Moody's changes to negative outlook on CLEF's ratings

08 Apr 2020
Madrid, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed to negative
from stable the outlook on Channel Link Enterprises Finance plc (CLEF).
Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the A2 senior secured rating
of the liquidity Notes and Baa2 rating of the senior subordinated Notes
issued by CLEF, the financing vehicle for the companies in the Eurotunnel
Holding SAS group (Eurotunnel).
The backed senior secured A2 rating, related to the existing Class
G3 and Class G6 senior subordinated Notes, which benefit from a
guarantee by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (AGE, Insurance Financial
Strength rating A2 stable), are unaffected by this rating action.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,
the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. In particular,
the Eurotunnel group has been affected by the shock given its exposure
to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand. Moody´s
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The change in rating outlook to negative reflects Eurotunnel's rising
credit risks due to the severe decline in traffic as a result of the implementation
of restrictive measures and travel bans imposed by the French and UK government
since mid-March for an unknown period of time. The negative
outlook also reflects the medium-term risk to Eurotunnel's
financial performance, given the uncertainties surrounding the future
relationship between the UK and EU, which already had negatively
impacted traffic performance in 2019. A looser trade agreement
between the UK and the EU, which is Moody's current base case,
would result in a structurally weaker economic fundamentals in the UK,
and could cause some disruption to the flow of traffic using Eurotunnel's
services if there were new border controls.
Moody's base case assumption is that the current travel restrictions to
contain the wider spread of coronavirus will lead to a period of severe
cuts in traffic volumes, in particular for car shuttles and rail
passengers, over the upcoming weeks but that there will be a gradual
recovery starting by the start of the third quarter 2020. However,
unlike previous negative shocks on Eurotunnel's traffic, the
prospects for rebound is more uncertain because (1) travel restrictions
in some form may continue for some time even if the spread of the virus
seems contained; (2) the deteriorating economic outlook in the UK
and France would likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending,
even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the potential trade
arrangement between the UK and the EU after the Brexit transition period
ends could lead to permanently lower traffic volumes beyond 2020,
in particular for freight traffic using Eurotunnel's services.
Notwithstanding the more challenging operating environment, which
weighs on the company's credit profile, the Baa2 rating continues
to be supported by the protective features of CLEF's debt structure,
which include trigger covenants ensuring that cash is kept in the business
in the event of more severe downside scenarios. CLEF's rating also
reflects its good liquidity position, which provides flexibility
to absorb a temporary reduction in cash flows.
More generally, the Baa2 rating of CLEF's senior subordinated Notes
positively reflects (1) Eurotunnel's ownership and exploitation of a major
piece of European infrastructure providing a reliable all-weather
connection between France and the UK; (2) its leading position in
the cross-channel freight and railway markets; and (3) the
economic growth in the UK and France, which supports demand for
Eurotunnel's services. These strengths are, however,
partially balanced by (1) a greater exposure to competition, mainly
from ferries and airlines, than is usual for a major infrastructure
provider; (2) a fairly leveraged financial profile, partially
mitigated by the structural features embedded within its debt facilities,
and (3) the uncertainty over trading arrangements between the UK and EU
after the transitional period and the possible negative impact these could
have over traffic volumes using Eurotunnel's services.
The A2 ratings of CLEF's senior secured liquidity Notes reflects an opinion
of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and, ultimately,
principal, taking into account the financial strength of the Eurotunnel
group and the senior position of the notes in CLEF's priority of payments.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS
The Eurotunnel group's liquidity position was strong prior to the
coronavirus outbreak. However, travel restrictions will result
in lower cash flow generation. In this context, Moody's
notes that Eurotunnel has recently announced that it won't distribute
dividends during 2020. As of March 2020, Eurotunnel had EUR296
million of cash and cash equivalents. In addition, liquidity
is supported by a EUR260 million reserve facility at CLEF and a EUR90
million liquidity guarantee facility at Eurotunnel group. With
a manageable capital expenditure profile and no refinancing needs,
Moody's expect Eurotunnel to have sufficient cash flow to meet all
its cash requirements, including operating expenses and debt repayments,
during the year.
Given the reduction in earnings stemming from the more challenging operating
environment, Moody's expects Eurotunnel's ratios to deteriorate
with a potential for erosion of the company's headroom against covenants
included in CLEF´s debt documentation -- i.e.
Synthetic Debt Service Cover Ratio of 1.25x lock-up trigger
and Senior Debt Service Cover Ratio of 1.1x default level.
Nevertheless, Moody's currently expects the group to maintain adequate
headroom against its default financial covenant, while projected
Synthetic DSCR is anticipated to approach lock-up trigger levels
in 2020.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
In light of the current negative outlook, upward pressure on CLEF's
rating is unlikely in the near future. The outlook could be stabilised
if (1) following the lifting of travel restrictions and a return to normal
traffic performance, the company's financial profile sustainably
return to levels commensurate with the current rating; (2) there
is evidence that the UK's future economic and trading arrangements with
the EU will not result in a detrimental impact on the volumes handled
by Eurotunnel; and (3) the company continues to maintain a good liquidity
profile and a prudent financial policy ensuring adequate headroom against
the covenanted level at which dividends to shareholders are prohibited.
Downward pressure on CLEF ratings could arise as a result of (1) a weakening
of the covenant Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) to levels persistently
below 1.4x; (2) an increased risk of default covenant breaches;
(3) a deterioration of the liquidity profile; or (4) a no-deal
outcome or evidence that a negotiated UK-EU agreement will result
in a detrimental impact on the level of trade volumes handled by the company.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Toll Roads published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Channel Link Enterprises Finance plc (CLEF), is a bankruptcy-remote
orphan entity, which serves as the financing vehicle for companies
in the Eurotunnel Holding SAS group (Eurotunnel), a fully-owned
subsidiary of Getlink SE (Getlink). CLEF issues senior secured
bonds and lends proceeds to companies in the Eurotunnel group.
Eurotunnel holds a concession granted by the UK and French Governments
to exploit the fixed rail link between France and the UK (i.e.
the Channel Tunnel) for a period to 2086.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating
outcomes announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Erica Gauto Flesch
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Andrew Blease
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
