expires on 17 December 2026 and supports
it commercial paper program and was fully available as of December 2021.
The facility may be upsized by $150 million under certain conditions
under the agreement and has a financial covenant requiring OGE maintain
a maximum debt to capitalization ratio of 65% as defined in the
agreement. As of December 2021 the company was compliant.
As of the last twelve months ending 30 September 2021, OGE's
$1.4 billion negative free cash flow position resulting
from the February winter storm, which mirrors that of OG&E,
was funded with two $500 million senior unsecured notes issue by
both OGE and OG&E that mature in 2023. The bonds were issued
as bridge loan financing pending the resolution of storm cost recovery
proceedings. The notes will be repaid upon the issuance of securitization
bonds by the ODFA.
OG&E's Prime-2 short term rating reflects the company's
solid liquidity including predictable cash flow generation and access
to its own $550 million revolver, which backs its commercial
paper program and was fully available as of December 2021. The
revolver has similar terms to that of its parent, OGE's facility
including the ability to increase the facility up to $150 million
under certain circumstances. OG&E also has access to OGE's
$550 million revolver through an agreement, which expires
at the same time the revolver agreement expires; there were no intercompany
borrowings as of December 2021.
Outlook
OGE and OG&E's stable outlooks reflect our expectation that
the 2021 winter storm costs will be recovered through securitization,
as authorized by state legislation and a finance order, driving
an improvement in both companies' credit metrics including CFO pre-WC
to debt ratio of 18% for OGE and 19% for OG&E.
The outlook further considers OGE's exit from higher business risk
midstream asset, no additional parent level long-term debt
plans, and that the outcome of the utility's rate case will
continue to support credit metrics over the long-term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade
OGE's rating could be raised following an upgrade to OG&E,
if its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debts increases to over 21%
on a consistent basis, and there is no increase in business or financial
risk.
OG&E's rating could be raised if its CFO pre-WC to debt
ratio is sustained above 24%, there is a credit supportive
outcome of its pending rate case and the overall cost recovery framework
in Oklahoma improves.
Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade
OGE's rating could be downgraded if OG&E's rating is downgrades
or if the company's CFO pre-WC to debt ratio falls below
18% on a sustained basis. Additionally, a downgrade
could occur if the company implements higher risk financial policies,
such as increasing holding company long-term debt, raises
its dividend payout to cover 60% or makes a material new investment
in unregulated businesses.
OG&E's rating could be lowered if its ratio of CFO pre-WC
to debt falls below 19% on a consistent basis or if the company
experiences a negative rate case outcome resulting in a less credit supportive
framework in Oklahoma.
A downgrade of both OGE and OG&E could also occur if the pending securitization
bonds are not issued as expected later this year and proceeds are not
received by OG&E by the third quarter.
OGE is a publicly traded holding company that owns OG&E as well as
a 3% limited partner interest in ET. OG&E is a wholly
owned, vertically integrated regulated electric utility operating
in Oklahoma and Arkansas. ET is a large publicly traded master
limited partnership (MLP) that, through its subsidiaries,
owns and operates interstate natural gas pipelines, intrastate gathering
and transportation assets, crude oil, natural gas liquids
and refined product pipelines, storage and terminal assets and midstream
gathering and processing systems.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: OGE Energy Corp.
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)A3
..Issuer: Garfield (County of) OK, Industrial
Authority
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed VMIG 2
..Issuer: Muskogee (Cnty of) OK, Industrial
Trust
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed VMIG 2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: OGE Energy Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
