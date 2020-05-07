Moody's changes the rating outlook of four Saudi GRIs to negative; affirms ratings following sovereign action

London, 07 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the ratings of the following four government-related
issuers (GRIs) domiciled in Saudi Arabia and changed their outlook to
negative from stable.
• Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco)
• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
• Saudi Telecom Company (STC)
• Saudi Electricity Company (SEC)
The rating actions follow Moody's decision on 1 May 2020 to affirm
the A1 rating of the Government of Saudi Arabia and change the outlook
to negative from stable. For further information on the sovereign
rating action, please refer to the press release:
https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_423521.
Full details of the rating actions for the affected entities can be found
at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions are a direct consequence of the sovereign
rating action and reflect the credit linkages between the Government of
Saudi Arabia and each of the four GRIs. While these corporates
benefit to varying degrees from international assets and cash flows,
they all have significant credit linkages to the Saudi Arabia sovereign
and are exposed to the domestic environment including political,
economic, regulatory and social factors.
-- SAUDI ARAMCO
Saudi Aramco is the world's largest oil supplier and has exclusive
access to nearly all of Saudi Arabia's vast hydrocarbon resources.
The company's business and financial profiles have many characteristics
of a Aaa-rated company, benefiting from its large operational
scale, low cost structure and strong financial flexibility.
Significant credit linkages with the Saudi Arabia sovereign constrain
Saudi Aramco's rating and therefore today's action to affirm
the A1 issuer rating and change the outlook to negative from stable mirrors
the action taken on the sovereign rating. The company's profitability
is mainly driven by its upstream assets, which are located within
Saudi Arabia. The government's budget is highly reliant upon contributions
from Saudi Aramco in the form of royalties, taxes and dividends
and the country's economy is dependent on oil, which accounted
for about 31% of GDP and 76% of total exports in 2019.
Saudi Aramco's a1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) is also constrained
by the sovereign rating given credit linkages. Moody's GRI assumptions
include 'very high' interdependence between the government and Saudi Aramco
and 'very high' likelihood of extraordinary support being provided to
the company from the government if ever required.
-- SABIC
SABIC is one of the world's largest petrochemical producers and
benefits from a competitive cost position and significant economies of
scale. The affirmation of the A1 issuer rating and change of outlook
to negative from stable mirrors the action taken on the sovereign rating.
The majority of SABIC's assets are located in Saudi Arabia and these
production facilities benefit from having access to competitively priced
domestic feedstock.
The company is currently facing a very challenging product price and demand
environment following the collapse in oil prices and spread of the coronavirus
outbreak. Financial performance will significantly deteriorate
in 2020 and there is considerable uncertainty on the pace of recovery
in 2021. The company has a strong balance sheet with Moody's-adjusted
net debt/EBITDA of 0.2x in 2019. The rating agency will
continue to assess the impact of the pandemic on SABIC's credit
profile.
SABIC's BCA is a1 and Moody's GRI assumptions include 'high' interdependence
between the government and SABIC and 'strong' likelihood of extraordinary
support being provided to the company from the government if ever required.
-- STC
STC is the incumbent integrated telecommunications service provider in
Saudi Arabia, with some international operations across the Middle
East, Africa and Southeast Asia. The affirmation of the A1
issuer rating and the change of outlook to negative from stable is in
line with that of the government and reflects the credit linkages between
STC and the government and the fact that STC generates more than 90%
of its cash flow in Saudi Arabia. STC's long-term issuer
rating of A1, which is aligned with the sovereign rating of the
Government of Saudi Arabia, reflects its standalone creditworthiness
as expressed by a BCA of a2, combined with a 'high'
level of dependence and a 'strong' level of support from the
government.
STC's BCA remains supported by the company's (1) solid financial
profile, as illustrated by its consistently low debt/ EBITDA of
below 1.0x; (2) leading position in the domestic market,
where it holds a market share of around 70%; (3) strong EBITDA
margin of around 45%; and (4) strong liquidity despite high
dividend payments.
Besides the revenue concentration in Saudi Arabia, the BCA also
takes into account (1) the competitive nature of the local telecom market;
and (2) the saturation in Saudi Arabia's mobile segment.
-- SEC
SEC is Saudi Arabia's electricity utility company. The affirmation
of the A2 issuer rating and change of outlook to negative from stable
mirrors the action taken on the sovereign rating and reflects the significant
credit linkages between the company and the sovereign. All of SEC's
assets are located in Saudi Arabia and the company benefits from supportive
government policies. SEC's long-term issuer rating of A2
reflects its standalone creditworthiness as expressed by a BCA of baa1,
combined with a 'very high' level of dependence and 'high'
level of support from the government.
SEC's BCA remains supported by the company's low business risk profile.
The company enjoys a dominant domestic market position as the integrated
and exclusive electricity provider in Saudi Arabia and operates under
a regulatory framework that is supportive, although not as developed
or contractually beneficial as in other Middle Eastern jurisdictions.
We expect a reduction in capital spending following substantial tariff
increases which should lead to a reduction in negative free cash flows.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-- SAUDI ARAMCO
Saudi Aramco's rating is constrained by the rating of the Government
of Saudi Arabia given the broad credit linkages between the two.
Excluding credit linkage considerations with the sovereign, Moody's
views the company's fundamental profile as significantly stronger
than an A1 rating and therefore an upgrade of the sovereign rating would
likely lead to an upgrade of Aramco's rating if it maintains its
prudent financial policies.
A downgrade of the sovereign rating will lead to a downgrade of Aramco's
rating. A downgrade of Aramco's rating in the absence of
rating pressure on the sovereign is highly unlikely given our current
view of the fundamental strength of the company.
-- SABIC
SABIC's rating is constrained by the rating of the Government of
Saudi Arabia given the broad credit linkages between the two. Upward
rating pressure is therefore unlikely at this stage because of the negative
outlook on Saudi Arabia.
The rating could be downgraded if SABIC's BCA weakens as a result of a
sustained markedly weaker operating performance and significantly higher
investment spending (such as through large debt-funded acquisitions),
leading to a more leveraged capital structure, with Net Debt to
EBITDA trending towards 1.5x. A rating downgrade on the
Government of Saudi Arabia will lead to a downgrade of SABIC's rating.
-- STC
There is no upward pressure on STC's issuer rating because it is
already aligned with the sovereign rating.
STC's issuer rating would be downgraded if the Government of Saudi
Arabia's rating or its BCA were to be downgraded.
Downward pressure on STC's BCA could result from increased competition,
debt-financed acquisitions or sustained periods of negative free
cash flow — as a result, for instance, of higher capital
spending or dividend payouts — that cause the company's debt/EBITDA
to exceed 1.5x and its retained cash flow/debt to decrease below
30% (on a pro-forma basis in case of an acquisition).
-- SEC
An upgrade of SEC's ratings is currently unlikely given the negative
outlook. The company's substantial debt load and absence of an
explicit government guarantee currently prevents SEC's ratings from being
aligned with that of the sovereign.
The rating could be downgraded as a result of (1) a downgrade of Saudi
Arabia's government bond rating, (2) a change in Moody's government
support and dependence assumptions, or (3) a weakening of SEC's
credit metrics. Any material changes to the regulatory regime that
would result in greater business risks could also lead to a downgrade
if not offset by changes in SEC's capital structure.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Saudi Arabian Oil Company
....Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1
....Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed
(P)A1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
..Issuer: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
....Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1
..Issuer: SABIC Capital I B.V.
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
..Issuer: SABIC Capital II B.V.
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
..Issuer: Saudi Telecom Company
....Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1
..Issuer: STC Sukuk Company Limited
....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program,
Affirmed (P)A1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Company
....Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2
..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 3
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 4
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Saudi Arabian Oil Company
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: SABIC Capital I B.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: SABIC Capital II B.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Saudi Telecom Company
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: STC Sukuk Company Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Company
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 2
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 3
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 4
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodologies used in rating Saudi Telecom Company and STC
Sukuk Company Limited were Telecommunications Service Providers published
in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
The principal methodologies used in rating Saudi Arabian Oil Company were
Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
The principal methodologies used in rating Saudi Electricity Company,
Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company, Saudi Electricity Global
SUKUK Company 2, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 3 and Saudi
Electricity Global SUKUK Company 4 were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
The principal methodologies used in rating Saudi Basic Industries Corporation,
SABIC Capital I B.V. and SABIC Capital II B.V.
were Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
The local market analyst for Saudi Telecom Company and STC Sukuk Company
Limited ratings is Julien Haddad, +971 (423) 795-39.
The local market analyst for Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Saudi Basic
Industries Corporation, SABIC Capital I B.V. and SABIC
Capital II B.V. ratings is Rehan Akbar, +971
(423) 795-65 and the local market analyst for Saudi Electricity
Company, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company, Saudi Electricity
Global SUKUK Company 2, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 3
and Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 4 ratings is Thomas Le Guay,
+971 (423) 795-45.
The person who approved the Saudi Telecom Company, STC Sukuk Company
Limited, Saudi Electricity Company, Saudi Electricity Global
SUKUK Company, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 2, Saudi
Electricity Global SUKUK Company 3, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK
Company 4, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, SABIC Capital
I B.V. and SABIC Capital II B.V. credit ratings
is Mario Santangelo, Associate Managing Director, Corporate
Finance Group, Journalists Tel: 44 20 7772 5456, Client
Service Tel: 44 20 7772 5454. The person who approved the
Saudi Arabian Oil Company credit ratings is David Staples, MD-Corporate
Finance, Corporate Finance Group, Journalists Tel: 44
20 7772 5456, Client Service Tel: 44 20 7772 5454.
