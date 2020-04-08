Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Channel Link Enterprises Finance plc Related Research Credit Opinion: Channel Link Enterprises Finance plc: Update following publication of annual results Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Channel Link Enterprises Finance plc Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Channel Link Enterprises Finance plc Announcement: Moody's: French corporate bond issuance to remain steady in the next 18 months; credit quality stable Announcement: Moody's: Steady traffic growth underpins European toll road sector's stable outlook into 2019 Rating Action: Moody's changes to negative outlook on CLEF's ratings 08 Apr 2020 Madrid, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on Channel Link Enterprises Finance plc (CLEF). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the A2 senior secured rating of the liquidity Notes and Baa2 rating of the senior subordinated Notes issued by CLEF, the financing vehicle for the companies in the Eurotunnel Holding SAS group (Eurotunnel). The backed senior secured A2 rating, related to the existing Class G3 and Class G6 senior subordinated Notes, which benefit from a guarantee by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (AGE, Insurance Financial Strength rating A2 stable), are unaffected by this rating action. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. In particular, the Eurotunnel group has been affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the A2 senior secured rating of the liquidity Notes and Baa2 rating of the senior subordinated Notes issued by CLEF, the financing vehicle for the companies in the Eurotunnel Holding SAS group (Eurotunnel). The backed senior secured A2 rating, related to the existing Class G3 and Class G6 senior subordinated Notes, which benefit from a guarantee by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (AGE, Insurance Financial Strength rating A2 stable), are unaffected by this rating action. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. In particular, the Eurotunnel group has been affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand. Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The change in rating outlook to negative reflects Eurotunnel's rising credit risks due to the severe decline in traffic as a result of the implementation of restrictive measures and travel bans imposed by the French and UK government since mid-March for an unknown period of time. The negative outlook also reflects the medium-term risk to Eurotunnel's financial performance, given the uncertainties surrounding the future relationship between the UK and EU, which already had negatively impacted traffic performance in 2019. A looser trade agreement between the UK and the EU, which is Moody's current base case, would result in a structurally weaker economic fundamentals in the UK, and could cause some disruption to the flow of traffic using Eurotunnel's services if there were new border controls. Moody's base case assumption is that the current travel restrictions to contain the wider spread of coronavirus will lead to a period of severe cuts in traffic volumes, in particular for car shuttles and rail passengers, over the upcoming weeks but that there will be a gradual recovery starting by the start of the third quarter 2020. However, unlike previous negative shocks on Eurotunnel's traffic, the prospects for rebound is more uncertain because (1) travel restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating economic outlook in the UK and France would likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending, even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the potential trade arrangement between the UK and the EU after the Brexit transition period ends could lead to permanently lower traffic volumes beyond 2020, in particular for freight traffic using Eurotunnel's services. Notwithstanding the more challenging operating environment, which weighs on the company's credit profile, the Baa2 rating continues to be supported by the protective features of CLEF's debt structure, which include trigger covenants ensuring that cash is kept in the business in the event of more severe downside scenarios. CLEF's rating also reflects its good liquidity position, which provides flexibility to absorb a temporary reduction in cash flows. More generally, the Baa2 rating of CLEF's senior subordinated Notes positively reflects (1) Eurotunnel's ownership and exploitation of a major piece of European infrastructure providing a reliable all-weather connection between France and the UK; (2) its leading position in the cross-channel freight and railway markets; and (3) the economic growth in the UK and France, which supports demand for Eurotunnel's services. These strengths are, however, partially balanced by (1) a greater exposure to competition, mainly from ferries and airlines, than is usual for a major infrastructure provider; (2) a fairly leveraged financial profile, partially mitigated by the structural features embedded within its debt facilities, and (3) the uncertainty over trading arrangements between the UK and EU after the transitional period and the possible negative impact these could have over traffic volumes using Eurotunnel's services. The A2 ratings of CLEF's senior secured liquidity Notes reflects an opinion of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and, ultimately, principal, taking into account the financial strength of the Eurotunnel group and the senior position of the notes in CLEF's priority of payments. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS The Eurotunnel group's liquidity position was strong prior to the coronavirus outbreak. However, travel restrictions will result in lower cash flow generation. In this context, Moody's notes that Eurotunnel has recently announced that it won't distribute dividends during 2020. As of March 2020, Eurotunnel had EUR296 million of cash and cash equivalents. In addition, liquidity is supported by a EUR260 million reserve facility at CLEF and a EUR90 million liquidity guarantee facility at Eurotunnel group. With a manageable capital expenditure profile and no refinancing needs, Moody's expect Eurotunnel to have sufficient cash flow to meet all its cash requirements, including operating expenses and debt repayments, during the year. Given the reduction in earnings stemming from the more challenging operating environment, Moody's expects Eurotunnel's ratios to deteriorate with a potential for erosion of the company's headroom against covenants included in CLEF´s debt documentation -- i.e. Synthetic Debt Service Cover Ratio of 1.25x lock-up trigger and Senior Debt Service Cover Ratio of 1.1x default level. Nevertheless, Moody's currently expects the group to maintain adequate headroom against its default financial covenant, while projected Synthetic DSCR is anticipated to approach lock-up trigger levels in 2020. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING In light of the current negative outlook, upward pressure on CLEF's rating is unlikely in the near future. The outlook could be stabilised if (1) following the lifting of travel restrictions and a return to normal traffic performance, the company's financial profile sustainably return to levels commensurate with the current rating; (2) there is evidence that the UK's future economic and trading arrangements with the EU will not result in a detrimental impact on the volumes handled by Eurotunnel; and (3) the company continues to maintain a good liquidity profile and a prudent financial policy ensuring adequate headroom against the covenanted level at which dividends to shareholders are prohibited. Downward pressure on CLEF ratings could arise as a result of (1) a weakening of the covenant Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) to levels persistently below 1.4x; (2) an increased risk of default covenant breaches; (3) a deterioration of the liquidity profile; or (4) a no-deal outcome or evidence that a negotiated UK-EU agreement will result in a detrimental impact on the level of trade volumes handled by the company. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Channel Link Enterprises Finance plc (CLEF), is a bankruptcy-remote orphan entity, which serves as the financing vehicle for companies in the Eurotunnel Holding SAS group (Eurotunnel), a fully-owned subsidiary of Getlink SE (Getlink). CLEF issues senior secured bonds and lends proceeds to companies in the Eurotunnel group. Eurotunnel holds a concession granted by the UK and French Governments to exploit the fixed rail link between France and the UK (i.e. the Channel Tunnel) for a period to 2086. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating outcomes announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Erica Gauto Flesch

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Andrew Blease

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



