Moody's changes the rating outlook of six Saudi corporates to positive from stable; affirms ratings following sovereign action

Frankfurt am Main, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings of the following six entities domiciled in Saudi Arabia and changed their outlook to positive from stable.

• Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco)

• Public Investment Fund (PIF)

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

• Saudi Telecom Company (stc)

• Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC)

• Saudi Electricity Company (SEC)

The rating actions follow Moody's decision on 17 March 2023 to affirm the A1 rating of the Government of Saudi Arabia and change the outlook to positive from stable. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to the press release: https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/400295.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL474923 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions are a direct consequence of the sovereign rating action and reflect the credit linkages between the Government of Saudi Arabia and each of the six entities. While these corporates benefit to varying degrees from international assets and cash flows, they all have significant credit linkages to the Saudi Arabia sovereign and are exposed to the domestic environment including political, economic, regulatory and social factors.

-- SAUDI ARAMCO

Saudi Aramco is the world's largest oil supplier and has exclusive access to nearly all of Saudi Arabia's vast hydrocarbon resources. Significant credit linkages with the Saudi Arabia sovereign constrain Saudi Aramco's rating and therefore today's action to affirm the A1 issuer rating and change the outlook to positive from stable mirrors the action taken on the sovereign rating. Moody's also affirmed Saudi Aramco's Aaa.sa Long Term Issuer National Scale Rating (NSR). The company's A1 rating reflects its very large operational scale, significant downstream integration and strong financial flexibility given its low cost structure and low leverage relative to cash flows. These characteristics provide resilience through oil price cycles and also help mitigate carbon transition risk, which is a material credit consideration for oil and gas companies.

Saudi Aramco's rating incorporates a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) - a measure of standalone credit quality - of a1 which is in itself constrained by the sovereign rating. Government-Related Issuer (GRI) assumptions include (1) 'very high' interdependence between the government and Saudi Aramco; and (2) 'very high' likelihood of extraordinary support being provided to the company from the government if ever required.

-- PIF

The affirmation of PIF's A1 issuer rating (Global Scale Rating (GSR)) and change of outlook to positive from stable are in line with the sovereign rating action of Saudi Arabia and reflect the strong credit interlinkages between the Kingdom and PIF. The rating reflects PIF's standalone creditworthiness as expressed by a BCA of a1, combined with a 'very high' level of interdependence between the Kingdom and PIF and a 'very high' likelihood of extraordinary support being provided to PIF from the Kingdom if ever required. Moody's also affirmed PIF's Aaa.sa NSR. PIF continues to receive contributions from the Kingdom, both monetary or via asset transfers and is one of the main vehicles of the Kingdom to execute its Vision 2030. The entirety of PIF's board members is appointed by Royal order and the board is chaired by H.R.H. Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince.

PIF's a1 BCA reflects the fund's very strong fundamental credit strengths which, when mapped to the Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates rating methodology, published in July 2018, results in a scorecard-indicated outcome for PIF of Aa2 taking into account factors such as its (1) large scale with total assets of SAR1.39 trillion ($370 billion) as of December 2021 based on standalone financials and SAR2.54 trillion ($677 billion) as of December 2021, based on consolidated financials, and underpinned by a steady dividend income stream and a high-quality investment portfolio; (2) sector diversification, with investments across a number of different sectors both locally and internationally; (3) very strong financial profile with very low leverage and very high interest coverage; and (4) an excellent liquidity profile. Moody's expects the fund to maintain sizeable cash balances, in addition to an undrawn RCF to fund potential acquisitions and investments.

-- SABIC

SABIC is one of the world's largest petrochemical producers and benefits from a competitive cost position and significant economies of scale. The affirmation of the A1 issuer rating and change of outlook to positive from stable is a direct consequence of a similar rating action on the sovereign rating and Saudi Aramco's rating and reflects the strategic importance of SABIC to Saudi Aramco and the credit linkages between the two. The rating action also reflects the fact that the majority of SABIC's assets are located in Saudi Arabia and these production facilities benefit from having access to competitively priced domestic feedstock.

SABIC's A1 rating continues to reflect its strong global position in the petrochemical and fertilizer market, as well as its competitive cost position, underpinned by significant economies of scale and access to competitively priced domestic feedstock under long-term contracts with Saudi Aramco. These advantages help mitigate to an extent the volatility of its predominantly commodity-based petrochemical, fertiliser and steel activities and SABIC's asset concentration in Saudi Arabia. They also help mitigate the significant fluctuations in supply and demand that affect its markets through industry and economic cycles, similar to the one the company has been experiencing since H2 2022 with (1) oversupply of certain chemical products; and (2) reduction in demand driven by a reduction in consumer spending caused by high inflation in some markets, and the renewed covid-related lock downs in China.

-- stc

stc is the leading integrated telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) operator in Saudi Arabia, with some international operations in the Middle East and Asia. The affirmation of the A1 issuer rating and the change of outlook to positive from stable mirrors the action taken on the sovereign rating and reflects stc's strategic importance for the government. The company generates more than 90% of its revenue and cash flow in Saudi Arabia and is paramount for the government's technological and digital ambition, a part of the Saudi Vision 2030. The company's strategic importance to PIF and therefore to the state is also illustrated by PIF's 64% ownership of stc, and its appointment of a majority of stc's board of directors. The issuer rating also factors in stc's robust standalone credit quality which has the characteristics of a strong A profile.

stc's credit profile reflects its (1) leading position in the lucrative Saudi telecommunications market, with a market share of around 72%; (2) track record of the robust credit metrics, with debt/EBITDA below 1.0x over the years; (3) healthy revenue growth and profitability; and (4) excellent liquidity.

The company's rating also takes into account (1) its concentration in Saudi Arabia; (2) the increasing competitive nature of the domestic telecom market; and (3) the sizeable dividends and significant fluctuations in receivables which weigh on stc's free cash flow.

-- SPPC

SPPC is the licensed monopoly principal buyer of electricity in Saudi Arabia and a wholly owned entity of the government. The affirmation of the A1 issuer rating and change of outlook to positive from stable mirrors the action taken on the sovereign rating and reflects the significant credit linkages between the company and the sovereign.

SPPC's A1 issuer rating and positive outlook are aligned with that of the Government of Saudi Arabia because of the company's very close integration into the public sector, with a clear public policy mandate that aligns SPPC's interests and objectives with those of the government.

SPPC's A1 issuer rating also reflects (1) SPPC's low business risk profile, including the strict regulation of its activities under the license agreement and monopoly position in Saudi Arabia; (2) the transparency of the regulatory framework and cost-recovery mechanisms; and (3) the company's ability to maintain a good liquidity profile despite high working capital seasonality.

-- SEC

SEC is Saudi Arabia's electricity utility company. The affirmation of the A1 issuer rating and change of outlook to positive from stable mirrors the action taken on the sovereign rating and PIF's ratings and also reflects the significant credit linkages between SEC and its parent company the PIF, as well as its ultimate holder, the Government of Saudi Arabia. All of SEC's assets are in Saudi Arabia and the company benefits from supportive government policies.

SEC's A1 ratings benefit from credit linkages with its parent company the PIF, as well as its ultimate holder, the Government of Saudi Arabia. The ratings incorporate an investment grade standalone assessment and multiple notches of uplift, reflecting SEC's continued strategic importance to the PIF, and therefore the Government of Saudi Arabia. It is supported by the low business risk profile of its integrated electricity activities and its dominant market position in Saudi Arabia and continued ongoing support from the government including fuel and other forms of subsidies. Since 1 January 2021, SEC operates under a new regulated asset base framework that is transparent and supportive. SEC's A1 ratings also reflect a growing debt load as substantial investments are incurred to meet the growing demand for electricity in Saudi Arabia.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-- SAUDI ARAMCO

Saudi Aramco's rating is constrained by the rating of the Government of Saudi Arabia given the broad credit linkages between the two. Excluding credit linkage considerations with the sovereign, we see the company's fundamental profile as significantly stronger than an A1 rating and therefore an upgrade of the sovereign rating would likely lead to an upgrade of Aramco's rating if it maintains prudent financial policies.

Negative pressure on the sovereign rating will lead to negative pressure on Aramco's rating. A downgrade of Aramco's rating in the absence of rating pressure on the sovereign is highly unlikely given Moody's current view of the fundamental strength of the company.

-- PIF

The rating of PIF is at par with the rating of the Government of Saudi Arabia and hence — without a change in its mandate or ownership level — is likely to move with the rating of the government. An upgrade of the Government of Saudi Arabia's rating will likely therefore lead to an upgrade of PIF's rating.

PIF's Aaa.sa NSR is already at the highest rating level possible and hence cannot be higher.

PIF's rating could be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded. A downgrade of PIF's rating in the absence of rating pressure on the sovereign is unlikely given Moody's current view of the fundamental strength of the fund.

A downgrade of PIF's GSR might potentially lead to a downgrade of its NSR unless the NSR mapping was simultaneously recalibrated, as would be likely if the Government's GSR was also downgraded. Even in such a scenario PIF would likely remain one of the very strongest domestic issuers so its Aaa.sa NSR might prove highly resilient to one or more GSR downgrades.

-- SABIC

SABIC's rating could be upgraded if the rating of Saudi Aramco is upgraded.

The rating could be downgraded if SABIC's credit profile weakens as a result of a sustained markedly weaker operating performance and significantly higher investment spending (such as through large debt-funded acquisitions), leading to a more leveraged capital structure, with net debt to EBITDA trending towards 1.5x. A rating downgrade of Saudi Aramco will lead to a downgrade of SABIC's rating.

-- stc

stc's rating could come under positive pressure if PIF's or the Government of Saudi Arabia's rating are upgraded.

With standalone characteristics of a strong A profile, the company is now one of the highest rated telecom operators on a standalone basis globally. The likelihood of the standalone assessment improving to an Aa profile is low, due to the company's scale and concentration in Saudi Arabia. Any increase in scale outside of Saudi Arabia, in markets with lower sovereign ratings or where the regulatory framework is less supportive compared to Saudi Arabia, could result in the company diluting the benefit of its strong and leading position in its domestic market.

stc's rating would be downgraded if PIF's or the Government of Saudi Arabia's rating were to be downgraded.

Downward pressure on stc's rating could result from a material deterioration in the company's financial profile as a result of increased competition, debt-financed acquisitions or sustained periods of negative free cash flow — as a result, for instance, of higher capital spending or dividend payouts — that cause the company's debt/EBITDA to materially exceed 1.5x on a sustained basis and its retained cash flow/debt to decrease below 40% on a sustained basis. This guidance incorporates Moody's assumptions of parental support from PIF which could mitigate some weakening of stc's standalone profile.

-- SPPC

The rating of SPPC is at par with the rating of the Government of Saudi Arabia and hence without a change in SPPC's license mandate or the government ownership level — is likely to move with the rating of the government. An upgrade of the Government of Saudi Arabia's rating could therefore lead to an upgrade of SPPC's rating.

SPPC's rating could be downgraded if there is a reduction in Moody's current assumption of timely extraordinary government support or if the sovereign rating is downgraded. The rating could also be downgraded if the Government of Saudi Arabia's support for SPPC changes, for example, a shift in its license mandate or changes in its support of the company's liquidity management policy.

-- SEC

SEC's ratings could be upgraded if the PIF's or the Government of Saudi Arabia's rating were to be upgraded. This would also require no material deterioration in the company's operating and financial performance and a good track record under the new regulatory regime.

SEC's ratings could be downgraded if PIF's or the Government of Saudi Arabia's ratings were to be downgraded. The rating could also be downgraded because of a reduction in Moody's assumption of parental support; or if SEC credit profile weakens such that (CFO pre-WC + interest)/interest is sustained below 3.0x or (CFO pre-WC - dividends)/debt, excluding the shareholder instrument from debt, is sustained below 15%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The principal methodologies used in rating Public Investment Fund and GACI First Investment Company were Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. The principal methodologies used in rating Saudi Arabian Oil Company and SA Global Sukuk Limited were Integrated Oil and Gas published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393389, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. The principal methodology used in rating Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, SABIC Capital I B.V. and SABIC Capital II B.V. was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. The principal methodology used in rating Saudi Telecom Company and STC Sukuk Company Limited was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. The principal methodology used in rating Saudi Power Procurement Company was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. The principal methodology used in rating Saudi Electricity Company, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 2, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 3, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 4 and Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 5 was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

The local market analyst for Public Investment Fund, GACI First Investment Company, Saudi Arabian Oil Company, SA Global Sukuk Limited, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, SABIC Capital I B.V. and SABIC Capital II B.V ratings is Julien Haddad, +971 (423) 795-39.

The local market analyst for Saudi Telecom Company and STC Sukuk Company Limited ratings is Mikhail Shipilov, +971 (423) 795-61.

The local market analyst for Saudi Electricity Company, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 2, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 3, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 4 and Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 5 ratings is Paul Feghaly, +971 (423) 795-31.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL474923 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

• Person Approving the Credit Rating

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

One or more of the above ratings is released from Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited which is Regulated by the DFSA.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stanislas Duquesnoy

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



David G. Staples

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

