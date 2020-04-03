Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers ABP Finance PLC Related Research Credit Opinion: ABP Finance PLC: Update following publication of 2018 results Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of ABP Finance PLC Announcement: Moody's publishes inaugural global privately managed ports chart book Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of ABP Finance PLC Announcement: Moody's: Brexit "no deal" a risk to some UK ports, a potential opportunity for others Rating Action: Moody's changes to negative outlook on ABP Finance's ratings 03 Apr 2020 London, 03 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of ABP Finance PLC (ABP Finance). The Baa2 senior secured rating and the (P)Baa2 rating associated with the company's GBP5 billion multicurrency Medium Term Note (MTN) programme were affirmed. ABP Finance is the financing conduit for the Associated British Ports (ABP) group, which owns 21 port facilities in the UK. RATINGS RATIONALE The change in rating outlook to negative reflects the increasing risk that the ABP group's financial profile could be weakly positioned vs. the levels considered commensurate with the current rating. More specifically, Moody's would expect ABP to exhibit a Funds From Operations (FFO)/Debt metric sustainably above 6% in order to support the Baa2 rating. Moody's has slightly revised upwards this financial metric guidance, to reflect a moderately weaker business risk profile resulting from ABP's evolving business mix and the group's exposure to uncertainties around the future trading relationship with the European Union following Brexit. The Baa2 senior secured rating and the (P)Baa2 rating associated with the company's GBP5 billion multicurrency Medium Term Note (MTN) programme were affirmed. ABP Finance is the financing conduit for the Associated British Ports (ABP) group, which owns 21 port facilities in the UK. RATINGS RATIONALE The change in rating outlook to negative reflects the increasing risk that the ABP group's financial profile could be weakly positioned vs. the levels considered commensurate with the current rating. More specifically, Moody's would expect ABP to exhibit a Funds From Operations (FFO)/Debt metric sustainably above 6% in order to support the Baa2 rating. Moody's has slightly revised upwards this financial metric guidance, to reflect a moderately weaker business risk profile resulting from ABP's evolving business mix and the group's exposure to uncertainties around the future trading relationship with the European Union following Brexit. The negative outlook also reflects ABP's exposure to the rising credit risks associated with the sort-term consequences of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Moody's expects the ABP group to report a contraction in handled cargo volumes, as well as in the level of ferry and cruise passengers at its ports, thus resulting in a detrimental impact on cash flow generation in 2020. In the context of a deteriorating operating environment, ABP also remains vulnerable to the weakening credit and liquidity profile of some of its customers, including shipping lines, which could adversely impact the timely receipt of outstanding receivables or result in potential disputes around payments due to ABP associated with fixed or guaranteed contracts, which are delinked from the level of handled cargo volumes. Notwithstanding the more challenging operating environment, which weighs on ABP's credit profile, the Baa2 rating continues to be supported by the protective features of ABP's debt structure, which include trigger covenants ensuring that cash is kept in the business in the event of more severe downside scenarios. ABP's rating also reflects its good liquidity position, which provides flexibility to absorb a temporary reduction in cash flows. More generally, the ABP group's credit quality continues to reflect (1) its large size and high proportion of non-volume related revenues from fixed fees, minimum volume guarantees and property leases that underpin cash flows; (2) the diversity of cargoes and the high proportion of revenues relating to volumes that are contracted or have very strong physical ties to ABP; (3) the covenant package incorporated within ABP's debt documentation; (4) high financial leverage; and (5) the risks embedded in its derivatives portfolio. The rapid and widening spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The port sector is affected by the shock given its exposure to declining cargo volumes stemming from weakening global trading levels and softer macroeconomic conditions. Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS The ABP group as a whole exhibits a good liquidity position, allowing for flexibility to cover its expenditure in the context of the deterioration in cash flows associated with the expected contraction in cargo levels. Moody's understands that, as of the end of February 2020, the ABP group had approximately GBP42 million of cash on balance sheet. Liquidity was further supported by GBP400 million of committed revolving credit facilities (GBP380 million undrawn), of which GBP300 million expiring in June 2022, GBP50 million expiring in August 2022 and GBP50 million expiring in December 2024. In addition, ABP has 364-day liquidity facilities totaling GBP165 million, which expire in August 2020 and will be renewed on an annual basis as required under the debt documentation. ABP's next debt maturity is in August 2021 (GBP49 million). In addition, the ABP group is assessing initiatives aimed at reducing, where possible, its cost base and optimising its investment spend, with the objective of further supporting its liquidity profile in the short term. Given the reduction in earnings stemming from the more challenging operating environment, Moody's expects a reduction in the headroom against financial covenants included in ABP's debt documentation (i.e. Net Debt/EBITDA of 7.5x lock-up trigger and 9.0x default included in the MTN programme; 8.75x default reducing to 8.5x from 2023 under two US private placements maturing in 2033). Nevertheless, Moody's currently expects the group to maintain adequate headroom against its default financial covenants, while projected leverage is anticipated to reach lock-up trigger levels in 2020. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS In light of the current negative outlook, upward rating pressure on the ratings is unlikely in the near future. The outlook could be stabilised if the company's financial profile and key credit metrics sustainably return to levels commensurate with the current rating, while continuing to maintain a good liquidity profile. Downward pressure on the ratings could develop if (1) the ABP group were to exhibit FFO/Debt sustainably below 6%; (2) the group's liquidity profile deteriorates; (3) there was an increased risk of event of default covenant breaches; or (4) it appeared likely that the COVID-19 outbreak had a sustained substantial detrimental impact on handled cargo levels or cash flow. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Port Companies published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040210. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. ABP Finance is a financing conduit for the ABP group and the issuer under the terms of the MTN programme. ABP is the largest sea port operator in the UK in terms of volumes of cargo. It owns the freehold of port terminals around the UK covering operational land, buildings, dock structures and quays. ABP's current shareholders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (33.88%), OMERS Infrastructure (30%), Government of Singapore sovereign wealth fund (20%), Kuwait Investment Authority (10%) and Hermes infrastructure fund (6.12%). REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating outcomes announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Raffaella Altamura

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Andrew Blease

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

