Moody's changes the rating outlook of four Saudi GRIs to negative; affirms ratings following sovereign action

London, 07 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings of the following four government-related issuers (GRIs) domiciled in Saudi Arabia and changed their outlook to negative from stable.

• Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco)

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

• Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

• Saudi Electricity Company (SEC)

The rating actions follow Moody's decision on 1 May 2020 to affirm the A1 rating of the Government of Saudi Arabia and change the outlook to negative from stable. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to the press release:

https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_423521.

Full details of the rating actions for the affected entities can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions are a direct consequence of the sovereign rating action and reflect the credit linkages between the Government of Saudi Arabia and each of the four GRIs. While these corporates benefit to varying degrees from international assets and cash flows, they all have significant credit linkages to the Saudi Arabia sovereign and are exposed to the domestic environment including political, economic, regulatory and social factors.

-- SAUDI ARAMCO

Saudi Aramco is the world's largest oil supplier and has exclusive access to nearly all of Saudi Arabia's vast hydrocarbon resources. The company's business and financial profiles have many characteristics of a Aaa-rated company, benefiting from its large operational scale, low cost structure and strong financial flexibility. Significant credit linkages with the Saudi Arabia sovereign constrain Saudi Aramco's rating and therefore today's action to affirm the A1 issuer rating and change the outlook to negative from stable mirrors the action taken on the sovereign rating. The company's profitability is mainly driven by its upstream assets, which are located within Saudi Arabia. The government's budget is highly reliant upon contributions from Saudi Aramco in the form of royalties, taxes and dividends and the country's economy is dependent on oil, which accounted for about 31% of GDP and 76% of total exports in 2019.

Saudi Aramco's a1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) is also constrained by the sovereign rating given credit linkages. Moody's GRI assumptions include 'very high' interdependence between the government and Saudi Aramco and 'very high' likelihood of extraordinary support being provided to the company from the government if ever required.

-- SABIC

SABIC is one of the world's largest petrochemical producers and benefits from a competitive cost position and significant economies of scale. The affirmation of the A1 issuer rating and change of outlook to negative from stable mirrors the action taken on the sovereign rating. The majority of SABIC's assets are located in Saudi Arabia and these production facilities benefit from having access to competitively priced domestic feedstock.

The company is currently facing a very challenging product price and demand environment following the collapse in oil prices and spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Financial performance will significantly deteriorate in 2020 and there is considerable uncertainty on the pace of recovery in 2021. The company has a strong balance sheet with Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA of 0.2x in 2019. The rating agency will continue to assess the impact of the pandemic on SABIC's credit profile.

SABIC's BCA is a1 and Moody's GRI assumptions include 'high' interdependence between the government and SABIC and 'strong' likelihood of extraordinary support being provided to the company from the government if ever required.

-- STC

STC is the incumbent integrated telecommunications service provider in Saudi Arabia, with some international operations across the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia. The affirmation of the A1 issuer rating and the change of outlook to negative from stable is in line with that of the government and reflects the credit linkages between STC and the government and the fact that STC generates more than 90% of its cash flow in Saudi Arabia. STC's long-term issuer rating of A1, which is aligned with the sovereign rating of the Government of Saudi Arabia, reflects its standalone creditworthiness as expressed by a BCA of a2, combined with a 'high' level of dependence and a 'strong' level of support from the government.

STC's BCA remains supported by the company's (1) solid financial profile, as illustrated by its consistently low debt/ EBITDA of below 1.0x; (2) leading position in the domestic market, where it holds a market share of around 70%; (3) strong EBITDA margin of around 45%; and (4) strong liquidity despite high dividend payments.

Besides the revenue concentration in Saudi Arabia, the BCA also takes into account (1) the competitive nature of the local telecom market; and (2) the saturation in Saudi Arabia's mobile segment.

-- SEC

SEC is Saudi Arabia's electricity utility company. The affirmation of the A2 issuer rating and change of outlook to negative from stable mirrors the action taken on the sovereign rating and reflects the significant credit linkages between the company and the sovereign. All of SEC's assets are located in Saudi Arabia and the company benefits from supportive government policies. SEC's long-term issuer rating of A2 reflects its standalone creditworthiness as expressed by a BCA of baa1, combined with a 'very high' level of dependence and 'high' level of support from the government.

SEC's BCA remains supported by the company's low business risk profile. The company enjoys a dominant domestic market position as the integrated and exclusive electricity provider in Saudi Arabia and operates under a regulatory framework that is supportive, although not as developed or contractually beneficial as in other Middle Eastern jurisdictions. We expect a reduction in capital spending following substantial tariff increases which should lead to a reduction in negative free cash flows.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-- SAUDI ARAMCO

Saudi Aramco's rating is constrained by the rating of the Government of Saudi Arabia given the broad credit linkages between the two. Excluding credit linkage considerations with the sovereign, Moody's views the company's fundamental profile as significantly stronger than an A1 rating and therefore an upgrade of the sovereign rating would likely lead to an upgrade of Aramco's rating if it maintains its prudent financial policies.

A downgrade of the sovereign rating will lead to a downgrade of Aramco's rating. A downgrade of Aramco's rating in the absence of rating pressure on the sovereign is highly unlikely given our current view of the fundamental strength of the company.

-- SABIC

SABIC's rating is constrained by the rating of the Government of Saudi Arabia given the broad credit linkages between the two. Upward rating pressure is therefore unlikely at this stage because of the negative outlook on Saudi Arabia.

The rating could be downgraded if SABIC's BCA weakens as a result of a sustained markedly weaker operating performance and significantly higher investment spending (such as through large debt-funded acquisitions), leading to a more leveraged capital structure, with Net Debt to EBITDA trending towards 1.5x. A rating downgrade on the Government of Saudi Arabia will lead to a downgrade of SABIC's rating.

-- STC

There is no upward pressure on STC's issuer rating because it is already aligned with the sovereign rating.

STC's issuer rating would be downgraded if the Government of Saudi Arabia's rating or its BCA were to be downgraded.

Downward pressure on STC's BCA could result from increased competition, debt-financed acquisitions or sustained periods of negative free cash flow — as a result, for instance, of higher capital spending or dividend payouts — that cause the company's debt/EBITDA to exceed 1.5x and its retained cash flow/debt to decrease below 30% (on a pro-forma basis in case of an acquisition).

-- SEC

An upgrade of SEC's ratings is currently unlikely given the negative outlook. The company's substantial debt load and absence of an explicit government guarantee currently prevents SEC's ratings from being aligned with that of the sovereign.

The rating could be downgraded as a result of (1) a downgrade of Saudi Arabia's government bond rating, (2) a change in Moody's government support and dependence assumptions, or (3) a weakening of SEC's credit metrics. Any material changes to the regulatory regime that would result in greater business risks could also lead to a downgrade if not offset by changes in SEC's capital structure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Saudi Arabian Oil Company

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: SABIC Capital I B.V.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: SABIC Capital II B.V.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: Saudi Telecom Company

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: STC Sukuk Company Limited

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Company

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 4

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Saudi Arabian Oil Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: SABIC Capital I B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: SABIC Capital II B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Saudi Telecom Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: STC Sukuk Company Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 2

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 3

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 4

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodologies used in rating Saudi Telecom Company and STC Sukuk Company Limited were Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. The principal methodologies used in rating Saudi Arabian Oil Company were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. The principal methodologies used in rating Saudi Electricity Company, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 2, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 3 and Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 4 were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. The principal methodologies used in rating Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, SABIC Capital I B.V. and SABIC Capital II B.V. were Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

The local market analyst for Saudi Telecom Company and STC Sukuk Company Limited ratings is Julien Haddad, +971 (423) 795-39. The local market analyst for Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, SABIC Capital I B.V. and SABIC Capital II B.V. ratings is Rehan Akbar, +971 (423) 795-65 and the local market analyst for Saudi Electricity Company, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 2, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 3 and Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 4 ratings is Thomas Le Guay, +971 (423) 795-45.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

The person who approved the Saudi Telecom Company, STC Sukuk Company Limited, Saudi Electricity Company, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 2, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 3, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 4, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, SABIC Capital I B.V. and SABIC Capital II B.V. credit ratings is Mario Santangelo, Associate Managing Director, Corporate Finance Group, Journalists Tel: 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service Tel: 44 20 7772 5454. The person who approved the Saudi Arabian Oil Company credit ratings is David Staples, MD-Corporate Finance, Corporate Finance Group, Journalists Tel: 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service Tel: 44 20 7772 5454.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Julia Pribytkova

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

